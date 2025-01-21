Anzeige
WKN: 363526 | ISIN: ZM0000000037
1-Jahres-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
21.01.2025 12:23 Uhr
ZCCM-IH - CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE_BISHOP JOHN H. MAMBO

Finanznachrichten News

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 21 January 2025

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that the tenure of appointment as Director of Mr. Bishop John Mambo as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board came to an end effective 12th December 2024.

Mr Bishop John Mambo was appointed on 13 December 2021. During his tenure, he served as Non-Executive Director of the Board and was a member of the Remuneration and Investments Committee.

The ZCCM-IH Board wishes to thank Mr. Bishop John Mambo for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 21 January 2025

First Issued on 21 January 2025
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89623-zccm-ih-market-announcement_-change-in-directorate_-bishop-mambo_sens_21-jan-2025.pdf

