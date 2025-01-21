Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
Netwrix: 84% of Healthcare Organizations Spotted a Cyberattack within the Last 12 Months, and 69% of Them Faced Financial Damage as a Result

One in five healthcare organizations reported a change in senior leadership (21%) or lawsuits (19%) as attack consequences, compared to 13% among other sectors surveyed.

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a vendor specializing in cybersecurity solutions focused on data and identity threats, surveyed 1,309 IT and security professionals globally and today released findings for the healthcare sector based on the data collected.


It reveals that 84% of organizations in the healthcare sector spotted a cyberattack on their infrastructure within the last 12 months. Phishing was the most common type of incident experienced on premises, similar to other industries. Account compromise topped the list for cloud attacks: 74% of healthcare organizations that spotted a cyberattack reported user or admin account compromise.

"Healthcare workers regularly communicate with many people they do not know - patients, laboratory assistants, external auditors and more - so properly vetting every message is a huge burden. Plus, they do not realize how critical it is to be cautious, since security awareness training often takes a back seat to the urgent work of taking care of patients. Combined, these factors can lead to a higher rate of security incidents," says Dirk Schrader, VP of Security Research and Field CISO EMEA at Netwrix.

A cyberattack resulted in financial damage for 69% of healthcare organizations, compared to 60% among other industries. One in five healthcare organizations that suffered an attack experienced a change in senior leadership (21%) or lawsuits (19%) as a result, compared to 13% for each of these outcomes among all industries surveyed.

"Due to the sensitivity of the protected health information (PHI) data, breaches can cause severe concerns among the general public and various stakeholders. On top of that, healthcare is a highly regulated industry where organizations face strict penalties for non-compliance. Together, these factors lead to a higher-than-average likelihood of lawsuits. At the same time, organizations can feel pressured to change IT or even executive leadership to signal their commitment to addressing security issues and rebuilding trust," says Ilia Sotnikov, Security Strategist at Netwrix.

Learn more about how the healthcare sector can thwart attacks here.

About Netwrix

Netwrix champions cybersecurity to ensure a brighter digital future for any organization. Netwrix's innovative solutions safeguard data, identities, and infrastructure reducing both the risk and impact of a breach for more than 13,500 organizations across 100+ countries. Netwrix empowers security professionals to face digital threats with confidence by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data as well as to detect, respond to, and recover from attacks.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:

Erin Jones
Avista PR for Netwrix
P: 704.664.2170
E: pr@netwrix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631922/Netwrix_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/84-of-healthcare-organizations-spotted-a-cyberattack-within-the-last-12-months-and-69-of-them-faced-financial-damage-as-a-result-302355706.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
