Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Partners With GEMZ Corp's BadgerBlox to Supply Fresh Water to the Middle East

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) and GEMZ Corp (OTC PINK:GMZP) are excited to announce a partnership to ship large containers of fresh artesian spring water to the Middle East. GEMZ Corp's subsidiary, BadgerBlox Inc., a leader in sustainable shipping container conversions, will collaborate with Greene Concepts, which operates artesian wells in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains while creating its flagship bottled water brand BE WATER.

This initiative follows Greene Concepts' January 14, 2025 announcement of a large-scale water refill station at its Marion, NC bottling plant, the source from which the water containers will be filled. BadgerBlox will retrofit containers with pumps for water storage and continuous mixing ensuring freshness during transit and delivery.

Chris Schrubey, CEO and President of BadgerBlox, states, "Our expertise in repurposing large containers for innovative uses, such as affordable housing solutions (see: June 14, 2024 news release), extends naturally to providing water solutions. Partnering with Greene Concepts allows us to address critical water needs in the Middle East."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, commented, "This partnership unites our companies to address the Middle East's water crisis. By filling BadgerBlox's innovative containers with clean water from our refill station, we're delivering a scalable long-term solution that generates substantial revenue while helping those in need."

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBloX Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container-based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high-quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

