Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Robust Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $19.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $20.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. For the full-year 2024, Mercantile reported net income of $79.6 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, compared with net income of $82.2 million, or $5.13 per diluted share, for the full-year 2023.
"We are very pleased to report another year of solid financial results," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our strong operating performance was fueled by robust commercial loan and local deposit growth, ongoing strength in asset quality metrics, a healthy net interest margin, and a significant increase in noninterest income. As evidenced by the noteworthy increases in commercial loans and local deposits, our team members remain committed to meeting the needs of existing clients and attracting new customers while building mutually beneficial relationships. During 2024, we successfully executed several strategic initiatives, including lowering our loan-to-deposit ratio and increasing our on-balance sheet liquidity. We believe our strong overall financial standing and commercial loan funding opportunities position us to effectively meet challenges arising from changing operating environments."
Full-year highlights include:
- Significant reduction in the loan-to-deposit ratio
- Strong local deposit growth
- Noteworthy commercial loan portfolio expansion
- Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline
- Notable increases in mortgage banking and treasury management income
- Ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs
- Solid capital position
- Announced an increased first quarter 2025 regular cash dividend
- Contributed $1.7 million to The Mercantile Bank Foundation
Operating Results
Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $58.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, up $1.6 million, or 2.8 percent, from $56.9 million during the prior-year fourth quarter. Net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $48.4 million, down $0.3 million, or 0.6 percent, from $48.7 million during the respective 2023 period as growth in earning assets was more than offset by a lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $10.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, up $1.9 million, or 22.6 percent, from $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income primarily reflected higher levels of mortgage banking income, treasury management fees, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll service fees.
The net interest margin was 3.41 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 3.92 percent in the prior-year fourth quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.81 percent during the current-year fourth quarter, a decrease from 5.95 percent during the respective 2023 period. The lower yield primarily resulted from a decreased yield on loans and a change in earning asset mix. The yield on loans was 6.41 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 6.53 percent during the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly due to lower interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering the targeted federal funds rate. The FOMC decreased the targeted federal funds rate by 50 basis points in September of 2024 and 25 basis points in each of November and December of 2024, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 73 percent of average total commercial loans. Reflecting the success of a strategic initiative to increase on-balance sheet liquidity, higher-yielding loans represented a reduced percentage of earning assets and lower-yielding securities and interest-earning deposits accounted for an increased percentage of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
The cost of funds was 2.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 2.03 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment stemming from the FOMC's actions to curb elevated inflation levels. A change in funding mix, mainly comprising of a decline in average noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in average higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits, also contributed to the higher cost of funds. The growth in money market accounts and time deposits reflected new deposit relationships, increases in existing deposit relationships, and deposit migration.
Net revenue was $231 million during 2024, up $5.8 million, or 2.6 percent, from $226 million during 2023. Net interest income during 2024 was $191 million, down $2.5 million, or 1.3 percent, from $194 million during 2023 as growth in earning assets, most notably in loans, and a higher yield on earning assets was more than offset by an increased cost of funds. Noninterest income totaled $40.4 million during 2024, up $8.2 million, or 25.7 percent, from $32.2 million during 2023. The increase in noninterest income primarily reflected higher levels of mortgage banking income, treasury management fees, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll service fees.
The net interest margin was 3.58 percent in 2024, down from 4.05 percent in 2023. The yield on average earning assets was 6.02 percent during 2024, an increase from 5.68 percent during the prior year. The higher yield on average earning assets mainly resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.61 percent during 2024, up from 6.25 percent during 2023 primarily due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the FOMC raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to reduce elevated inflation levels and a significant level of commercial loans being originated over the past 24 months in the higher interest rate environment. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 100 basis points during the period of February 2023 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 65 percent of average total commercial loans. The positive impact of the rate hikes was partially mitigated by the FOMC's lowering of the targeted federal funds rate by 100 basis points during the last four months of 2024.
The cost of funds was 2.44 percent in 2024, up from 1.63 percent in 2023 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in average noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in average higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits, also contributed to the higher cost of funds. The increases in money market accounts and time deposits stemmed from new deposit relationships, growth in existing deposit relationships, and deposit migration.
Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.5 million and $1.8 million during the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. During all of 2024 and 2023, Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $7.4 million and $7.7 million, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year fourth quarter primarily reflected an increased allocation from slower prepayment speeds on residential mortgage loans, allocations necessitated by net loan growth, and environmental factor allocations, which were partially offset by a reduction in the calculated allowance resulting from the sale of residential mortgage loans previously held for investment and an improved economic forecast. The provision expense recorded during 2024 mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth, individual allocations made for two deteriorated commercial loan relationships, changes in qualitative factors, and an increased allocation stemming from slower prepayments speeds on residential mortgage loans, which were partially offset by lower loan loss rates. The provision expense recorded during the 2023 periods primarily reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth, slower residential mortgage loan prepayment rates and the associated extended average life of the portfolio, and changes in environmental factors reflecting heightened inherent risk in the commercial construction loan portfolio.
Noninterest income totaled $10.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, up $1.9 million, or 22.6 percent, from $8.3 million during the respective 2023 period. Noninterest income during 2024 was $40.4 million, up $8.2 million, or 25.7 percent, from $32.2 million during 2023. The increases mainly reflected growth in mortgage banking income, treasury management fees, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll service fees. Revenue generated from an investment in a private equity fund also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income during 2024. The higher levels of mortgage banking income primarily resulted from increases in the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell, which equaled approximately 83 percent and 78 percent during the current-year fourth quarter and full-year 2024, respectively, compared to approximately 67 percent and 53 percent during the respective 2023 periods, and total loan originations, which were up approximately 37 percent and 25 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024 and all of 2024, respectively, compared to the corresponding 2023 periods. Noninterest income during 2024 included bank owned life insurance claims totaling $0.7 million.
Noninterest expense totaled $33.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $29.9 million during the prior-year fourth quarter. Noninterest expense totaled $126 million during 2024, compared to $115 million during 2023. The increases during the 2024 periods mainly resulted from larger salary and benefit costs, reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, higher residential mortgage lender commissions and incentives, lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs, increased bonus accruals, higher payroll taxes, and increased health insurance claims. Higher levels of data processing costs, primarily reflecting increased transaction volume and software support costs, also contributed to the rises in noninterest expense during both 2024 periods. Reduced credit reserves for unfunded loan commitments and interest rate swap collateral holding costs during the fourth quarter of 2024 and full-year 2024 compared to the respective 2023 periods partially mitigated the increases in overhead costs noted above. Noninterest expense during 2024 and 2023 included contributions to The Mercantile Bank Foundation totaling $1.7 million and $0.7 million, respectively, while overhead costs during 2023 included a $0.4 million write-down of a former branch facility.
Mr. Reitsma commented, "The significant growth in mortgage banking income during the 2024 periods mainly reflected the successful execution of a strategic initiative to increase the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell and notable growth in loan production. We are pleased with the increases in treasury management fees and payroll services income, which primarily resulted from customers' expanded use of products and services. Our net interest margin, although falling as anticipated due to higher costs of deposits and borrowings, a change in funding mix, and a change in earning asset mix reflecting our success in lowering the loan-to-deposit ratio and increasing on-balance sheet liquidity, remained healthy during 2024. Growth in earning assets largely offset the negative impact of the reduced net interest margin, providing for only a slight decline in net interest income. Overhead cost constraint remains an important priority, and we will continue our efforts to enhance operating efficiency while expanding the balance sheet and continuing to provide our customers with extraordinary service and a wide selection of market-leading products and services to meet their needs."
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $6.05 billion, up $699 million from December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $297 million, or 6.9 percent, during 2024, mainly reflecting growth in commercial loans of $292 million. Commercial loans, which grew 8.5 percent during 2024, increased despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $88 million and $194 million during the fourth quarter and all of 2024, respectively. The payoffs and paydowns primarily stemmed from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled term loan principal paydowns, as well as from sales of assets. Other consumer loans were up $14.8 million, and residential mortgage loans declined $9.8 million during 2024. Interest-earning deposits and securities available for sale grew $276 million and $113 million, respectively, during 2024, with the increases in large part reflecting the success of a strategic initiative to grow the local deposit base.
As of December 31, 2024, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $245 million and $30 million, respectively.
Mr. Reitsma noted, "The solid growth in commercial loans during 2024, which occurred despite elevated levels of partial paydowns and payoffs, stemmed from a mixture of expanded existing client relationships and acquired new customer relationships. The growth in commercial loans, local deposits, treasury management fees, and payroll services income reflects our sales team's success in further developing current client relationships and securing the complete banking relationships of new customers. We believe commercial loan originations will be robust in future periods based on the strength of our current pipeline and the level of credit availability on construction and development loans. Growing the local deposit base will continue to be a key area of focus as we continue our efforts to reduce our loan-to-deposit ratio and limit the use of wholesale funds as a funding source for projected loan growth."
Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of December 31, 2024, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.
Total deposits as of December 31, 2024, were $4.70 billion, up $797 million, or 20.4 percent, from December 31, 2023. Local deposits increased $816 million during 2024, while brokered deposits decreased $18.7 million. The growth in local deposits during 2024 provided for a reduction in the loan-to-deposit ratio from 110 percent as of December 31, 2023, to 98 percent as of year-end 2024. The increase in local deposits during 2024, which occurred in spite of the usual level of seasonal noninterest-bearing deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions, reflected a combination of growth in existing deposit relationships and new deposit relationships. Wholesale funds were $537 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2024, compared to $636 million, or approximately 14 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 27 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $5.7 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2024, compared to $9.9 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and $3.6 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2023. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the fourth quarter of 2024, loan charge-offs totaled $3.8 million while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.2 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $3.6 million, or an annualized 0.3 percent of average total loans. During the full-year 2024, loan charge-offs totaled $3.8 million while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.9 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $2.9 million, or less than 0.1 percent of average total loans. Loan charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2024 and full-year 2024 almost entirely consisted of a charge-off related to a deteriorated commercial loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual and fully reserved for during the second quarter of 2024.
Mr. Reitsma remarked, "Our asset quality metrics remained strong during 2024, reflecting our steadfast commitment to underwriting loans in a sound and disciplined manner, along with our commercial borrowers' demonstrated abilities to effectively operate during periods of shifting economic and operating conditions. Nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs remain at low levels. We believe our robust loan review program and intense focus on the early identification and reporting of deteriorating commercial loan relationships will allow us to detect any emerging credit issues and constrain the impact of such on our overall financial condition. As reflected by ongoing low delinquency and charge-off levels, our residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios continue to perform well."
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $585 million as of December 31, 2024, up $62.4 million from December 31, 2023. Mercantile Bank maintained "well-capitalized" positions at the end of both 2024 and 2023, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.9 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, Mercantile Bank had approximately $214 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.
All of Mercantile Bank's investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of December 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $49.8 million. As of December 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.9 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $50.5 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, Mercantile Bank's excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $166 million on an adjusted basis as of December 31, 2024.
Mercantile reported 16,146,374 total shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.
Mr. Reitsma concluded, "As demonstrated by our Board of Directors' declaration of an increased first quarter 2025 regular cash dividend, we remain committed to building shareholder value through meaningful cash returns while providing support for ongoing loan growth. Our robust capital position and operating results, combined with expected commercial loan portfolio expansion, should enable us to effectively address any issues resulting from changing economic environments. As evidenced by the notable increases in commercial loans and local deposits during 2024, our community banking philosophy and associated focus on fostering mutually beneficial relationships have been successful in maintaining existing customer relationships and acquiring new customer relationships."
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2024
2023
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
56,991,000
$
70,408,000
$
61,894,000
Interest-earning deposits
336,019,000
60,125,000
34,878,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
393,010,000
130,533,000
96,772,000
Securities available for sale
730,352,000
617,092,000
602,936,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
21,513,000
21,513,000
17,721,000
Mortgage loans held for sale
15,824,000
18,607,000
3,565,000
Loans
4,600,781,000
4,303,758,000
3,916,619,000
Allowance for credit losses
(54,454,000)
(49,914,000)
(42,246,000)
Loans, net
4,546,327,000
4,253,844,000
3,874,373,000
Premises and equipment, net
53,427,000
50,928,000
51,476,000
Bank owned life insurance
93,839,000
85,668,000
80,727,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Other assets
148,396,000
125,566,000
95,576,000
Total assets
$
6,052,161,000
$
5,353,224,000
$
4,872,619,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,264,523,000
$
1,247,640,000
$
1,604,750,000
Interest-bearing
3,433,843,000
2,653,278,000
2,108,061,000
Total deposits
4,698,366,000
3,900,918,000
3,712,811,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
121,521,000
229,734,000
194,340,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
387,083,000
467,910,000
308,263,000
Subordinated debentures
50,330,000
49,644,000
48,958,000
Subordinated notes
89,314,000
88,971,000
88,628,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities
121,021,000
93,902,000
78,211,000
Total liabilities
5,467,635,000
4,831,079,000
4,431,211,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
299,705,000
295,106,000
290,436,000
Retained earnings
334,646,000
277,526,000
216,313,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(49,825,000)
(50,487,000)
(65,341,000)
Total shareholders' equity
584,526,000
522,145,000
441,408,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,052,161,000
$
5,353,224,000
$
4,872,619,000
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
73,758,000
$
68,876,000
$
293,163,000
$
253,108,000
Investment securities
4,792,000
3,312,000
16,034,000
12,704,000
Interest-earning deposits
3,937,000
1,615,000
12,305,000
5,546,000
Total interest income
82,487,000
73,803,000
321,502,000
271,358,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
26,874,000
19,015,000
101,395,000
55,444,000
Short-term borrowings
2,086,000
781,000
7,717,000
2,847,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,150,000
3,252,000
13,018,000
11,367,000
Other borrowed money
2,016,000
2,106,000
8,286,000
8,155,000
Total interest expense
34,126,000
25,154,000
130,416,000
77,813,000
Net interest income
48,361,000
48,649,000
191,086,000
193,545,000
Provision for credit losses
1,500,000
1,800,000
7,400,000
7,700,000
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
46,861,000
46,849,000
183,686,000
185,845,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,866,000
1,543,000
6,842,000
4,954,000
Mortgage banking income
3,611,000
1,766,000
12,301,000
7,595,000
Credit and debit card income
2,177,000
2,197,000
8,821,000
8,914,000
Interest rate swap income
717,000
1,224,000
3,210,000
3,946,000
Payroll services
763,000
601,000
3,058,000
2,509,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
497,000
276,000
2,555,000
1,500,000
Other income
541,000
693,000
3,602,000
2,725,000
Total noninterest income
10,172,000
8,300,000
40,389,000
32,143,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
21,482,000
18,400,000
77,924,000
68,801,000
Occupancy
1,989,000
2,521,000
8,643,000
9,150,000
Furniture and equipment
926,000
871,000
3,716,000
3,464,000
Data processing costs
3,630,000
2,537,000
13,772,000
11,618,000
Charitable foundation contributions
1,000,000
250,000
1,708,000
666,000
Other expense
4,779,000
5,361,000
20,026,000
21,590,000
Total noninterest expense
33,806,000
29,940,000
125,789,000
115,289,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
23,227,000
25,209,000
98,286,000
102,699,000
Federal income tax expense
3,601,000
5,179,000
18,693,000
20,482,000
Net Income
$
19,626,000
$
20,030,000
$
79,593,000
$
82,217,000
Basic earnings per share
$1.22
$1.25
$4.93
$5.13
Diluted earnings per share
$1.22
$1.25
$4.93
$5.13
Average basic shares outstanding
16,142,578
16,044,223
16,130,696
16,015,678
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,142,578
16,044,223
16,130,696
16,015,678
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
2024
2023
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
48,361
48,292
47,072
47,361
48,649
191,086
193,545
Provision for credit losses
$
1,500
1,100
3,500
1,300
1,800
7,400
7,700
Noninterest income
$
10,172
9,667
9,681
10,868
8,300
40,389
32,143
Noninterest expense
$
33,806
32,303
29,737
29,944
29,940
125,789
115,289
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
23,227
24,556
23,516
26,985
25,209
98,286
102,699
Net income
$
19,626
19,618
18,786
21,562
20,030
79,593
82,217
Basic earnings per share
$
1.22
1.22
1.17
1.34
1.25
4.93
5.13
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.22
1.22
1.17
1.34
1.25
4.93
5.13
Average basic shares outstanding
16,142,578
16,138,320
16,122,813
16,118,858
16,044,223
16,130,696
16,015,678
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,142,578
16,138,320
16,122,813
16,118,858
16,044,223
16,130,696
16,015,678
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.30 %
1.35 %
1.36 %
1.61 %
1.52 %
1.40 %
1.62 %
Return on average equity
13.36 %
13.73 %
13.93 %
16.41 %
16.04 %
14.35 %
17.24 %
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.41 %
3.52 %
3.63 %
3.74 %
3.92 %
3.58 %
4.05 %
Efficiency ratio
57.76 %
55.73 %
52.40 %
51.42 %
52.57 %
54.34 %
51.08 %
Full-time equivalent employees
668
653
670
642
651
668
651
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
6.41 %
6.69 %
6.64 %
6.65 %
6.53 %
6.61 %
6.25 %
Yield on securities
2.62 %
2.43 %
2.30 %
2.20 %
2.18 %
2.40 %
2.06 %
Yield on interest-earning deposits
4.66 %
5.37 %
5.28 %
5.35 %
5.31 %
5.19 %
5.14 %
Yield on total earning assets
5.81 %
6.08 %
6.07 %
6.06 %
5.95 %
6.02 %
5.68 %
Yield on total assets
5.49 %
5.73 %
5.72 %
5.72 %
5.61 %
5.68 %
5.36 %
Cost of deposits
2.36 %
2.52 %
2.42 %
2.25 %
1.94 %
2.40 %
1.48 %
Cost of borrowed funds
3.73 %
3.75 %
3.56 %
3.51 %
3.15 %
3.65 %
2.90 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.30 %
3.53 %
3.40 %
3.27 %
2.96 %
3.38 %
2.47 %
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
2.40 %
2.56 %
2.44 %
2.32 %
2.03 %
2.44 %
1.63 %
Cost of funds (total assets)
2.27 %
2.41 %
2.31 %
2.19 %
1.91 %
2.30 %
1.54 %
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
121,010
160,944
122,728
79,930
88,187
484,612
386,343
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
82,212
122,747
103,939
57,668
75,365
366,566
326,554
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
38,798
38,197
18,789
22,262
12,822
118,046
59,789
Mortgage loans originated to sell
$
100,628
128,678
91,490
59,280
59,135
380,076
204,078
Income on sale of mortgage loans
$
3,768
3,376
2,487
2,064
1,487
11,695
6,393
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.91 %
9.10 %
9.03 %
8.99 %
8.91 %
8.91 %
8.91 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.60 %
10.68 %
10.85 %
10.88 %
10.84 %
10.60 %
10.84 %
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
10.66 %
10.53 %
10.46 %
10.41 %
10.07 %
10.66 %
10.07 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.54 %
11.42 %
11.36 %
11.33 %
10.99 %
11.54 %
10.99 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.17 %
14.13 %
14.10 %
14.05 %
13.69 %
14.17 %
13.69 %
Tier 1 capital
$
633,134
618,038
602,835
587,888
570,730
633,134
570,730
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
777,857
764,653
748,097
729,410
710,905
777,857
710,905
Total risk-weighted assets
$
5,487,886
5,411,628
5,306,911
5,190,106
5,192,970
5,487,886
5,192,970
Book value per common share
$
36.20
36.14
34.15
33.29
32.38
36.20
32.38
Tangible book value per common share
$
33.14
33.07
31.09
30.22
29.31
33.14
29.31
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.36
0.36
0.35
0.35
0.34
1.42
1.34
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
3,787
10
26
15
53
3,838
863
Recoveries
$
150
92
296
439
160
977
832
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
3,637
(82)
(270)
(424)
(107)
2,861
31
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.31 %
(0.01 %)
(0.02 %)
(0.04 %)
(0.01 %)
0.06 %
< 0.01%
Allowance for credit losses
$
54,454
56,590
55,408
51,638
49,914
54,454
49,914
Allowance to loans
1.18 %
1.24 %
1.25 %
1.19 %
1.16 %
1.18 %
1.16 %
Nonperforming loans
$
5,743
9,877
9,129
6,040
3,415
5,743
3,415
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
0
0
0
200
200
0
200
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.12 %
0.22 %
0.21 %
0.14 %
0.08 %
0.12 %
0.08 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.09 %
0.17 %
0.16 %
0.11 %
0.07 %
0.09 %
0.07 %
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
97
100
1
1
1
97
1
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied / rental
$
2,878
3,008
2,288
3,370
3,095
2,878
3,095
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
42
0
0
200
270
42
270
Non-owner occupied
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
2,726
6,769
6,840
2,669
249
2,726
249
Consumer assets
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total nonperforming assets
$
5,743
9,877
9,129
6,240
3,615
5,743
3,615
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
9,877
9,129
6,240
3,615
5,940
3,615
7,728
Additions
$
224
906
4,570
2,802
2,166
8,502
7,925
Return to performing status
$
(102)
0
0
0
0
(102)
(31)
Principal payments
$
(515)
(158)
(1,481)
(177)
(4,402)
(2,331)
(10,609)
Sale proceeds
$
0
0
(200)
0
(51)
(200)
(712)
Loan charge-offs
$
(3,741)
0
0
0
(38)
(3,741)
(686)
Valuation write-downs
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ending balance
$
5,743
9,877
9,129
6,240
3,615
5,743
3,615
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,287,308
1,312,774
1,275,745
1,222,638
1,254,586
1,287,308
1,254,586
Land development & construction
$
66,936
66,374
76,247
75,091
74,752
66,936
74,752
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
748,837
746,714
732,844
719,338
717,667
748,837
717,667
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
1,128,404
1,095,988
1,059,052
1,045,614
1,035,684
1,128,404
1,035,684
Multi-family & residential rental
$
475,819
426,438
389,390
366,961
332,609
475,819
332,609
Total commercial
$
3,707,304
3,648,288
3,533,278
3,429,642
3,415,298
3,707,304
3,415,298
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
827,597
844,093
849,626
840,653
837,407
827,597
837,407
Other consumer
$
65,880
60,637
55,341
51,711
51,053
65,880
51,053
Total retail
$
893,477
904,730
904,967
892,364
888,460
893,477
888,460
Total loans
$
4,600,781
4,553,018
4,438,245
4,322,006
4,303,758
4,600,781
4,303,758
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
4,600,781
4,553,018
4,438,245
4,322,006
4,303,758
4,600,781
4,303,758
Securities
$
751,865
724,888
669,420
630,666
638,605
751,865
638,605
Other interest-earning assets
$
336,019
240,780
135,766
184,625
60,125
336,019
60,125
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
5,688,665
5,518,686
5,243,431
5,137,297
5,002,488
5,688,665
5,002,488
Total assets
$
6,052,161
5,917,127
5,602,388
5,465,953
5,353,224
6,052,161
5,353,224
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,264,523
1,182,219
1,119,888
1,134,995
1,247,640
1,264,523
1,247,640
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,433,843
3,273,679
3,026,686
2,872,815
2,653,278
3,433,843
2,653,278
Total deposits
$
4,698,366
4,455,898
4,146,574
4,007,810
3,900,918
4,698,366
3,900,918
Total borrowed funds
$
649,528
778,669
789,327
815,744
837,335
649,528
837,335
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
4,083,371
4,052,348
3,816,013
3,688,559
3,490,613
4,083,371
3,490,613
Shareholders' equity
$
584,526
583,311
551,151
536,644
522,145
584,526
522,145
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
4,565,837
4,467,365
4,396,475
4,299,163
4,184,070
4,432,671
4,046,815
Securities
$
742,145
699,872
640,627
634,099
618,517
679,415
626,842
Other interest-earning assets
$
330,490
284,187
182,636
150,234
118,996
237,272
106,515
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
5,638,472
5,451,424
5,219,738
5,083,496
4,921,583
5,349,358
4,780,172
Total assets
$
5,967,036
5,781,111
5,533,262
5,384,675
5,224,238
5,667,655
5,063,693
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,188,561
1,191,642
1,139,887
1,175,884
1,281,201
1,174,082
1,372,840
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,335,477
3,145,799
2,957,011
2,790,308
2,600,703
3,058,151
2,384,075
Total deposits
$
4,524,038
4,337,441
4,096,898
3,966,192
3,881,904
4,232,233
3,756,915
Total borrowed funds
$
770,838
796,077
800,577
816,848
773,491
796,016
771,286
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
4,106,315
3,941,876
3,757,588
3,607,156
3,374,194
3,854,167
3,155,361
Shareholders' equity
$
582,829
566,852
540,868
527,180
495,431
554,544
477,027
