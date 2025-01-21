Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3LD0D | ISIN: XS2010025836 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
21.01.25
08:12 Uhr
103,35 Euro
-0,05
-0,04 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STENA INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STENA INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,59103,8413:33
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 12:42 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stena RoRo takes delivery of RoRo ship Giuseppe Lucchesi

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena RoRo has expanded its fleet with the purchase of the RoRo ship Giuseppe Lucchesi. The ship will be renamed the Stena Shipper and fly the Danish flag. In connection with the transaction, Stena RoRo is taking over a contract with the Tunisian shipping company Cotunav for service on the Rades - Marseille route. The seller is CIN (Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione S.p.A), a company in the Moby Lines S.p.A group of companies.

The Stena Shipper was built in 2012 at the Danish shipyard Odense Yard.

"This acquisition is part of our continuing expansion of our fleet, broadening our offering and strengthening our position in the market," says Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo. "The Stena Shipper is the last ship in a long series of sister ships built at the Danish Odense shipyard and has a large cargo capacity, which combined with a low fuel consumption, provides good environmental characteristics."

Stena Shipper, basic specifications:
Length: 193 m
Draught: 7 m
Beam: 26 m
Capacity: 3,663 length meters, distributed on 4 decks
Speed: 21 knots

For more information, please contact

Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo AB
Tel: +46 31 85 51 54; +46 704 85 51 54
Email: per.westling@stena.com

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in using its technical expertise for the design and production of new vessels and the conversion and technical operation of existing vessels in order to deliver tailor-made transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy - the world's largest civilian hospital ship. The ship was delivered in 2021.
www.stenaroro.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/r/stena-roro-takes-delivery-of-roro-ship-giuseppe-lucchesi,c4093807

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9515/4093807/3215195.pdf

Stena RoRo takes delivery of RoRo ship Giuseppe Lucchesi

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/stena-shipper,c3369650

Stena Shipper

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stena-roro-takes-delivery-of-roro-ship-giuseppe-lucchesi-302356090.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.