Audiencerate, an innovative technology company, leader in the development of advanced solutions for digital marketing (MarTech) and online advertising (AdTech) announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with V-Valley, a company of the Esprinet Group focused on the distribution of Advanced Solutions. Thanks to its partnership with Microsoft, Audiencerate is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence and cloud computing to optimize marketing and advertising strategies.

Thanks to this agreement, V-Valley will make available to its resellers Audiencerate's Marketing Data Platform (MDP), one of the most advanced platforms in the sector, which thanks to the integration of Microsoft Azure and CoPilot technologies is able to integrate Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing, optimizing marketing campaigns and providing advanced decision-making insights. This will allow V-Valley's partners to offer their customers solutions aimed at making marketing strategies more efficient and creating more targeted marketing campaigns.

V-Valley, thanks to the specialization of its structure and its important network of partners, will support Audiencerate in the sale and growth of the Marketing Data Platform offer in Southern European companies, with a particular focus on Italy, ensuring widespread coverage and direct access to the offer.

This strategic agreement between V-Valley and Audiencerate aims to support SMEs in the process of digitalization and innovation, facilitating access to advanced technologies and contributing to their digital transformation by providing the necessary tools to compete in an increasingly data-driven market.

The V-Valley team and the Audiencerate team will collaborate to offer training and technical support to partners, ensuring a deep understanding of the potential of the MDP to end customers and its practical applications in data-driven marketing.

Marco Del Tongo, CEO of Audiencerate, stated: "Audiencerate is excited to announce the collaboration with V-Valley, a partner that shares the company's vision in terms of innovation and value creation for customers. Thanks to V-Valley's support, Audiencerate's Marketing Data Platform is now accessible to an increasingly wider audience, simplifying the adoption of advanced solutions for data management and marketing strategies. This partnership, together with the established strategic relationships with Microsoft and Google and the collaboration with vertical partners, allows Audiencerate to consolidate its role as a leader in the marketing and advertising sector, strengthening its position not only in Southern Europe but globally. Audiencerate is ready to lead the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting them on their journey towards an increasingly data-driven future

Luca Casini, Country Manager of V-Valley in Italy, commented: "We are pleased to have entered into this new agreement with Audiencerate, thanks to which we are able to provide our partner customers with cutting-edge solutions that allow them to ride a disruptive trend such as Artificial Intelligence. All the conditions are in place to create a solid and synergistic partnership, with a positive impact on the growth and innovation of the SME market

Information about V-Valley

V-Valley aims to be a distributor of reference in the Advanced Solutions market, thanks to a wide range of technologies offered in on-prem and as-a-service mode, a highly specialized organization, and an extended set of services available to industry players. Enhancing your business is the payoff that summarizes the company's mission to support customers to further enhance their digital transformation projects aimed at end-user companies and Public Administration. V-Valley combines the experience of a multinational company, with the agility and knowledge of the local market, to efficiently serve its partners in a customized manner. V-Valley is a company of the Esprinet Group, a leading distributor in Southern Europe and in the top ten worldwide, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange with a turnover of 4.0 billion euros in 2023, 30,000 active customers, 800 brands in its portfolio and more than 1,800 employees.

Information about Audiencerate

Audiencerate is an innovative technology company, a leader in developing advanced solutions for digital marketing (MarTech) and online advertising (AdTech). Thanks to its partnership with Microsoft as an AI Cloud Partner and member of the ISV Success Program, Audiencerate is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence and cloud computing to optimize marketing and advertising strategies. In the global AdTech landscape, Audiencerate stands out as a Google Ad Technology Provider (ATP) and certified Data Provider, with a solid reputation for the reliability and quality of its solutions. Its Marketing Data Platform (MDP) is one of the most advanced in the industry, evolving the concept of Customer Data Platform (CDP) to meet data management needs securely and GDPR-compliantly, thanks to its "privacy by design" approach. With the goal of simplifying the use of data and artificial intelligence, Audiencerate supports SMEs and large companies in implementing data-driven marketing strategies, becoming the ideal partner for digital transformation and innovation in marketing operations. Its vision is to become the market reference, helping businesses navigate the increasingly complex world of advertising and marketing technology.

