Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Rhino.ai, a leading AI-powered enterprise platform, announced $50 million in Series A funding led by Koch Disruptive Technologies. The investment will fuel Rhino.ai's mission to help organizations transform outdated systems into agile, scalable solutions.

By combining agentic AI with human expertise, Rhino.ai's intelligent platform analyzes complex legacy systems and automatically generates modernized applications in any desired technology stack. While traditional modernization tools focus on code conversion, Rhino.ai orchestrates the entire transformation journey - from deep system analysis to collaborative requirements, refinement and automated development - reducing modernization timelines from years to months.

Breaking new ground beyond conventional AI copilots, Rhino.ai is the first end-to-end platform that enables business teams, developers, and system integrators to collaborate seamlessly through an AI-powered modernization lifecycle. Rhino.ai's state-of-the-art agent-graph architecture leverages a blend of industry-leading large language models (LLMs) alongside Rhino.ai's own advanced, proprietary LLMs to deliver enterprise-grade transformations with unprecedented speed and accuracy."

"Transforming enterprise systems requires more than automating isolated tasks. Our platform manages the end-to-end process, from discovery to deployment, enabling organizations to seamlessly transition to modern architectures without the constraints of proprietary systems," said Adam Branch, CEO of Rhino.ai.

The global market for legacy system transformation is projected to reach $583 billion by 2027, underscoring the urgency for organizations to replace cumbersome systems with flexible, future-ready infrastructures. Rhino.ai is leading this shift, automating the discovery, transformation, and deployment of entire application portfolios through its innovative platform.

Rhino.ai's platform transforms applications across diverse architectures, including low-code/no-code environments, microservices, and systems on platforms like AWS, GCP, Azure, or open-source frameworks. Its Universal Application Notation (UAN) framework decouples business-critical applications from vendor-specific constraints, enabling organizations to modernize without proprietary limitations.

"Rhino.ai's innovative approach to legacy system modernization aligns perfectly with the urgent need for digital transformation across industries," said Byron Knight, President of Koch Disruptive Technologies.

Koch Disruptive Technologies, Koch's venture capital group, is leading the $50 million Series A funding round. This new funding will support Rhino.ai's growth by expanding its engineering team, enhancing product offerings, and scaling operations to meet the surging demand for modernization solutions. Backed by Koch, Rhino.ai is well-positioned to redefine how enterprises and government agencies transform their technology landscapes. The investment will fuel Rhino.ai's mission to help organizations transform outdated systems into agile, scalable solutions.

"This partnership with Rhino.ai represents a continuing shift towards AI in our digital transformation efforts," said Matt Hoag, Koch CTO. "By addressing our technical debt more efficiently using AI agents, we have the opportunity to not just save time and money - but also free up our talented developers to focus on innovation."

About Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT)

Koch Disruptive Technologies is a venture capital firm partnering with principled entrepreneurs who are building high-growth companies that have the potential to transform industries. KDT has a flexible mandate to make investments at any stage of a company's life cycle, from seed to late-stage growth. KDT is a Koch company, one of the largest privately held companies in the world, with annual revenues that have exceeded $125 billion and operations in more than 50 countries. KDT helps its partners unlock their full potential by bringing them Koch's capabilities and network, structuring unique capital solutions, and embracing a long-term mutual benefit mindset. For more information, visit www.kochdisruptivetechnologies.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237866

SOURCE: Rhino.AI