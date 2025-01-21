Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2025 13:16 Uhr
Greystone Logistics Inc.: Greystone Logistics Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Logistics (OTCQB: GLGI), the leading manufacturer of recycled plastic pallets and providing sustainable logistics solutions, announces three- and six-month results for the period ending November 30, 2024. Revenue for the quarter was $12,135,247 and for the six-month period $25,595,894 with EBITDA of $1,658,336 and $3,831,028 for the respective periods.

Warren Kruger, President of Greystone Logistics, commented "Greystone saw lower top line revenue during the last quarter as a significant customer hit their budget for expenditures for their fourth quarter. Greystone anticipates a strong third and even better fourth quarter as revenues ramp up from existing accounts and new customers. As of the end of the quarter, the company continued a strong working capital position with significant cash on hand. We are seeing increased optimism and buying signs from a broad range of customers both in the US and Mexico".
For more information about Greystone Logistics and its innovative products, please visit www.greystonepallets.com

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics is a "green" manufacturing company that reprocesses recycled plastic and designs, manufactures and sells high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets that provide logistical solutions for a wide range of industries such as the food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The Company's technology, including a proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins used in the injection molding equipment, extrusion lines and patented pallet designs, allows production of high-quality pallets more rapidly and at a lower cost than many other processes. The recycled plastic for Greystone's pallets helps control material costs while reducing environmental waste and provides cost advantages over users of virgin resin. For more information about Greystone Logistics and its innovative products, please visit www.greystonepallets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Conference Call-Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger, President and CEO.

Conference ID is Greystone. Participant Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 888-999-6281, or Direct/International Number, +1-848-280-6550. A Q&A session will be available.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release contains disclosure of EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Brendan Hopkins

Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com

Phone: (407) 645-5295

https://www.greystonepallets.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
