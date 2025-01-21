TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC" or "The Company"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was NT$60.39 billion, decreasing 0.2% from NT$60.49 billion in 3Q24. Compared to a year ago, 4Q24 revenue increased 9.9%. Consolidated gross margin for 4Q24 was 30.4%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$8.50 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$0.68.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "Our fourth-quarter results met guidance, with wafer shipments and utilization slightly exceeding expectations. For full year 2024, revenue grew 4.4% year-on-year, reflecting a steady improvement in demand across communication, consumer, and computer segments. Our 22/28nm portfolio remained the largest contributor, with revenue increasing 15% in 2024. Notably, customers are showing strong interest in migrating to our 22nm specialty platforms for next-generation networking and display driver applications, which offer significant power savings and performance advantages over 28nm solutions. Tape-outs for 22nm products are accelerating and we expect to see higher revenue contribution from 2025 onwards."

Co-president Wang commented, "Looking into 2025, the semiconductor market is poised for another year of growth, driven by strong demand for AI servers as well as increasing semiconductor content in smartphones, PCs, and other electronic devices. To capture opportunities in this fast-moving market, UMC continues to invest in technology innovation, developing industry-leading specialty solutions to ride the next wave of system upgrades and stay ahead of the competition. Building on our technology foundation, UMC is also actively expanding our advanced packaging offering to help unleash the potential of AI in the coming years. In conjunction with technology development, our key capacity expansion projects are progressing as planned. Our new Singapore Phase 3 fab will enhance customers' supply chain resilience, while the 12nm collaboration with our U.S. partner will offer customers a migration path beyond 22nm."

Co-president Wang added, "In the fourth quarter of 2024, we signed a major offshore wind purchase agreement, which is UMC's largest renewable energy transaction to date. This agreement puts UMC well on track to achieving our goal of 50% renewable energy use by 2030 as part of our roadmap to net zero emissions and 100% renewable energy by 2050. Our commitment to best practices in sustainable development continued to be recognized by key ESG benchmarks. In the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) results announced in December, UMC is proud to achieve the top ranking in the semiconductor industry, marking UMC's 17th consecutive year of being recognized as one of the most sustainable companies globally."

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q24 3Q24 QoQ %

change 4Q23 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 60,386 60,485 (0.2 ) 54,958 9.9 Gross Profit 18,343 20,429 (10.2 ) 17,806 3.0 Operating Expenses (6,748 ) (6,559 ) 2.9 (6,635 ) 1.7 Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 362 230 57.7 1,252 (71.1 ) Operating Income 11,957 14,100 (15.2 ) 12,423 (3.8 ) Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses (1,443 ) 2,464 - 2,227 - Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 8,497 14,472 (41.3 ) 13,195 (35.6 ) EPS (NT$ per share) 0.68 1.16 1.06 (US$ per ADS) 0.104 0.177 0.162

Fourth quarter operating revenues declined 0.2% sequentially to NT$60.39 billion. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 50% of wafer revenue. Gross profit decreased 10.2% QoQ to NT$18.34 billion, or 30.4% of revenue. Operating expenses increased 2.9% to NT$6.75 billion. Net other operating income increased 57.7% to NT$0.36 billion. Net non-operating expenses totaled NT$1.44 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$8.50 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$0.68. Earnings per ADS was US$0.104. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q24 was 12,481,192,676, compared with 12,436,436,695 shares in 3Q24 and 12,414,087,724 shares in 4Q23. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,610,756,874 in 4Q24, compared with 12,559,358,115 shares in 3Q24 and 12,589,138,701 shares in 4Q23. The fully diluted shares counted on December 31, 2024 were approximately 12,614,345,000.

Detailed Financials Section

Operating revenues decreased to NT$60.39 billion. COGS grew 5.0% to NT$42.04 billion, which included 13.3% sequential increase in depreciation. Gross profit decreased 10.2% QoQ to NT$18.34 billion. Operating expenses increased to NT$6.75 billion, as R&D grew 7.8% sequentially to NT$4.33 billion or 7.2% of revenue, while Sales & Marketing decreased 13.0% to NT$0.62 billion and G&A also declined 1.6% QoQ to NT$1.79 billion. Net other operating income was NT$0.36 billion. In 4Q24, operating income declined 15.2% QoQ to NT$11.96 billion.

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q24 3Q24 QoQ %

change 4Q23 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 60,386 60,485 (0.2 ) 54,958 9.9 COGS (42,043 ) (40,056 ) 5.0 (37,152 ) 13.2 Depreciation (11,841 ) (10,449 ) 13.3 (9,006 ) 31.5 Other Mfg. Costs (30,202 ) (29,607 ) 2.0 (28,146 ) 7.3 Gross Profit 18,343 20,429 (10.2 ) 17,806 3.0 Gross Margin (%) 30.4 % 33.8 % 32.4 % Operating Expenses (6,748 ) (6,559 ) 2.9 (6,635 ) 1.7 Sales & Marketing (623 ) (717 ) (13.0 ) (823 ) (24.3 ) G&A (1,791 ) (1,820 ) (1.6 ) (1,930 ) (7.2 ) R&D (4,334 ) (4,022 ) 7.8 (3,945 ) 9.9 Expected Credit Impairment gain (loss) 0 (0 ) - 63 (99.4 ) Net Other Operating Income & Expenses 362 230 57.7 1,252 (71.1 ) Operating Income 11,957 14,100 (15.2 ) 12,423 (3.8 )

Net non-operating expenses in 4Q24 was NT$1.44 billion, primarily reflecting the NT$2.61 billion in net investment loss, offset by the NT$0.88 billion in exchange gain, and the NT$0.29 billion in net interest income.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 Non-Operating Income and Expenses (1,443 ) 2,464 2,227 Net Interest Income and Expenses 290 324 880 Net Investment Gain and Loss (2,614 ) 2,791 1,750 Exchange Gain and Loss 877 (652 ) (405 ) Other Gain and Loss 4 1 2

In 4Q24, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$32.98 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities totaled NT$16.97 billion, which included NT$18.93 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flow of NT$14.04 billion. Cash outflow from financing was NT$14.31 billion, primarily from NT$10.50 billion in bank loans and NT$3.40 billion in redemption of bonds. Net cash flow in 4Q24 amounted to NT$1.59 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$5.53 billion in bank loans.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month Period Ended Dec. 31, 2024 For the 3-Month Period Ended Sep. 30, 2024 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 32,977 17,347 Net income before tax 10,514 16,564 Depreciation & Amortization 13,463 12,702 Share of loss (profit) of associates and joint ventures 1,800 (843 ) Income tax paid (137 ) (3,755 ) Changes in working capital & others 7,337 (7,321 ) Cash Flow from Investing Activities (16,968 ) (23,927 ) Decrease (increase) in financial assets measured at amortized cost 564 (1,988 ) Acquisition of PP&E (18,275 ) (21,729 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (877 ) (499 ) Others 1,620 289 Cash Flow from Financing Activities (14,305 ) (12,750 ) Bank loans (10,495 ) 25,050 Redemption of bonds (3,400 ) - Cash dividends - (37,585 ) Others (410 ) (215 ) Effect of Exchange Rate (111 ) 1,073 Net Cash Flow 1,593 (18,257 ) Beginning balance 103,407 121,234 Changes in non-current assets held for sale - 430 Ending balance 105,000 103,407

Cash and cash equivalents increased to NT$105.00 billion. Days of inventory decreased 5 days to 80 days.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 Cash and Cash Equivalents 105.00 103.41 132.55 Accounts Receivable 33.34 33.74 29.59 Days Sales Outstanding 51 50 50 Inventories, net 35.78 38.09 35.71 Days of Inventory 80 85 89 Total Current Assets 189.68 193.61 216.80

Current liabilities decreased to NT$75.26 billion. Long-term credit/bonds decreased to NT$55.53 billion. Total liabilities decreased to NT$192.02 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 51%.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 Total Current Liabilities 75.26 88.27 99.02 Accounts Payable 7.63 9.01 7.53 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 19.51 30.86 29.54 Payables on Equipment 10.52 14.89 19.20 Other 37.60 33.51 42.75 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 55.53 58.13 45.24 Total Liabilities 192.02 205.80 199.61 Debt to Equity 51 % 56 % 56 %

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue from Asia Pacific decreased to 61%, while business from North America was 25% of sales. Business from Europe increased to 11%, while contribution from Japan was 3%.

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 North America 25 % 26 % 25 % 25 % 23 % Asia Pacific 61 % 65 % 64 % 63 % 62 % Europe 11 % 5 % 7 % 8 % 11 % Japan 3 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 %

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm slightly decreased to 34% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution grew to 16% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 14nm and below 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 14nm 34 % 35 % 33 % 33 % 36 % 28nm 16 % 13 % 12 % 14 % 14 % 40nm 16 % 15 % 15 % 18 % 16 % 65nm 11 % 10 % 12 % 10 % 9 % 90nm 10 % 10 % 11 % 9 % 9 % 0.13um 9 % 11 % 10 % 11 % 9 % 0.18um 4 % 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 0.5um and above 0 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 2 %

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 84% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 4Q24 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Fabless 84 % 85 % 87 % 82 % 78 % IDM 16 % 15 % 13 % 18 % 22 %

Revenue from the communication segment accounted for 39%, while business from computer applications remained at 13%. Business from consumer applications was 29%, while other segments increased to 19% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Computer 13 % 13 % 15 % 13 % 13 % Communication 39 % 42 % 39 % 48 % 47 % Consumer 29 % 31 % 31 % 23 % 23 % Others 19 % 14 % 15 % 16 % 17 %

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) remained flat in 4Q24.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 4Q24 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer shipments increased 1.5% QoQ to 909K in the fourth quarter, while quarterly capacity was 1,280K. Overall utilization rate in 4Q24 slightly declined to 70%.

Wafer Shipments 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Wafer Shipments

(12" K equivalents) 909 896 831 810 775 Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Utilization Rate 70 % 71 % 68 % 65 % 66 % Total Capacity

(12" K equivalents) 1,280 1,274 1,257 1,212 1,204

Capacity4

Total capacity in the fourth quarter increased to 1,280K 12-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will decline in the first quarter of 2025 to 1,264K 12-inch equivalent wafers, reflecting the annual production maintenance across 8" and 12" facilities.

Annual Capacity in

thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in

thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2024 2023 2022 2021 FAB 1Q25E 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 WTK 6" 5 - 0.15 331 328 335 329 WTK 6" 78 83 83 83 8A 8" 3 - 0.11 829 811 765 755 8A 8" 212 207 207 207 8C 8" 0.35 - 0.11 477 473 459 459 8C 8" 123 119 119 119 8D 8" 0.18 - 0.09 473 440 410 380 8D 8" 116 118 118 118 8E 8" 0.6 - 0.14 524 490 469 457 8E 8" 129 131 131 131 8F 8" 0.18 - 0.11 578 570 550 514 8F 8" 144 145 145 145 8S 8" 0.18 - 0.11 455 447 443 408 8S 8" 115 114 114 114 8N 8" 0.5 - 0.11 1,013 996 952 917 8N 8" 246 254 254 254 12A 12" 0.13 - 0.014 1,556 1,305 1,170 1,070 12A 12" 402 409 403 386 12i 12" 0.13 - 0.040 678 655 655 641 12i 12" 169 172 172 172 12X 12" 0.080 - 0.022 318 317 314 284 12X 12" 78 80 80 80 12M 12" 0.13 - 0.040 455 438 436 395 12M 12" 113 115 115 115 Total(1) 5,022 4,674 4,458 4,201 Total 1,264 1,280 1,274 1,257 YoY Growth Rate 7 % 5 % 6 % 3 %

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.25 (62/122) 12-inch equivalent wafer; one 8-inch wafer is converted into 0.44 (82/122) 12-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 12-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

CAPEX spending in 4Q24 totaled US$602 million as 2024 CAPEX amounted to US$2.9 billion. 2025 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$1.8 billion.

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion Year 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 CAPEX $ 2.9 $ 3.0 $ 2.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.0

2025 CAPEX Plan 8" 12" Total 10% 90% US$1.8 billion

Brief Summary of Full Year 2024 Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue in NTD increased 4.4% YoY to NT$232.30 billion, from NT$222.53 billion in 2023.

Gross profit decreased 2.7%, compared to a year ago, representing 32.6% of 2024 revenue.

Operating income decreased 10.8% year-on-year, accounting for 22.2% of 2024 revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent decreased 22.6% to NT$47.21 billion in 2024.

EPS was NT$3.80, or EPADS of US$0.580 for 2024.

22/28nm revenue contribution accounted for 34% in 2024.

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 2024 2023 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 232,303 222,533 4.4 Gross Profit 75,654 77,744 (2.7 ) Operating Expenses (25,365 ) (23,855 ) 6.3 Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 1,324 4,002 (66.9 ) Operating Income 51,613 57,891 (10.8 ) Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 4,607 13,021 (64.6 ) Income Tax Expense (9,114 ) (9,472 ) (3.8 ) Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 47,211 60,990 (22.6 ) EPS (NT$ per share) 3.80 4.93 (US$ per ADS) 0.580 0.752

Annual Sales Breakdown in Revenue for Foundry Segment

Region 2024 2023 North America 25 % 27 % Asia Pacific 63 % 57 % Europe 8 % 11 % Japan 4 % 5 % Technology 2024 2023 14nm and below 0 % 0 % 14nm 34 % 31 % 28nm 14 % 14 % 40nm 16 % 19 % 65nm 11 % 10 % 90nm 10 % 10 % 0.13um 10 % 9 % 0.18um 4 % 5 % 0.5um and above 1 % 2 % Customer Type 2024 2023 Fabless 84 % 78 % IDM 16 % 22 % Application 2024 2023 Computer 14 % 11 % Communication 42 % 45 % Consumer 28 % 24 % Others 16 % 20 %

First Quarter 2025 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: Will remain flat

ASP in USD: Will decrease by mid-single digit %

Gross Profit Margin: Will be higher than 25% with 0121 earthquake impact

Capacity Utilization: approximately 70%

2025 CAPEX: US$1.8 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

Oct. 30, 2024 UMC Ranks Top 10 in the CRIF Asia Top 1000 Dec. 10, 2024 UMC's Collaboration with Suppliers to Build a Sustainable Supply Chain Contributes to 2.64 Million Tons of Carbon Reduction Dec. 17, 2024 UMC Recognized as a Sustainability Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and MSCI ESG Ratings Dec. 18, 2024 UMC Signs 30-Year, 30 Billion kWh Offshore Wind Power Agreement with CIP's Fengmiao I Offshore Wind Farm Jan. 14, 2025 UMC's Flagship Fab Designated One of 189 Smart Manufacturing Lighthouses by the World Economic Forum

Please visit UMC's website for further details regarding the above announcements

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM (Taipei) / 4:00 AM (New York) / 9:00 AM (London)

Dial-in numbers and Access Codes: Taiwan Number: 02 3396 1191 Taiwan Toll Free: 0080 119 6666 US Toll Free: +1 866 212 5567 Other Areas: +886 2 3396 1191 Access Code: 3026521#

A live webcast and replay of the 4Q24 results announcement will be available at www.umc.com under the "Investors / Events" section.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high-quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI, BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in and 8-in fabs with its core R&D are in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has a total of 12 fabs in production with a combined capacity of more than 400,000 wafers per month (12-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standards. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, with a worldwide total of 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading "First Quarter 2025 Outlook and Guidance."

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2024 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) December 31, 2024 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,203 105,000 18.4 % Accounts receivable, net 1,017 33,343 5.9 % Inventories, net 1,092 35,782 6.3 % Other current assets 474 15,553 2.7 % Total current assets 5,786 189,678 33.3 % Non-current assets Funds and investments 2,212 72,495 12.7 % Property, plant and equipment 8,513 279,059 48.9 % Right-of-use assets 245 8,039 1.4 % Other non-current assets 639 20,930 3.7 % Total non-current assets 11,609 380,523 66.7 % Total assets 17,395 570,201 100.0 % Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 260 8,515 1.5 % Payables 1,392 45,625 8.0 % Current portion of long-term liabilities 335 10,995 1.9 % Other current liabilities 309 10,125 1.8 % Total current liabilities 2,296 75,260 13.2 % Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 750 24,585 4.3 % Long-term loans 944 30,949 5.4 % Lease liabilities, noncurrent 176 5,783 1.0 % Other non-current liabilities 1,692 55,439 9.8 % Total non-current liabilities 3,562 116,756 20.5 % Total liabilities 5,858 192,016 33.7 % Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 3,832 125,607 22.0 % Additional paid-in capital 451 14,782 2.6 % Retained earnings and other components of equity 7,246 237,539 41.7 % Total equity attributable to the parent company 11,529 377,928 66.3 % Non-controlling interests 8 257 0.0 % Total equity 11,537 378,185 66.3 % Total liabilities and equity 17,395 570,201 100.0 % Note:New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT $32.78 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Chg. December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,842 60,386 1,677 54,958 9.9 % 1,842 60,386 1,845 60,485 (0.2 %) Operating costs (1,282 ) (42,043 ) (1,134 ) (37,152 ) 13.2 % (1,282 ) (42,043 ) (1,222 ) (40,056 ) 5.0 % Gross profit 560 18,343 543 17,806 3.0 % 560 18,343 623 20,429 (10.2 %) 30.4 % 30.4 % 32.4 % 32.4 % 30.4 % 30.4 % 33.8 % 33.8 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (19 ) (623 ) (25 ) (823 ) (24.3 %) (19 ) (623 ) (22 ) (717 ) (13.0 %) - General and administrative expenses (55 ) (1,791 ) (59 ) (1,930 ) (7.2 %) (55 ) (1,791 ) (55 ) (1,820 ) (1.6 %) - Research and development expenses (132 ) (4,334 ) (120 ) (3,945 ) 9.9 % (132 ) (4,334 ) (123 ) (4,022 ) 7.8 % - Expected credit impairment gain (loss) 0 0 2 63 (99.4 %) 0 0 (0 ) (0 ) - Subtotal (206 ) (6,748 ) (202 ) (6,635 ) 1.7 % (206 ) (6,748 ) (200 ) (6,559 ) 2.9 % Net other operating income and expenses 11 362 38 1,252 (71.1 %) 11 362 7 230 57.7 % Operating income 365 11,957 379 12,423 (3.8 %) 365 11,957 430 14,100 (15.2 %) 19.8 % 19.8 % 22.6 % 22.6 % 19.8 % 19.8 % 23.3 % 23.3 % Net non-operating income and expenses (44 ) (1,443 ) 68 2,227 - (44 ) (1,443 ) 75 2,464 - Income from continuing operations before income tax 321 10,514 447 14,650 (28.2 %) 321 10,514 505 16,564 (36.5 %) 17.4 % 17.4 % 26.7 % 26.7 % 17.4 % 17.4 % 27.4 % 27.4 % Income tax expense (63 ) (2,054 ) (45 ) (1,457 ) 41.0 % (63 ) (2,054 ) (64 ) (2,122 ) (3.2 %) Net income 258 8,460 402 13,193 (35.9 %) 258 8,460 441 14,442 (41.4 %) 14.0 % 14.0 % 24.0 % 24.0 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 23.9 % 23.9 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 39 1,270 (116 ) (3,808 ) - 39 1,270 (71 ) (2,299 ) - Total comprehensive income (loss) 297 9,730 286 9,385 3.7 % 297 9,730 370 12,143 (19.9 %) Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 259 8,497 403 13,195 (35.6 %) 259 8,497 441 14,472 (41.3 %) Non-controlling interests (1 ) (37 ) (1 ) (2 ) 1,752.1 % (1 ) (37 ) (0 ) (30 ) 21.8 % Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 298 9,767 286 9,387 4.0 % 298 9,767 371 12,173 (19.8 %) Non-controlling interests (1 ) (37 ) (0 ) (2 ) 1,712.8 % (1 ) (37 ) (1 ) (30 ) 21.9 % Earnings per share-basic 0.021 0.68 0.032 1.06 0.021 0.68 0.035 1.16 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.104 3.40 0.162 5.30 0.104 3.40 0.177 5.80 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,481 12,414 12,481 12,436 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT $32.78 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,842 60,386 100.0 % 7,087 232,303 100.0 % Operating costs (1,282 ) (42,043 ) (69.6 %) (4,779 ) (156,649 ) (67.4 %) Gross profit 560 18,343 30.4 % 2,308 75,654 32.6 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (19 ) (623 ) (1.0 %) (82 ) (2,701 ) (1.2 %) - General and administrative expenses (55 ) (1,791 ) (3.0 %) (218 ) (7,118 ) (3.0 %) - Research and development expenses (132 ) (4,334 ) (7.2 %) (476 ) (15,616 ) (6.7 %) - Expected credit impairment gain 0 0 0.0 % 2 70 0.0 % Subtotal (206 ) (6,748 ) (11.2 %) (774 ) (25,365 ) (10.9 %) Net other operating income and expenses 11 362 0.6 % 41 1,324 0.5 % Operating income 365 11,957 19.8 % 1,575 51,613 22.2 % Net non-operating income and expenses (44 ) (1,443 ) (2.4 %) 140 4,607 2.0 % Income from continuing operations before income tax 321 10,514 17.4 % 1,715 56,220 24.2 % Income tax expense (63 ) (2,054 ) (3.4 %) (278 ) (9,114 ) (3.9 %) Net income 258 8,460 14.0 % 1,437 47,106 20.3 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 39 1,270 2.1 % 253 8,301 3.6 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 297 9,730 16.1 % 1,690 55,407 23.9 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 259 8,497 14.1 % 1,440 47,211 20.3 % Non-controlling interests (1 ) (37 ) (0.1 %) (3 ) (105 ) (0.0 %) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 298 9,767 16.2 % 1,693 55,512 23.9 % Non-controlling interests (1 ) (37 ) (0.1 %) (3 ) (105 ) (0.0 %) Earnings per share-basic 0.021 0.68 0.116 3.80 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.104 3.40 0.580 19.00 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,481 12,437 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT $32.78 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2024 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities: Net income before tax 1,715 56,220 Depreciation & Amortization 1,469 48,168 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (13 ) (411 ) Income tax paid (304 ) (9,976 ) Changes in working capital & others (3 ) (129 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,864 93,872 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,701 ) (88,544 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (85 ) (2,799 ) Others 164 5,402 Net cash used in investing activities (2,622 ) (85,941 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Decrease in short-term loans (153 ) (5,015 ) Redemption of bonds (259 ) (8,500 ) Proceeds from long-term loans 1,107 36,286 Repayments of long-term loans (705 ) (23,108 ) Cash dividends (1,147 ) (37,586 ) Others (39 ) (1,277 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,196 ) (39,200 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 113 3,715 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (841 ) (27,554 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,044 132,554 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,203 105,000 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT $32.78 per U.S. Dollar.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending December 31, 2024, the three-month period ending September 30, 2024, and the equivalent three-month period that ended December 31, 2023. For all 4Q24 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT$ 32.78 per U.S. Dollar.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

