Eurofins Environment Testing Eaton Analytical, part of the Eurofins Environment Testing network of laboratories in the US and a leader in water quality analysis, has introduced a cutting-edge method to detect chloronitramide anion, a newly identified disinfection byproduct (DBP), in drinking water. This innovation follows a pivotal study published in Science that identified chloronitramide anion as a previously unidentified decomposition product of chloramine disinfection.

Chloramine disinfection, also known as chloramination, is used by approximately one-third of US drinking water utilities as a primary or secondary disinfection process to minimize the formation of regulated disinfection byproducts (DBPs) such as total trihalomethanes (TTHMs) and haloacetic acids (HAA5).

A recent breakthrough discovery by Fairey et al. discovered the presence of chloronitramide anion in chloraminated drinking water samples, at a concentration of up to 120 µg/L. Eurofins Environment Testing Eaton Analytical, in collaboration with Julian Fairey from the University of Arkansas, has developed an ultra-sensitive and precise testing method utilizing advanced analytical techniques to analyze chloronitramide anion in drinking water. While its impact on human health remains under investigation, chloronitramide anion shares structural similarities with some highly toxic compounds, which raises important questions about its associated potential risks.

