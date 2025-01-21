International Game Technology PLC: IGT Wins 10-Year Contract with Loterie Nationale to Deliver World-Class Lottery and iLottery Solutions in Luxembourg

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited, signed a 10-year contract with the national lottery of Luxembourg, Loterie Nationale. Under the terms of the agreement, IGT will deploy its high-performing, player-centric OMNIA solution, including its cloud-based iLottery system and remote game server ("RGS"), an upgrade to the Lottery's central gaming system, and new point-of-sale terminals and peripherals. This contract was awarded following a European public procurement procedure and is expected to run through 2036.

"IGT has been a trusted partner to Loterie Nationale for more than 20 years, supporting retail growth and digital evolution," said Léon Losch, Loterie Nationale Director. "Upgrading our lottery and iLottery solutions with IGT's advanced technology can pave the way for our continued sales growth, provide our players with best-in-class experiences and position us to continue our support of good causes."

"Over the course of IGT's longstanding partnership with Loterie Nationale, we've helped support the growth of its point-of-sale footprint, addition of self-service terminals in retail locations and launch of iLottery in the region," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer Global Lottery. "We look forward to continuing that momentum through our future-forward technology portfolio that gives Loterie Nationale access to top-performing IGT games, improved analytics, advanced responsible gaming tools and increased scalability."

OMNIA is IGT's integrated lottery solution, bringing together its leading retail and digital lottery solutions, ensuring centralized and consistent data and innovative solutions to modernize the retail playing experience. Developed to drive lottery innovation and profitability, OMNIA will provide Loterie Nationale with a full suite of intuitive, user-friendly applications, tools, and reporting capabilities. As part of the agreement, IGT will also deliver newly updated Retailer Pro terminals, providing cutting-edge technology for high-volume retailers, along with GameTouch and GameTouch Draw S2 self-service lottery vending machines.

A natively integrated OMNIA component, IGT's cloud-based iLottery system offers dynamic scalability, reduced time to market for system enhancements, and comprehensive responsible gaming features. IGT's RGS platform allows access to IGT's vast portfolio of digital instant games and content, spanning a variety of player-favorite themes, play styles, omnichannel games, popular licensed content, and award-winning progressive jackpot games.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

