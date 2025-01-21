Gilchrist's addition deepens firm's collective intelligence expertise and capabilities

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has welcomed Christopher Gilchrist as Head of Research and Intelligence. Gilchrist will spearhead the firm's intellectual property strategy, driving innovation and insights that empower clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Under Gilchrist's leadership, the Research Intelligence team will build on best-in-class qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to provide clients with research backed-perspectives that enable and inform a more durable organizational development approach.

"I am thrilled to be part of a firm that is as passionate about the transformative nature of markets as I am," Gilchrist shared. "Together, we will explore new frontiers that challenge and create the required capabilities to drive sustainable performance and long-term value for our clients."

Gilchrist joins after four years with Forrester Research, Inc. as principal advising clients on market strategy, industry economics and corporate governance. Prior to that, Gilchrist spent six years at PwC as director advising clients on market risk, regulatory strategy and economic performance.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to the team," said Matt Klein, managing director and chief marketing officer at North Highland. "His expertise in strategic advisory and academic research will be instrumental in enhancing our collective intelligence capabilities, and I look forward to the innovative solutions and actionable intelligence he will bring to our clients."

In addition to his professional experience, Gilchrist holds a bachelor's degree in science from the University of Oklahoma and a master's degree in science from Columbia University where he also holds a faculty appointment. Under this appointment, his research delves into the future of organization and performance in the post-industrial era, which has expanded to the future of work efforts at Brown University and the University of Vienna. As a thought leader, Gilchrist will shape the future of durable organizational development as clients seek sustainable performance and long-term value creation.

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by data and digital expertise unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

