01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces Partnership with Real Matter

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTC PINK:OONEF), one of the first-to-market, enterprise-level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Real Matter Technology Company ("Real Matter"), a fintech-semiconductor research company headquartered in Hong Kong. Real Matter specializes in developing KYC/AML-compliant blockchain solutions to enable real-world asset tokenization and providing quantum-safe chip technology for crypto-OTC trading platforms.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Real Matter plans to integrate 01 Communique's IronCAP post-quantum cryptography ("PQC") technology into its product line aiming at marketing and selling a true PQC solution to key sectors such as banks and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) through initiatives including roadshows, HK Science Park seminars, and HKMA Sandbox Proof-of-Concept demonstrations.

"I am truly impressed by IronCAP's Quantum-Safe technology. Not only does it meet all NIST Quantum-Safe standards, but it also pioneers exclusive HSM technology, setting a benchmark in the market. I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate and jointly shape the future of next-generation blockchain security," said Ming-lam Ng, CEO of Real Matter.

"We are thrilled to partner with Real Matter to bring our IronCAP post-quantum cryptography technology to drive Quantum readiness initiatives in both traditional industries and the emerging virtual assets sector. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge, quantum-safe solutions to the Hong Kong and Greater China market," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Communique.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the adoption of quantum-safe technologies in the fintech and semiconductor industries. By leveraging 01 Communique's IronCAP PQC technology, Real Matter aims to enhance the security and compliance of blockchain solutions and crypto-OTC trading platforms, ensuring they are well-prepared for the quantum computing era.

For more information on Real Matter visit https://www.realmatter.io/

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV:ONE)(OTC PINK:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

