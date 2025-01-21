Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified a new high-grade zone at its Daina permit (Figure 1) while the first-ever drill program at its Diguifara permit confirmed wide mineralization, both located in the prolific Siguiri Basin of Guinea, in West Africa.

The latest drill program commenced in October 2024, following the close of the strategic investment from AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti"). Since then, a total of 6,074 meters were drilled across 8 targets located on the Daina and Diguifara permits, comprising 78 Air Core ("AC") and Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes, as shown in Figure 1 below, with highlights provided below:

Daina target exploration highlights:

Daina 2 South target: New discovery as recent drilling campaign identified a new high-grade zone, which is located 4km long trend of the Daina 2 Main Zone target, with 51m at 3.11 g/t Au from 6m , including 5m at 20.0 g/t Au in hole DAI-AC-021. Open along strike as mineralization in hole DAI-AC-021 begins only 6m down hole and occurs 1km southeast along strike from the Daina 2 discovery holes. Open at depth as hole DAI-AC-021 ended in mineralization (1 m at 57.3 g/t Au) . Further follow-up drilling planned as Daina 2 has to date only been tested by shallow and very widely spaced holes.

Hosts a high-grade gold discovery which spans over 10km along strike, located contiguous to properties owned by AngloGold Ashanti, along the same trend.

Daina 2 Main Zone target: Previous drilling confirmed high grade mineralization with intercepts of 15m at 5.48 g/t Au; 21m at 4.75 g/t Au; 37m at 1.99 g/t Au; and 11m at 5.50 g/t Au.

Figure 1: Daina 2 trend, drill hole surface plan and highlight results from 2024 program

(light colored text boxes) as well as highlights from 2022 and 2023 RC drilling (dark background text boxes).

Diguifara target exploration highlights:

Located 20km from the Siguiri gold mine which is owned by AngloGold Ashanti (Figure 2).

First-ever drill program confirmed persistent, wide mineralization on all there target, with intercepts of up to 40m at all three targets including 34m of 0.55 g/t Au including 4m of 1.5 g/t Au (DIG-AC-024), 40m of 0.40 g/t Au (DIG-RC-008) and 34m of 0.50 g/t Au (DIG-RC-007).

Given the 8 Km e strike length and the shallow nature of the drilling to date, further follow up work including step out drilling will be required on all three targets.

Following the strategic investments of AngloGold Ashanti, Montage Gold, and the Lundin family, the Company has $13 million in cash on hand and remains well capitalized for follow-up drilling. The Company is planning follow-up holes with drill mobilization expected to occur later in Q1-2025.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "We are very excited by these exceptional drill intercepts 1 km to the south of previous high value intercepts at the Daina 2 main zone. The results demonstrate the potential to discover additional high-grade zones along this 4 km trend, which has to date only been tested by shallow and very wide spaced Air Core and RC drilling. Daina 1 South also returned significant wide intervals of gold mineralization, confirming the potential for mineralization on this large footprint target. The Company is evaluating the next steps which will include further drilling at Daina this quarter. At Diguifara, our inaugural drill program, returned wide zones of gold mineralization on all three targets, spread over an eight-kilometer trend that will be followed up in Q1."

Figure 2: Location map of Daina and Diguifara permits and targets



DAINA TARGETS

At the Daina permit, the Company completed a total of 29 air core holes (AC) for 1,998 meters and 10 reverse circulation (RC) holes for 1,014 meters across four targets. These include Daina 1 South, Dain North, Daina 6, Daina 2 and its Daina South extension, and are further detailed below.

Daina 2 Target

As shown in Figure 1 above, a total of 8 RC holes totaling 770 meters and seven AC holes totaling 348 meters were drilled at the Daina 2 Target within the latest drill program. This drilling program was designed to test the northern and southern extension of the mineralization intercepted in the Main Zone in 2022 and 2023. The Daina 2 Target is a potentially 4 km long mineralized corridor trending NNW. Drill highlights from the 2022 (Sanu Gold News Release 3 & 19 October 2022) and 2023 Daina 2 Main Zone discovery include:

4.75 g/t Au over 21 m from 56m, including 85.5 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-004);

1.99 g/t Au over 37 m from 21m, including 32.6 g/t Au over 1 m, followed further downhole by 1.23 g/t Au over 15 m, including 12.3 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-001); and

5.50 g/t Au over 11 m from 80m, including 56.6 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-013).

The latest drill program targeted the extensions of the structure on step outs to the north and south of the main zone. Hole DAI-AC-021 intersected 51 meters of 3.11 g/t Au approximately 1 km south of the Daina 2 Main Zone, demonstrating the high-grade potential at significant distances to the south. Auger sampling and surface geochemistry demonstrate that the trend has potential to continue for an additional 1 km to the south from the new discovery.

Importantly, hole DAI-AC-021 terminated at a depth of 57 meters within mineralization, with the last 1 meter interval returning 57.3 g/t Au. The air core hole was terminated on blade refusal due to the hardness of the rock at the base of the saprolite zone.

The gold mineralization is hosted within hydrothermally altered and deformed coarse-grained greywacke, crosscut by auriferous quartz veins associated with disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite. Broad zones of gold mineralization have been intersected in the greywacke unit as summarized in Table 1 of the Appendix and Figures 1 and 3.

Significant intercepts from this program reported here include:

51 m of 3.11 g/t Au from 6m, including 4m of 4.47 g/t Au, as well as 5m of 20.0 g/t Au further downhole in DAI-AC-021

16m of 0.94 g/t Au from 20m, including 8m of 1.2 g/t Au in DAI-AC-022

4 m of 1.84 g/t Au from 60m, in DAI-RC-051

Figure 3: Daina 2 Main Zone cross-sections showing geological and structural interpretation, RC drill hole traces, auger sampling from 2021/22 and highlighted assays results from AC drill holes.

Daina 1 South Target

A total of 2 RC holes totaling 244 meters and 13 AC holes totaling 1,052 meters were drilled at the Daina 1 South Target, with full results provided in Table 2 of the Appendix. The objective of the drill program at Daina 1 South was to test a NNW trending high chargeability zone that extends over 1 km and consistent with an auger bed rock gold anomaly and a large termite mound gold anomaly. The identified gold structure occurs at the contact between the high chargeability and medium to low chargeability zone and is expressed in the field by an area of extensive deformation, hydrothermal alteration and gold mineralization that is extensively exploited by artisanal miners through numerous pits and shafts aligned along the identified gold structure. This initial drill program tested the peripheries of the target, due to access issues in the main part of the workings at the end of the rainy season remained inaccessible to heavy machinery. Additional drilling will be required during the dry season.

Daina 1 North Target

A total of 6 AC holes totaling 402 meters were drilled at the Daina 1 North Target, with full results provided in Table 3 of the Appendix, to test numerous parallel fracture systems trending NNW and moderately ENE dipping and extending along strike for over 2.4 km. Previous intercepts obtained from this target are saprolite auger sampling including 9 meters of 8.86 g/t Au (DAI-AUG-1201) and 2 meters of 2.90 g/t Au (DAI-AUG-1203) in a zone of large artisanal mining with numerous pits aligned along the NNW direction.

Daina 6 Target

A total of 3 AC holes totaling 196 meters were drilled at the Daina 6 Target, with full results provided in Table 3 of the Appendix, to test NNW-trending gold anomalies extending for over 1.2 km within a 300 km wide corridor and an extensive zone of high chargeability trending NNW. Previous results at Daina 6 included 8 m of 1.97 g/t Au, including 2 m of 7.36 g/t Au (DAI-AUG-1164), 9 m of 1.2 g/t Au (DAI-TR-015) and 3 m of 4.66 g/t Au, including 1 m of 12.6 g/t Au (DAI-TR-016) and high-grades in rock chip samples collected in working pits. The best results of the recent drilling includes 2m of 2.01 g/t Au (DAI-AC-027).

DIGUIFARA TARGETS

At the Diguifara permit, the Company drilled a total of 31 AC holes for 2,000 meters and 8 RC holes for a total of 1062 meters across three targets: Dig1, Dig2 and Dig3. These targets lie along an eight-kilometer trend of mineralization defined by shallow artisanal workings and surface gold anomalies, as further detailed below.

DIG 1 Target

A total of 5 RC holes totaling 691 meters and 15 AC holes totaling 1,116 meters were drilled at DIG 1 with full results provided in Target 5 of the Appendix. The target was tested with 2 drill lines spaced 200 meters apart. This inaugural drilling program at DIG 1 Target was designed to test a large zone of high chargeability and high resistivity trending north-northwest and extending for at least 2.5 km with a width of 200 to 300 meters. This target is defined by an extensive termite mound gold anomaly, auger bed-rock anomaly and widespread artisanal workings that target gold nuggets near the surface. The auger sampling returned multiple auriferous saprolite samples (including 1.88 g/t, 1.09 g/t, 0.88 g/t and 0.73 g/t Au) within several auger holes.

DIG 2 Target

A total of 7 AC holes totaling 297 meters were drilled at DIG 2 Target with full results provided in Table 5 of the Appendix. The gold anomalies at DIG 2 Target extend over 1.5 km in length and 200 to 300 meters width and are composed of a series of closely parallel systems of structurally aligned trends of gold anomalism in zone of structural dilation. The gold trend parallels features visible in the chargeability and resistivity geophysics. High-grade gold mineralization in previous rock chip sampling from outcrops included 2.26 g/t Au and 1.07 g/t Au, and anomalous gold values in auger saprolite include 4.82 g/t and 2.51 g/t Au. Best drill intercepts obtained from recent drilling includes 18m of 0.5 g/t Au (DIG-AC-023) and 2m of 0.61 g/t Au (DIG-AC-023).

DIG 3 Target

A total of 3 RC holes totaling 371 m and 9 AC holes totaling 587 meters were drilled at DIG 3 Target with full results provided in Table 5 of the Appendix. The NW trending termite mound gold anomalies at DIG 2 Target extend over 1.2 km with an average width of 300 meters and parallel the interpreted high chargeability and high resistivity thrust faults zones that are closely associated with area of extensive artisanal workings. Best auriferous saprolite auger samples include 0.71 g/t Au and 0.46g/t Au within several auger holes. The objective of the drill program was to test this anomaly with drill lines spaced 100 to 200 meters apart testing a strike length of 600 meters centered on the best auger holes results. Best drill intercepts obtained from recent drilling includes 34m of 0.55 g/t Au including 4m of 1.5 g/t Au (DIG-AC-024), 40m of 0.40 g/t Au (DIG-RC-008) and 34m of 0.50 g/t Au (DIG-RC-007).

The persistent wide gold mineralized zoned of up to 42 meters width at all three Diguifara targets indicates a well-developed, persistent gold bearing structure that traverses the permit for a total length of around 8 km. Given the extensive strike length and the shallow nature of the drilling to date, further follow up work including step out drilling will be required on all three targets.

Next Steps

Based on the results from this drilling program and the recent ground geophysical survey (IP) currently in progress, the Company will evaluate the potential for each target for follow-up drilling in 2025.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed on 2m composite intervals, except where holes terminated at an uneven depth meterage, in which cases 1m intervals were sampled. Sampling followed industry best practices, utilizing large riffle splitters, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory were inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using CPA-Au1 (Gamma ray analysis of sample for gold by photon assay instrument ) at the MSALABS SAS in Bamako, Mali ("MSALABS"). MSALABS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

APPENDIX:

Table 1: Daina 2 Target RC drill intercepts.

Hole East North Hole Depth

Azimuth Dip Au g/t Length From Target DAI-RC-051 503 662 1 318 105 90 090 55 1.84 4 60 Daina 2 DAI-RC-052 503 376 1 318 700 100 090 55 0.3 2 76 Daina 2 DAI-RC-053 503 339 1 318 898 70 090 55 0.68 2 54 Daina 2 DAI-RC-054 503287 1318901 84 90 55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-RC-055 503260 1319226 102 90

NSV



Daina 2 DAI-RC-056 503233 1319222 100 90

NSV



Daina 2 DAI-RC-057 503198 1319227 84 90

NSV



Daina 2 DAI-RC-058 503217 1318951 140 90

NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-020 503 698 1 318 000 16 090 55 0.4 8 4 Daina 2 DAI-AC-021 503 708 1 318 002 57 090 55 3.11 51 6 Daina 2 including









1.43 4 16













4.47 4 24













20 5 52

DAI-AC-022 503 712 1 318 098 49 090 55 0.34 2 2 Daina 2











0.94 16 20

including









1.2 8 24

DAI-AC-023 503 526 1 318 500 55 090 55 0.6 2 16 Daina 2











0.44 6 40













0.83 2 54

DAI-AC-024 503 425 1 318 700 47 090 55 NSV



Daina 2 DAI-AC-025 503 446 1 318 674 58 135 55 0.78 2 50 Daina 2 DAI-AC-026 503 473 1 318 583 66 90 55 0.46 2 16 Daina 2











0.26 2 48

Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.



Table 2: Daina 1 South Target RC drill intercepts.

Hole East North Hole Depth Azimuth Dip Au g/t Length From Target DAI-RC-050 504 878 1 311 202 111 270 55 0.32 4 24 Daina 1











1.54 4 60













0.6 2 110

DAI-AC-001 504 793 1 311 191 80 270 55 0.46 2 10 Daina 1











0.67 2 22













0.34 36 42

Including









1.1 2 56

DAI-AC-002 504 652 1 311 208 77 270 55 1.32 4 10 Daina 1











0.59 2 30













0.33 2 40

DAI-AC-003 504 769 1 311 266 83 270 55 0.31 14 22 Daina 1











1.35 4 48













0.5 10 74













1.1 2 78

DAI-AC-004 504 755 1 311 306 73 270 55 1.25 2 4 Daina 1











0.37 8 20













0.85 2 46

DAI-AC-005 504 821 1 311 102 101 270 55 0.65 2 20 Daina 1











0.36 8 84

DAI-AC-006 504 666 1 311 100 84 270 55 0.52 4 10 Daina 1











0.87 8 72

Including









2.68 2 72

DAI-AC-007 504 633 1 311 098 75 270 55 0.35 2 6 Daina 1











0.34 2 16













0.32 4 42

DAI-AC-008 504 629 1 311 259 57 270 55 0.5 18 2 Daina 1 Including









2.25 2 2













1.18 4 42

DAI-AC-009 504 802 1 311 215 100 295 55 0.31 8 30 Daina 1











0.58 4 52

DAI-AC-010 504 795 1 311 180 107 295 55 0.3 2 36 Daina 1











0.44 2 46













1.37 4 62













0.36 2 88

DAI-AC-011 504 593 1 311 305 83 270 55 0.38 8 8 Daina 1











0.55 20 24













0.46 2 74

DAI-AC-012 504 685 1 311 405 70 270 55 0.95 8 26 Daina 1 Including









3.34 2 32













0.32 2 44

DAI-AC-013 504 652 1 311 503 62 270 55 0.58 10 8

Including









1.88 2 16













0.41 6 52

DAI-RC-059 504 875 1 311 202 133 270 55 0.49 4 44 Daina 1











0.6 2 66













0.33 2 106













1.08 2 132



Table 3: Daina 1 North Target AC drill intercepts.

Hole East North Hole Depth Azimuth Dip Au g/t Length From Target DAI-AC-014 502 969 1 315 702 41 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-015 502 939 1 315 699 85 270 55 0.48 2 62 Daina 1 DAI-AC-016 502 910 1 315 702 77 270 55 0.32 6 22













0.46 2 56

DAI-AC-017 502 942 1 315 799 89 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-018 502 895 1 315 802 41 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 DAI-AC-019 502 428 1 316 202 69 270 55 NSV



Daina 1 Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 4: Daina 6 Target RC drill intercepts.

Hole East North Hole Depth Azimuth Dip Au g/t Length From Target

DAI-AC-027 501797 1319027 65 270 55 2.01 2 54 Daina 6 DAI-AC-028 501795 1319097 70 270 55 NSR



Daina 6 DAI-AC-029 501767 1319154 61 270 55 0.44 2 24 Daina 6











0.7 2 32

Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 5: Diguifara drill intercepts.

DIG 1 TARGET

Hole North East Hole Depth Azimuth Dip Au g/t Length From Target DIG-RC-001 479 047 1 292 307 96 270 -55 0.77 4 28 DIG 1 Including









1.12 2 28













0.51 2 50













0.3 2 60

DIG-RC-002 479 123 1 292 297 153 270 -55 0.21 10 20 DIG 1











0.51 10 50

Including









1.13 2 56













0.36 2 58













0.43 2 127

DIG-RC-003 479 044 1 292 103 127 90 -55 0.36 2 4 DIG 1











0.21 16 61













0.96 4 102

Including









1.44 2 104













0.26 12 113

DIG-RC-004 479 194 1 292 097 171 270 -55 1.19 2 30 DIG 1











0.54 2 74













0.35 2 88













0.41 2 98













0.25 8 114













0.26 10 136













0.85 4 154

DIG-RC-005 479 047 1 292 103 144 90 -55 0.61 2 2 DIG 1











0.9 2 62













0.28 6 78













0.5 12 96

Including









1.02 2 106













0.28 10 116













0.63 2 139

Hole North East Hole Depth Azimuth Dip Au g/t Length From Target DIG-AC-001 479 147 1 292 107 89 270 -55 0.32 2 20 DIG 1











0.43 2 32













0.43 6 48













0.74 6 78

Including









1.06 2 82

DIG-AC-002 479 028 1 292 098 91 90 -55 0.36 2 4 DIG 1











0.5 2 52













0.38 6 78

DIG-AC-003 479 084 1 292 095 86 90 -55 0.41 4 28 DIG 1











0.32 2 66

DIG-AC-004 479 147 1 292 107 83 90 -55 0.37 2 6 DIG 1











0.32 10 44

DIG-AC-005 478 997 1 292 100 83 90 -55 0.32 2 40 DIG 1











45 4 64













0.5 2 80

DIG-AC-006 479 063 1 292 100 45 90 -55 0.47 4 20 DIG 1 DIG-AC-007 478 879 1 292 100 80 90 -55 NSV



DIG 1 DIG-AC-008 479 077 1 292 299 101 270 -55 0.35 42 34













0.21 10 84

DIG-AC-009 479 077 1 292 299 71 90 -55 0.7 2 0 DIG 1











0.46 10 16

Including









1.42 2 16













0.37 2 36

DIG-AC-010 479 013 1 292 312 88 90 -55 0.5 10 8 DIG 1 Including









127 2 16













0.36 2 36













0.39 10 50













0.35 2 74

DIG-AC-011 478 952 1 292 308 63 90 -55 0.4 2 10 DIG 1 DIG-AC-012 478 989 1 292 309 45 90 -55 0.42 2 2 DIG 1











0.51 2 22

DIG-AC-013 478 927 1 292 306 65 90 -55 0.33 2 2 DIG 1 DIG-AC-014 478 850 1 292 309 65 90 -55 0.33 2 0 DIG 1











0.39 10 16

Including









1.32 2 24

DIG-AC-015 479 550 1 293 097 58 90 -55 0.51 10 42 DIG 1 Including









1.47 2 57

DIG-AC-016 479 464 1 293 126 51 90 -55 NSV



DIG 1 DIG-AC-017 479 493 1 293 113 39 90 -55 0.53 6 22 DIG 1











0.3 2 36

DIG-AC-031 478 924 1 292 100 61 90 -55 0.35 2 56 DIG 1

DIG 2 TARGET

Hole North East Hole Depth Azimuth Dip Au g/t Length From Target DIG-AC-018 479 443 1 292 905 29 90 -55 NSV



DIG 2 DIG-AC-019 479 382 1 293 027 34 90 -55 NSV



DIG 2 DIG-AC-020 479 360 1 293 029 35 90 -55 NSV



DIG 2 DIG-AC-021 479 513 1 293 108 51 90 -55 NSV



DIG 2 DIG-AC-022 475 864 1 296 527 53 50 -55 NSV



DIG 2 DIG-AC-023 475 885 1 296 549 71 50 -55 0.61 2 24 DIG 2











0.5 18 38













0.59 1 70



DIG 3 TARGET

Hole North East Hole Depth Azimuth Dip Au g/t Length From Target DIG-AC-024 475 903 1 296 586 71 50 -55 0.55 34 2 DIG 3 Including









1.5 4 10













0.82 2 44













0.77 2 62

DIG-AC-025 475 935 1 296 610 81 50 -55 0.31 18 16 DIG 3











1.01 2 24

DIG-AC-026 475 974 1 296 638 68 50 -55 1.48 2 0 DIG 3











0.37 2 14

DIG-AC-027 475 842 1 296 599 81 50 -55 0.4 2 30 DIG 3











0.24 10 40













0.38 2 80

DIG-AC-028 475 874 1 296 632 81 50 -55 0.43 16 12 DIG 3



















DIG-AC-029 475 952 1 296 517 19 50 -55 0.45 14 0 DIG 3 DIG-AC-030 475 961 1 296 524 62 50 -55 0.35 40 2 DIG 3 DIG-RC-006 475 852 1 296 532 150 50 -55 0.3 18 76 DIG 3











0.83 2 108













0.32 10 144

DIG-RC-007 475 907 1 296 529 125 50 -55 0.31 2 31 DIG 3











0.5 34 42













0.3 16 84

DIG-RC-008 475 935 1 296 555 96 50 -55 0.4 40 8 DIG 3 Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high-quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing for completion of various exploration or drilling programs and potential to discover additional mineralization over zones drilled.. Although Sanu Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel; general competition in the mining industry availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals as well as those factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure record. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

