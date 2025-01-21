Trading Apps, a global fintech innovator, and Credit Benchmark, the leading provider of Credit Consensus Ratings, are joining forces to transform agent lending disclosures (ALD), know-your-client (KYC) processes, and client onboarding. This strategic partnership brings unprecedented speed, efficiency, and information to the securities finance industry by leveraging Trading Apps' TA.Link messaging platform and Credit Benchmark's trusted data.

For the first time, ALD processes can shift from outdated, overnight methods to seamless same-day operations. This transformation reduces risk, minimizes errors, and accelerates workflows for securities finance professionals. By integrating Credit Benchmark's Credit Consensus Ratings into a streamlined workflow, users can accelerate client onboarding, identify reduced risk-weighted asset (RWA) opportunities, and enhance market profitability through automation and simplicity. This collaboration unlocks market potential, increases access to liquidity, and improves the deployment of inventory.

Matthew Harrison, CEO of Trading Apps, stated: "TA.Link is a secure, real-time messaging platform connecting participants across the securities finance ecosystem. It's the ideal foundation to transform cumbersome ALD processes into an efficient same-day solution. By embedding Credit Benchmark's industry-accepted data directly into workflows, we're simplifying KYC, speeding up onboarding, and helping firms unlock higher efficiency and profitability. This collaboration makes a significant leap toward an automated, risk-reduced future for our clients."

Mark Faulkner, Co-Founder of Credit Benchmark, added: "Our Consensus Credit Ratings and Analytics are becoming essential for in-business counterparty risk management across prime brokerage, agency securities lending, and peer-to-peer models. The integration with TA.Link provides a secure, efficient method to deliver our data where it matters most: directly into client workflows. The early feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. Partnering with Trading Apps underscores our shared mission to solve longstanding ALD, KYC, and onboarding inefficiencies once and for all."

About Trading Apps Trading Apps is a pioneering fintech specializing in innovative software solutions for the securities finance industry. Founded over a decade ago, it offers a suite of cloud-based tools that automate securities lending and borrowing transactions, enabling clients to scale operations, increase trade volumes, and mitigate costly errors. Its TA.Link platform facilitates pre- and post-trade lifecycle events, offering safe, reliable, and affordable communication for market participants.

About Credit Benchmark Founded in 2015, Credit Benchmark is a leading provider of credit risk data and analytics. The company aggregates and anonymizes contributed risk data from over 40 global financial institutions, producing unique obligor-level Credit Consensus Ratings and other key credit metrics. Covering over 110,000 legal entities-90% of which are not publicly rated-Credit Benchmark's insights are trusted by major financial institutions worldwide to enhance their internal credit risk analysis and gain accurate risk perspectives. Credit Benchmark is headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore. For more information, visit creditbenchmark.com, or follow on LinkedIn and X.

