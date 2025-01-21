Anzeige
21.01.2025 12:50 Uhr
Ceretone Reimagines Hearing Health at CES 2025: A New Standard of Accessibility and Innovation



ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Ceretone made waves at CES 2025 with its groundbreaking Fusion-powered intelligent hearing aids, demonstrating its commitment to advancing accessibility and innovation in hearing health. The announcement marks a milestone for the company as it introduces cutting-edge solutions designed to meet diverse user needs.

Revolutionizing Hearing Technology

Ceretone's intelligent hearing aids showcase a range of advanced features tailored for everyday use:

  • Exceptional Sound Quality: Advanced algorithms deliver clear and natural sound, minimizing background noise.

  • Extended Battery Life: A single charge supports up to 25 hours of continuous use, with a charging case extending total usage to 100 hours.

  • Ergonomic Design: Dust- and sweat-resistant, offering long-lasting comfort for daily wear.

Powered by the Fusion platform, these hearing aids redefine user-friendly, high-performance auditory solutions.Enhancing Accessibility Through Retail Expansion

Ceretone's mission to make hearing health accessible to everyone takes a significant step forward. The company's innovative Fusion-powered hearing aids are now available at Walmart stores across the United States. This strategic retail partnership ensures that millions of Americans can easily access advanced hearing solutions in their local communities.

A Noteworthy CES Presence

Ceretone's booth at CES attracted significant attention from industry professionals and attendees alike. Visitors praised the hearing aids for combining advanced technology with practical design, emphasizing their appeal to a wide range of users. This enthusiastic reception highlights Ceretone's growing influence in the hearing health sector.

Engaging a Global Audience

At CES, Ceretone also engaged with international distributors and healthcare leaders, fostering conversations about expanding its solutions to global markets. With aging populations driving demand for accessible hearing technology, Ceretone's innovative approach positions it as a leader in the field.

Balancing cutting-edge technology with everyday usability, Ceretone aims to empower users across various demographics and geographies.

About Ceretone

Ceretone, based in Ontario, California, is redefining the landscape of OTC (over-the-counter) hearing aid solutions. With a strong emphasis on affordability and accessibility, the company delivers feature-rich devices designed to meet diverse hearing needs without compromising cost-effectiveness. Combining advanced features with user-centric design, Ceretone delivers accessible and high-quality hearing solutions tailored to modern lifestyles. Driven by a mission to improve lives through sound, Ceretone continues to push boundaries in hearing technology innovation.

Media Contact

Organization: Ceretone
Contact Person Name: Emmanuel R
Website: https://ceretone.com/
Email: Marketing@ceretone.com
Country: United States

SOURCE: Ceretone



