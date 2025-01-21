Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
21.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma CEO to Discuss Semiconductor Advancements for AI, Quantum Computing and Sensing on Schwab Network's Trading 360

Finanznachrichten News

Live Interview Scheduled for January 21, 2025, at 11:30 AM ET

GOLETA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense & aerospace, communication and quantum computing, announced that its Founder and CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., will appear live on Schwab Network's Trading 360 with Nicole Petallides today, Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 11:30 AM ET. The segment will highlight Aeluma's transformative semiconductor technology and U.S.-based manufacturing, streaming nationally via Schwab Network.

During the interview, Dr. Klamkin will discuss Aeluma's innovative semiconductor platform, which seamlessly integrates high-performance materials with scalable, cost-effective manufacturing. He will also address Aeluma's strategic partnerships with NASA, DARPA, the Department of Energy, the Navy, and the Office of Secretary of Defense, and the company's leadership in emerging applications across AI, defense & aerospace, and quantum computing.

"Aeluma is proud to be part of the semiconductor innovation story, driving America's competitiveness in global markets," said Dr. Klamkin ahead of the appearance. "Our 100% U.S.-based operations and strategic partnerships demonstrate how advanced semiconductor technology can transform critical industries like AI and defense & aerospace, while reinforcing national supply chain resilience."

This live interview comes as the semiconductor industry remains a focal point of global innovation and policy, especially with the ongoing impact of the CHIPS and Science Act. As Aeluma continues to advance its portfolio of agreements and patented technologies, its role in shaping the next generation of AI-driven systems, communication networks, and sensing solutions is increasingly recognized.

How to Watch

Catch the live segment with Jonathan Klamkin on Schwab Network's Trading 360 with Nicole Petallides at 11:30 AM ET today, January 21, 2025. The live interview is accessible nationally via Schwab Network's streaming service.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company

Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
ir@aeluma.com

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
