Truegenics revolutionizes customer service with 'Madison,' its cutting-edge AI assistant, achieving 76% inquiry automation. This breakthrough redefines efficiency, elevates customer experience, and marks a bold leap in the company's digital transformation, showcasing its leadership in AI-driven innovation and operational excellence.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Truegenics Pte Ltd today announced the successful implementation of its proprietary AI customer service system 'Madison', which now handles over 76% of daily customer inquiries, marking a significant milestone in the company's digital transformation journey.

The AI system, developed through a collaborative effort between the company's technology and customer service department, demonstrates superior response times and accuracy compared to traditional customer service methods while maintaining high customer satisfaction rates.

"Developing 'Madison' has been a transformative journey for Truegenics," says Jeremy Wong, Chief Technology Officer. "We set out to create an AI system that could match and exceed human-level customer service quality and speed. Madison combines comprehensive product knowledge with company policies to deliver fast, consistent, accurate responses at any time of day."

Wong emphasizes the critical importance of AI adoption in today's business landscape: "The integration of AI into business operations isn't just an option anymore, it's a business imperative. Companies that fail to harness AI's potential risk becoming irrelevant in an increasingly competitive market. At Truegenics, we're committed to staying ahead of this curve, ensuring we remain competitive and continue delivering value to our stakeholders."

The implementation of Madison represents just one facet of Truegenics' broader AI integration strategy. The company reports significant efficiency gains across multiple departments, with notable improvements in both customer service and internal operations.

"Through extensive testing and refinement, we've created a system that not only handles routine customer inquiries efficiently but also provides an enhanced customer experience that our customers have come to expect from Truegenics," says Julius Yap, Senior Customer Service Manager, who collaborated with Wong on the project.

The company's HR department has emerged as another success story in Truegenics' AI transformation journey. "By incorporating AI into our workflow, we've reduced the time spent on crafting policies and protocols by over 68%," says Hidayah Zulka, HR Manager. "This efficiency gain allows our team to focus on more strategic initiatives, such as employee development and workplace culture enhancement. We're not just working faster, we're working smarter and making a more meaningful impact on our organization."

Looking ahead, Truegenics plans to expand its AI capabilities beyond operational efficiency. The company is exploring advanced data analytics applications to optimize decision-making and performance across all business units.

"While improving efficiency is important, we're just scratching the surface of AI's potential," adds Wong. "Our vision extends to leveraging AI for deep data analysis, delivering actionable intelligence at a scale and speed traditional approaches can't match. We're particularly excited about applications in predictive analytics and personalized customer experience enhancement."

The success of Madison and other AI initiatives at Truegenics has also sparked interest in developing additional AI-powered solutions across different business functions. The company has established a dedicated AI Innovation Task Force to identify and implement new opportunities for AI integration throughout the organization.

About Truegenics Pte Ltd

Truegenics Pte Ltd is a personal care company dedicated to serving the baby boomer demographic. As a D2C e-commerce brand, they primarily cater to US consumers. Truegenics believes that even the smallest actions can shape one's destiny and is committed to creating products that enrich the lives of their customers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237412

SOURCE: Plentisoft