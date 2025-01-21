Twin Vee PowerCats Co. New 5-Axis CNC Router to Harness Advanced Robotics in Production Process

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE) ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the imminent arrival of its new state-of-the-art 5-axis CNC router, a significant investment in the Company's manufacturing capabilities. The Multiax L Series 5-axis CNC router, scheduled for delivery in the coming weeks, will allow the Company to bring the tooling of high-quality plugs and molds necessary for its brand-new boat models in-house.

Twin Vee's New 5-axis CNC Router is a Multiax L Series.

"Robotics will play a key role in implementing Twin Vee's product development strategy. By integrating this advanced CNC router into our workflow, we'll be able to streamline our manufacturing process and enhance the quality of the boat molds we use to build our products," explains Joseph C. Visconti, CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Our new router, with its robotic precision and flexibility, can create complex curves and shapes that would be impossible to achieve with traditional methods. This incredible addition to our Fort Pierce facility will improve the quality of our plugs and molds and provide greater precision and enhanced quality control going forward."

According to Visconti, the 5-axis CNC router will be instrumental in getting Twin Vee's new boat designs to market faster by speeding up product development. Moreover, the Company expects to reduce associated costs and minimize its reliance on external vendors for tooling by bringing in-house the most expensive and time-consuming aspects of boat building.

Milling of 28 AquaSport Plug

Twin Vee's incorporation of robotics extends beyond installing its all-new 5-axis CNC router. "The Company is actively exploring other robotic solutions to complement and enhance various stages of our operations, from design and production to quality control and finishing," remarks Visconti. "We want to introduce additional comprehensive platforms, like our CNC router, to our manufacturing processes to help improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce waste, enhance worker safety, and ultimately continue to deliver the "Best Riding Boats on the Water" to our customers."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit AquaSport on Facebook and Instagram.

Check out Joseph's CEO Hustle webcast via Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the arrival of a new Multiax L Series 5-axis CNC router in the coming weeks, bringing the tooling of high-quality plugs and molds necessary for the Company's brand-new boat models in-house, robotics playing a key role in implementing Twin Vee's product development strategy, integrating the CNC router into the Company's workflow to streamline its manufacturing process and enhance the quality of the boat molds used to build its products, using the new router to create complex curves and shapes that would be impossible to achieve with traditional methods, improving the quality of the Company's plugs and molds and providing greater precision and enhanced quality control going forward, the 5-axis CNC router being instrumental in getting Twin Vee's new boat designs to market faster by speeding up product development, reducing associated costs and minimizing the Company's reliance on external vendors for tooling by bringing in-house the most expensive and time-consuming aspects of boat building, actively exploring other robotic solutions to complement and enhance various stages of the Company's operations and introducing additional comprehensive platforms to the Company's manufacturing processes to help improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce waste, enhance worker safety, and ultimately continue to deliver the "Best Riding Boats on the Water" to the Company's customers. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to bring the tooling of high-quality plugs and molds necessary for the Company's brand-new boat models in-house as planned, the Company's ability to implement its product development strategy, the Company's ability to integrate the CNC router into the Company's workflow to streamline its manufacturing process and enhance the quality of the boat molds used to build its products, the Company's ability to improve the quality of its plugs and molds and provide greater precision and enhanced quality control going forward, the Company's ability to by speed up product development with the CNC router, the Company's ability to reduce associated costs and minimize its reliance on external vendors for tooling by bringing in-house the most expensive and time-consuming aspects of boat building, the Company's ability to identify and implement other robotic solutions to complement and enhance various stages of the Company's operations, the Company's ability to improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce waste, enhance worker safety, and deliver the "Best Riding Boats on the Water" to its customers, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire