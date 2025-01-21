BOGOTA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent energy company with over 20 years of successful operations across Latin America, announces its operational update for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 ("4Q2024").

Oil and Gas Production and Operations

4Q2024 consolidated average oil and gas production of 31,489 boepd, 1 5% lower than 3Q2024 due to blockades affecting operations in the Llanos 34 (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) and CPO-5 (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI) blocks in Colombia

5% lower than 3Q2024 due to blockades affecting operations in the Llanos 34 (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) and CPO-5 (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI) blocks in Colombia Annual average oil and gas production of 33,937 boepd 1

10 rigs in operation (4 drilling and 6 workover) at end-2024, including one drilling rig in Vaca Muerta

43 wells drilled in 2024 (including 7 wells in Vaca Muerta)

Zero recordable incidents in 4Q2024 in GeoPark-operated assets

Llanos 34 Block: Enhanced Recovery Through Waterflooding Campaign

4Q2024 average production of 19,342 boepd net (42,981 boepd gross), 5% lower than 3Q2024. The decline was partially compensated by the good performance of workover and drilling campaigns, mainly due to production put on at the Curucucu 4 well (currently producing 800 boepd gross)

Waterflooding projects continued to deliver strong results in 4Q2024 (5,500 gross boepd), 13% of total production in the block. Three new injector wells started operations in October and December

Two development wells have been added to the drilling campaign (Tigui 26 and Curucucu 2)

CPO-5 Block: Production Impacted by Blockades

4Q2024 average production of 6,402 boepd net (21,342 boepd gross), 17% lower than 3Q2024, impacted by blockades in the Indico field

Cante Flamenco 2: Appraisal well reached total depth (TD) in September 2024, finding 14 ft of net pay in the Lower Mirador Formation and 15 ft of net pay in the Ubaque Formation, and is currently in testing and evaluation

3D Seismic: New prospective opportunities were identified from 232 sq km of new 3D seismic and will be evaluated in the following months

Vaca Muerta: Strong Performance Adds Pro forma Production and Reserves

4Q2024 average production of 15,052 boepd gross (reaching a record of 16,060 boepd gross during November 2024), 19% higher than 3Q2024, driven by steady growth in the Mata Mora Norte Block (GeoPark non-operated, 45% WI) and put-on production from the first exploration pad in the Confluencia Norte Block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI)

Confluencia Norte: The first pad was put on production, peaking at 4,700 boepd gross and representing the first Vaca Muerta production in Rio Negro province. The pad has three wells (3000m lateral length each), and on a per-well basis is comparable to the pads on Mata Mora Norte, which have four wells.

Mata Mora Norte: DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M) has prepared an Interim Reserves Report as of June 30, 20242 showing:

- Net 1P reserves of 39.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe)

- Net 2P reserves of 75.2 mmboe

- Net 3P reserves of 142.8 mmboe

GeoPark will issue a release on the full DeGolyer & MacNaughton 2024 report in February and expects that increased reserves in Vaca Muerta will help compensate potential declines in reserves in Colombia.

Llanos Exploration: Drilling Success Increases Production by 13%

4Q2024 average production of 1,792 boepd net (3,584 boepd gross), 13% higher than 3Q2024 mainly driven by appraisal results from the Llanos 123 Block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI):

- The Toritos Sur-2 appraisal well reached TD in November 2024 and is currently awaiting testing

- The Saltador-2 appraisal well was drilled in November 2024. Productivity was low, and it was completed as a disposal well

- The Bisbita Oeste-1 appraisal well reached TD in late December 2024, and will be tested in January 2025

Llanos 86 and Llanos 104 Blocks (GeoPark operated, 50% WI):

- Environmental licenses were approved, permitting the initiation of exploratory and development activities in both blocks

- 3D seismic: Final processing has been completed, identifying new opportunities to be drilled in the following months

Putumayo: Exploration Campaign Underway

Platanillo Block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI): The field had been shut in due to its cost structure

PUT-8 Block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI):

- The Bienparado Norte-1 exploration well spudded in December 2024 and reached TD in the first week of January. Completion is planned during 1Q2025

- The Bienparado Sur-1 exploration well license was approved in the final week of December 2024, and the well is expected to be drilled in 1Q2025

Upcoming Catalysts 1Q2025

Drilling 3-6 gross wells in 1Q2025 in Colombia and 4 gross wells in Argentina, targeting conventional, unconventional, appraisal and exploration projects

Key projects include:

- Llanos 34 Block: Drilling 1 infill well in the Tigui area and 1 well in the Curucucu field

- CPO-5 Block: Workover campaign to install artificial lift in the Indico field

- Mata Mora Norte Block: Putting on production at PAD-9 (3 wells) and finishing drilling PAD-12 (4 wells)

- Llanos 123 Block: Drilling 1-2 appraisal wells

- PUT-8 Block: Drilling 1 exploration well

Breakdown of Quarterly Production by Country

The following table shows production figures for 4Q2024, as compared to 4Q2023:

4Q2024 4Q2023 Total

(boepd) Oil

(bopd)a Gas

(mcfpd) Total

(boepd) % Change Colombia 29,740 29,605 808 34,154 -13 % Ecuador 1,749 1,749 - 1,419 23 % Brazil - - - 1,101 -100 % Chileb - - - 1,641 -100 % Total 31,489 31,354 808 38,315 -18 %

a) Includes royalties and other economic rights paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 5,011 bopd in 4Q2024. No royalties were paid in kind in Ecuador, Chile or Brazil. Production in Ecuador is reported before the Government's production share of approximately 490 bopd. b) Closing of the divestment transaction in January 2024.

Quarterly Production

(boepd) 4Q2024 3Q2024 2Q2024 1Q2023 4Q2023 Colombia 29,740 31,429 33,956 32,580 34,154 Ecuador 1,749 1,786 1,652 990 1,419 Brazil - - - 1,020 1,101 Chilea - - - 1,988 1,641 Totalb 31,489 33,215 35,608 36,578 38,315 Oil 31,354 33,091 35,504 33,801 35,842 Gas 135 124 104 2,777 2,473

a) Closing of the divestment transaction was reached in January 2024. b) In Colombia, production includes royalties paid in kind, and in Ecuador it is shown before the Government's production share.

Oil and gas production figures included in this release are stated before the effect of royalties paid in kind, consumption and losses. Annual production per day is obtained by dividing total production by 365 days.

1 Not including production in Vaca Muerta, Argentina.

2 Reserves estimates in Vaca Muerta were not provided by the operator and are based on a third party report prepared by D&M as of June 30,2024.

