H.I.G. Capital: H.I.G. Realty Acquires Radio House and St. Andrew's House, a Prime Life Sciences Campus in Cambridge, U.K.

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Radio House and St. Andrew's House ("RHSAH" or the "Property"), an income-producing innovation campus located in the heart of Cambridge, U.K., Europe's premier Tech and Life Science hub.

RHSAH is an 85,000 square foot, two building complex dedicated to technology and innovation-led companies. The BREEAM 'Excellent' rated property represents a strategic investment for H.I.G. and an opportunity to develop a world-class Innovation & Life Sciences campus in the city centre of Cambridge. The acquisition has significant value creation opportunity, capitalizing on the supply and demand imbalance in the Cambridge real estate market, which is driven by the area's high concentration of research institutions.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added, "RHSAH represents a significant step in our strategy to invest in high-growth sectors in Europe. We are committed to investing in high-quality locations and contributing to the thriving Life Science market in Cambridge."

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "We are excited to acquire RHSAH, which aligns perfectly with our strategy to provide high-specification real estate to research-led companies and organisations in key locations in the U.K."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

