BlockFills Selects Revelate to Enhance the Commercialization of Its Crypto-Enriched Data Offering

Revelate Powers BlockFills' Enhanced Crypto Data Commercialization

Revelate, the global leader in external and internal data marketplace platforms for secure data sharing, announced today that BlockFills, a global leader in digital asset trading solutions, has selected the Revelate platform to enhance the distribution of its crypto-enriched data offering. This collaboration will enable BlockFills to automate and scale the delivery of its comprehensive data products, providing institutional clients with seamless access to high-quality, data-driven crypto insights, including Reference Rates and Aggregated Book Data.

As institutional investors seek more reliable and extensive crypto data, BlockFills continues to expand its product suite with industry-leading solutions. The Revelate platform's advanced data-sharing capabilities allows BlockFills to streamline its data distribution process, ensuring secure and efficient delivery while supporting its clients' evolving needs.

Nick Hammer, CEO of BlockFills, stated: "Our clients demand the highest quality digital asset data to inform their trading strategies. Our partnership with Revelate allows us to meet this demand with greater efficiency. By adding to the distribution of our crypto-enhanced data, we are delivering a seamless experience that aligns with the exacting standards of institutional investors."

Marc-André Hétu, General Manager at Revelate, added: "We're excited to support BlockFills in optimizing the distribution of its in-depth data offerings. Revelate's platform is designed to enable secure, scalable data sharing, helping organizations like BlockFills provide its clients with the insights they need to thrive in the digital asset markets."

BlockFills' selection of Revelate's advanced data-sharing platform marks a significant step in optimizing the firm's FX crypto data distribution. By utilizing Revelate's platform, BlockFills reaffirms its commitment to providing reliable and accessible data solutions, ensuring clients have the tools needed to succeed in the digital asset markets.

About BlockFills

BlockFills is a financial technology and trading solutions firm providing access to digital asset markets for institutional and professional traders. Dedicated to bespoke end-to-end solutions for global market participants, BlockFills has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology stack solving liquidity fragmentation. The platform provides price discovery and aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation in the digital spot, derivatives and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills' software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions are designed to simplify all aspects of the digital asset trade lifecycle.

For more information, visit BlockFills' Website | X | LinkedIn.

About Revelate

Revelate is a leading global provider of data marketplace platforms designed for secure and agnostic data sharing, both internally and externally. Additionally, Revelate ensures seamless data provisioning through integrated data stores. Revelate supports organizations that tackle the complexities of managing large volumes of scattered, unstructured, and inaccessible data by offering a secure, automated, cloud-based solution. This platform streamlines data cataloging, entitlements, and distribution-either together or independently-boosting productivity, delivering actionable insights, and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

For more information please explore our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Revelate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire