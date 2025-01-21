ZCCM-IH - CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE_BISHOP JOHN H. MAMBO

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC") ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 21 January 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or the "Company"]

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that the tenure of appointment as Director of Mr. Bishop John Mambo as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board came to an end effective 12th December 2024.

Mr Bishop John Mambo was appointed on 13 December 2021. During his tenure, he served as Non-Executive Director of the Board and was a member of the Remuneration and Investments Committee.

The ZCCM-IH Board wishes to thank Mr. Bishop John Mambo for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 21 January 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 21 January 2025

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmdukZlnYm3GmGlyl8hpaGloZm2SlZWXZ2qZk2WbZJbKbp6TlmdiasaWZnFqm2dp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89623-zccm-ih-market-announcement_-change-in-directorate_-bishop-mambo_sens_21-jan-2025.pdf