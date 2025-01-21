Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its seventeenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2025.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"We continued to see further improvements in our net interest margin which improved from 2.08% in the third quarter of 2024 to 2.29% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and finished the year at 2.38% for the month of December. The Company anticipates continued improvement in its net interest margin throughout 2025 as the result of rising loan portfolio yields and improved funding costs resulting from contractually scheduled repricing of certain deposits and borrowings. We also believe our net interest margin is well positioned and protected in a variety of potential interest rate scenarios. The average yield on our taxable loans continues to increase, rising 3 bp to 5.92% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 5.89% in the third quarter of 2024, despite the impact of Federal Reserve rate decreases which lowered the rate on approximately $369 million of floating rate loans. Equally as important, our cost of funds declined 22 bp to 3.48% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.70% in the third quarter of 2024.
We continue to experience excellent asset quality with non-performing loans to total loans of 0.09% and an allowance to non-performing loans coverage ratio of over 8x. Our noninterest expense to average assets was 1.40% during the fourth quarter of 2024, which is approximately 145 bp below similarly-sized peer banks based on recent call report data. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.58% at December 31, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, with the Bank's leverage ratio finishing 2024 at 9.31%.
In summary, we are encouraged as we look forward into 2025 where our modeling suggests continued improvement in net interest margin and earnings. A moderate resumption of loan growth should help to further enhance net interest margin."
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, net loan charge-offs or recoveries, the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries, and software conversion expenses. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended December 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
2,092
2,481
$
(376)
954
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.33
0.39
$
(0.06)
0.15
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.47 %
0.56 %
-0.09 %
0.22 %
Return on average equity
6.32 %
7.49 %
-1.25 %
3.17 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.40 %
1.40 %
1.48 %
1.48 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.29 %
2.29 %
1.98 %
1.98 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
3,441
$
1,182
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.78 %
0.07 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
8,923
7,940
$
6,914
8,569
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.42
1.26
$
1.11
1.37
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.50 %
0.45 %
0.41 %
0.51 %
Return on average equity
6.99 %
6.22 %
5.74 %
7.12 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.38 %
1.37 %
1.44 %
1.45 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.01 %
2.01 %
2.17 %
2.17 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
9,756
$
9,719
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.55 %
0.58 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,383
$
1,381
$
1,607
Real estate owned
$
2,572
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
3,955
$
1,381
$
1,607
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.11 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.23 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(247)
$
(258)
$
459
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
835.14 %
805.21 %
811.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.79 %
0.76 %
0.90 %
Other Data
Cash dividends declared
$
0.050
$
0.050
$
0.640
Shares outstanding
6,393,081
6,371,324
6,352,725
Book and tangible book value per share (2)
$
20.70
$
20.83
$
19.33
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share
(2.37)
(2.02)
(2.56)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)
23.07
$
22.85
$
21.89
Closing market price per common share
$
21.52
$
20.98
$
18.50
Closing price to book value ratio
103.95 %
100.70 %
95.71 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.58 %
7.50 %
7.07 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.31 %
9.29 %
9.45 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income (loss)
$
2,092
2,992
2,324
$
1,515
$
(376)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.33
0.48
0.37
$
0.24
$
(0.06)
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.47 %
0.67 %
0.53 %
0.34 %
-0.09 %
Return on average equity
6.32 %
9.17 %
7.46 %
4.92 %
-1.25 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.40 %
1.46 %
1.36 %
1.30 %
1.48 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.29 %
2.08 %
2.00 %
1.66 %
1.98 %
2024
2023
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
2,481
2,214
1,976
$
1,274
$
954
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.39
0.35
0.31
$
0.22
$
0.15
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.56 %
0.49 %
0.45 %
0.28 %
0.22 %
Return on average equity
7.49 %
6.81 %
6.36 %
4.29 %
3.17 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.40 %
1.45 %
1.36 %
1.30 %
1.48 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.29 %
2.08 %
2.00 %
1.66 %
1.98 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
3,441
2,450
2,448
$
1,418
$
1,182
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
0.78 %
0.55 %
0.55 %
0.32 %
0.07 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 19.8%, from $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $9.1 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $39.4 million, or 2.4%, from $1.622 billion to $1.662 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans and interest earning deposits.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $8.3 million, or 2.9%, from $286.4 million to $294.7 million, due primarily to a $12.1 million increase in average shareholders' equity balances.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declined 16 bp from 4.29% to 4.13%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 18 bp from 5.51% to 5.69%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 34 bp to 1.56% from 1.22% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 31 bp from 1.98% to 2.29%.
Net interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 3.9%, from $32.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $31.5 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $68.4 million, or 4.3%, from $1.601 billion to $1.670 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans and interest earning deposits.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $33.9 million, or 10.6%, from $319.5 million to $285.6 million, due primarily to a $22.8 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $19.2 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 51 bp from 3.86% to 4.37%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 37 bp from 5.26% to 5.63%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread from 1.40% to 1.26% and a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.17% to 2.01%.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has the following assets, derivatives and liabilities subject to contractual repricing of interest rates:
December 31, 2024
Interest-earning deposits
$
59,717
Investments available for sale
19,374
Loans receivable
369,233
Interest rate swaps (notional)
225,000
$
613,607
Deposits
$
64,488
Senior debt
14,000
$
78,488
Interest Rate Swaps
The Company has the following interest rate swaps hedging loans receivable as of December 31, 2024:
Estimated
Fair
Annual
Receive
Pay
Notional
Value
Earnings
Term
Maturity
Rate
Rate
Interest Rate Swap
$
150,000
(1,732)
(240)
3 Yrs
10/1/2026
4.53 %
4.69 %
Interest Rate Swap
75,000
441
615
2 Yrs
9/1/2026
4.53 %
3.71 %
$
225,000
(1,291)
375
Provision For (Recovery Of) Credit Losses
The following summarizes the Company's provision for (recovery of) credit losses for each of the last five quarters:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
$
480
(1,282)
(499)
(469)
1,382
The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs which, when combined with favorable economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses or recoveries of credit losses during 2024. Given our limited loss history, the Company utilizes peer data in its estimation of expected loan losses. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company began including peer historical experience on loan recoveries, which resulted in a recovery of credit losses in the approximate amount of $1.0 million.
Noninterest Income
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Service charges and fees
$
386
400
(14)
Bank owned life insurance
57
52
5
Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
(666)
666
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(58)
(90)
32
Gain on sale of loans
-
12
(12)
Loss on sale of fixed assets
-
(55)
55
Wealth management
199
185
14
Swap fees
-
162
(162)
Other
(2)
10
(12)
Total noninterest income
$
582
10
572
Noninterest income increased to $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $10 thousand in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale improved by $0.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a loss restructuring that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Swap fees declined $0.2 million due to a decline in the Company's lending volume and decreased customer demand for swaps. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Service charges and fees
$
1,528
1,536
(8)
Bank owned life insurance
223
192
31
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
69
(675)
744
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
(28)
(872)
844
Gain on sale of loans
38
32
6
Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets
30
(254)
284
Wealth management
810
664
146
Swap fees
51
528
(477)
Other
24
47
(23)
Total noninterest income
$
2,745
1,198
1,547
Noninterest income increased to $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $1.2 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- Realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale improved by $0.7 million due to a loss restructuring that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.8 million as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 which were causing the realized and unrealized losses.
- Loss on sale of fixed assets improved by $0.3 million due to the sale of the former headquarters building during the third quarter of 2023.
- Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions and balances.
- Swap fees declined $0.5 million due to a decline in the Company's lending volume and decreased customer demand for swaps. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Noninterest Expense
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
3,010
3,461
(451)
Occupancy
742
580
162
Furniture and equipment
348
266
82
Data processing
634
623
11
FDIC insurance
332
314
18
Office
173
180
(7)
Advertising
120
131
(11)
Professional fees
450
477
(27)
Other noninterest expense
396
361
35
Total noninterest expense
$
6,205
6,393
(188)
Noninterest expense declined $0.2 million, or 2.9%, from $6.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $6.2 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $0.5 million, or 13.0%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 113 to 109, offset, in part, by merit increases.
- Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.2 million, or 28.8%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
11,912
13,269
(1,357)
Occupancy
2,753
2,321
432
Furniture and equipment
1,182
809
373
Data processing
2,643
2,220
423
FDIC insurance
1,450
1,186
264
Office
733
783
(50)
Advertising
443
525
(82)
Professional fees
2,041
1,801
240
Other noninterest expense
1,378
1,383
(5)
Total noninterest expense
$
24,535
24,297
238
Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 1.0%, from $24.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $24.5 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $1.4 million, or 10.2%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 113 to 109, offset, in part, by merit increases.
- Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.8 million, or 25.7%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.
- Data processing increased $0.4 million, or 19.1%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship.
- FDIC insurance increased $0.3 million, or 22.3%, due primarily to an increase in average assets used to determine assessments.
- Professional fees increased $0.2 million, or 13.3%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
22.58 %
20.72 %
The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities, and state tax credits on certain loans.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $7.9 million, or 0.5%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.746 billion at December 31, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.7 million, or 9.7%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth.
- Available for sale investment security balances decreased $17.3 million, or 13.3%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and principal paydowns.
The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Estimated
Net
Estimated
Net
Fair
Unrealized
Fair
Unrealized
Value
Gain (Loss)
Value
Gain (Loss)
(in thousands)
Agency MBS / CMO
$
11,560
(1,960)
12,870
(1,853)
Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)
7,081
(750)
8,944
(897)
Agency floating rate
6,647
18
16,919
(41)
Business Development Companies
3,522
(236)
3,420
(345)
Corporate
22,832
(1,860)
23,801
(2,673)
Municipal
25,987
(7,169)
26,465
(6,790)
Non-agency MBS / CMO
35,331
(8,566)
37,805
(9,489)
$
112,960
(20,522)
130,224
(22,088)
Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 32% as of December 31, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
- Loans receivable increased $10.2 million, or 0.7%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.463 billion at December 31, 2024. The Company is actively managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 325% of total risk-based capital as of December 31, 2024 as compared to 318% at December 31, 2023. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
14,831
18,957
18,859
29,716
33,881
Other construction
60,474
48,991
79,309
84,967
89,388
Farmland
4,513
9,462
9,539
9,684
8,614
Home equity
57,972
53,407
53,670
48,059
48,118
Residential
449,056
466,107
459,572
449,894
452,957
Multi-family
114,634
115,069
115,530
115,065
109,859
Owner-occupied commercial
252,615
260,981
244,344
239,010
234,289
Non-owner occupied commercial
382,136
367,918
356,914
335,634
329,204
Commercial & industrial
115,234
122,096
124,712
134,397
137,076
PPP Program
83
101
119
137
154
Consumer
11,559
9,409
9,562
8,779
9,331
$
1,463,107
1,472,498
1,472,130
1,455,342
1,452,871
The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of December 31, 2024. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.
Loan
% of Total
Balance
Loans
Hotels
$
89,180
6.1 %
Retail
78,465
5.4 %
Office
58,504
4.0 %
Marina
31,000
2.1 %
Campground
24,694
1.7 %
Warehouse
22,554
1.5 %
Mini-storage
22,146
1.5 %
Vacation Rentals
18,387
1.3 %
Car Wash
17,036
1.2 %
Entertainment
9,353
0.6 %
Restaurant
4,824
0.3 %
Other
5,991
0.4 %
$
382,136
26.1 %
The following summarizes the Company's loan portfolio by market:
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Tri-Cities
$
189,287
193,973
Knoxville
1,019,266
1,061,641
Nashville
254,554
197,257
$
1,463,107
1,452,871
- Premises and equipment increased $8.8 million, or 16.8%, from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the 23,000 sf Johnson City combined branch / corporate center which opened for business on July 1, 2024.
- Total deposits increased $54.7 million, or 3.7%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.527 billion at December 31, 2024.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
248,298
268,563
285,446
247,262
243,750
NOW and money market
431,629
437,579
415,772
421,139
271,208
Savings
189,246
207,466
227,282
266,168
248,576
Retail time deposits
370,989
382,386
378,944
381,110
392,638
1,240,162
1,295,994
1,307,444
1,315,679
1,156,172
Wholesale time deposits
286,552
255,739
247,329
272,932
315,862
Total deposits
$
1,526,714
1,551,733
1,554,773
1,588,611
1,472,034
The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of December 31, 2024:
Original
Type
Principal
Rate
Maturity
Term
(in thousands)
Brokered CD
46,673
5.25 %
May, 2025
1 Yr
Brokered CD
555
4.75 %
Dec, 2025
2 Yr
Brokered CD
20,000
4.10 %
Jan, 2026
15 Months
Brokered CD
39,721
4.95 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
10,579
4.90 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
48,551
4.50 %
Dec, 2026
3 Yr
Brokered CD
44,201
4.75 %
Apr, 2027
3 Yr
Qwickrate
76,272
5.08 %
Through June 17, 2027
2.5 Yrs or Less
$
286,552
4.86 %
The following summarizes deposits by market as of December 31, 2024 and 2023:
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Tri-Cities
$
329,912
322,792
Knoxville
688,049
669,202
Nashville
100,928
74,826
$
1,118,890
1,066,820
- FHLB borrowings decreased $50.0 million, or 50.0%, from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024, and consisted of the following at December 31, 2024:
Amounts
Original
Current
Maturity
(000's)
Term
Rate
Date
$
25,000
3 months
4.70 %
01/02/25
15,000
1 Year
4.53 %
08/26/25
10,000
2 Years
4.38 %
11/05/26
$
50,000
4.59 %
- Total equity increased $9.6 million, or 7.8%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $132.4 million at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the year ended December 31, 2024:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2023
$
122,787
19.33
Net income
8,923
1.42
Dividends paid
(1,468)
(0.23)
Stock compensation
1,096
0.17
Share repurchases from stock compensation
(95)
(0.01)
Change in fair value of investments available for sale
1,110
0.17
December 31, 2024
$
132,353
20.70
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.58% at December 31, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.31% at December 31, 2024.
Share Repurchases
The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the year ended December 31, 2024.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.09% at December 31, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.23% at December 31, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023 due to the addition of $2.6 million of Other real estate owned (OREO) in the fourth quarter of 2024. OREO at December 31, 2024 is comprised of a single-family residential property for which no charge-off was recognized upon transfer into REO and no subsequent loss is anticipated. Net recoveries of $0.2 million were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023.
The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.79% at December 31, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due primarily to the following factors:
- payoff in full of a $0.7 million loan during the first quarter of 2024 which was fully-reserved as of December 31, 2023
- an improvement in modeled economic projections throughout 2024
- inclusion of expected recoveries in the allowance for credit loss model beginning in the third quarter of 2024.
Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was more than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, ransomware attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) loss of key personnel; and (xxi) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Loans
$
21,055
21,131
19,734
$
82,573
72,671
Investment securities - taxable
1,076
1,100
1,342
4,611
5,229
Investment securities - tax exempt
29
29
37
117
152
Dividends and other
1,101
1,224
891
4,784
4,290
23,261
23,484
22,004
92,085
82,342
Interest expense
Savings
1,227
1,550
1,876
6,715
6,779
Interest bearing transaction accounts
3,762
4,178
2,559
15,763
10,070
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
4,397
4,319
4,689
17,877
15,513
Other time deposits
3,638
3,710
3,072
14,570
8,690
Total deposits
13,024
13,757
12,196
54,925
41,052
Senior debt
269
347
409
1,425
1,451
Subordinated debt
167
164
164
660
658
FHLB advances
737
964
1,669
3,529
6,363
14,197
15,232
14,438
60,539
49,524
Net interest income
9,064
8,252
7,565
31,546
32,818
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
480
(1,282)
1,382
(1,770)
998
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
8,584
9,534
6,183
33,316
31,820
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
386
389
400
1,528
1,536
Bank owned life insurance
57
56
52
223
192
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
-
(666)
69
(675)
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(58)
57
(90)
(28)
(872)
Gain on sale of loans
-
12
12
38
32
Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(55)
30
(254)
Wealth management
199
193
185
810
664
Swap fees
-
-
162
51
528
Other
(2)
3
10
24
47
582
710
10
2,745
1,198
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,010
2,904
3,461
11,912
13,269
Occupancy
742
780
580
2,753
2,321
Furniture and equipment
348
320
266
1,182
809
Data processing
634
955
623
2,643
2,220
FDIC insurance
332
371
314
1,450
1,186
Office
173
214
180
733
783
Advertising
120
121
131
443
525
Professional fees
450
441
477
2,041
1,801
Other noninterest expense
396
406
361
1,378
1,383
6,205
6,512
6,393
24,535
24,297
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,961
3,732
(200)
11,526
8,721
Income taxes
869
740
176
2,603
1,807
Net income (loss)
$
2,092
2,992
(376)
$
8,923
6,914
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.33
0.48
(0.06)
$
1.42
1.11
Diluted
$
0.33
0.48
(0.06)
$
1.42
1.11
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,284,585
6,271,047
6,250,262
6,268,048
6,235,949
Diluted
6,297,259
6,279,212
6,255,789
6,277,887
6,243,642
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
15,819
$
13,796
$
21,193
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
59,717
72,112
47,688
Cash and cash equivalents
75,536
85,908
68,881
Investments available for sale
112,960
117,867
130,224
Equity securities
2,695
2,727
1,882
Premises and equipment held for sale
3,762
3,762
3,762
Loans receivable
1,463,107
1,472,498
1,452,871
Allowance for credit losses
(11,550)
(11,120)
(13,034)
Net loans receivable
1,451,557
1,461,378
1,439,837
Premises and equipment, net
61,215
61,715
52,397
Accrued interest receivable
5,587
5,622
5,479
Other real estate owned
2,572
-
-
Bank owned life insurance
10,190
10,134
9,968
Restricted stock
4,317
4,563
8,145
Deferred tax assets, net
7,762
7,200
9,101
Other assets
7,516
10,156
8,094
Total assets
$
1,745,669
$
1,771,032
$
1,737,770
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
248,298
$
268,563
$
243,750
Interest-bearing
991,864
1,027,431
912,422
Wholesale
286,552
255,739
315,862
Total deposits
1,526,714
1,551,733
1,472,034
FHLB borrowings
50,000
45,000
100,000
Senior debt, net
14,000
16,000
20,000
Subordinated debt, net
9,971
9,957
9,917
Accrued interest payable
4,435
3,482
2,258
Post-employment liabilities
3,285
3,319
3,414
Other liabilities
4,911
8,798
7,360
Total liabilities
1,613,316
1,638,289
1,614,983
Total shareholders' equity
132,353
132,743
122,787
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,745,669
$
1,771,032
$
1,737,770
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
2,092
(376)
$
8,923
6,914
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
666
(69)
675
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
58
90
28
872
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
-
55
(38)
254
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
480
1,382
(1,770)
998
Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses
(11)
(393)
247
(459)
Recovery of fraud loss
-
-
-
(100)
Software conversion expense
-
-
271
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(138)
(470)
348
(585)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,481
954
$
7,940
8,569
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.33
(0.06)
$
1.42
1.11
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
0.11
(0.01)
0.11
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.14
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
-
0.01
(0.01)
0.04
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.08
0.22
(0.28)
0.16
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(0.00)
(0.06)
0.04
(0.07)
Recovery of fraud loss
-
-
-
(0.02)
Software conversion expense
-
-
0.04
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.02)
(0.08)
0.06
(0.09)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.39
0.15
$
1.26
1.37
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.47 %
-0.09 %
0.50 %
0.41 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.00 %
0.15 %
0.00 %
0.04 %
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
0.05 %
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.11 %
0.32 %
-0.10 %
0.06 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
0.00 %
-0.09 %
0.01 %
-0.03 %
Recovery of fraud loss
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
Software conversion expense
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.03 %
-0.11 %
0.02 %
-0.03 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.56 %
0.22 %
0.45 %
0.51 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
6.32 %
-1.25 %
6.99 %
5.74 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.00 %
2.21 %
-0.05 %
0.56 %
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
0.18 %
0.30 %
0.02 %
0.72 %
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.18 %
-0.03 %
0.21 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
1.45 %
4.59 %
-1.39 %
0.83 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
-0.03 %
-1.31 %
0.19 %
-0.38 %
Recovery of fraud loss
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.08 %
Software conversion expense
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.21 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.42 %
-1.56 %
0.27 %
-0.49 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
7.49 %
3.17 %
6.22 %
7.12 %
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.40 %
1.48 %
1.38 %
1.44 %
Recovery of fraud loss
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
Software conversion expense
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
0.00 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.40 %
1.48 %
1.37 %
1.45 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
2,092
(376)
$
8,923
6,914
Income taxes
869
176
2,603
1,807
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
480
1,382
(1,770)
998
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
3,441
1,182
$
9,756
9,719
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.47 %
-0.09 %
$
0.50 %
0.41 %
Income taxes
0.20 %
0.04 %
0.15 %
0.11 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.11 %
0.32 %
-0.10 %
0.06 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.78 %
0.07 %
$
0.55 %
0.58 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
20.70
19.33
Impact of AOCI per share
2.37
2.56
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
23.07
21.89
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,425,857
21,055
5.87 %
$
1,399,953
19,734
5.59 %
Loans - imputed tax credits (2)
28,583
485
6.75 %
29,601
504
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
114,214
1,076
3.75 %
124,219
1,342
4.29 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,280
37
3.41 %
4,802
47
3.87 %
Interest earning deposits
82,796
970
4.66 %
55,261
688
4.94 %
Other investments, at cost
6,114
131
8.52 %
8,651
203
9.31 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,661,844
23,754
5.69 %
1,622,487
22,517
5.51 %
Noninterest earning assets
107,862
100,036
Total assets
$
1,769,706
$
1,722,523
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
127,447
1,120
3.50 %
$
67,483
531
3.12 %
Savings accounts
197,239
1,227
2.47 %
252,943
1,876
2.94 %
Money market accounts
305,828
2,642
3.44 %
190,938
2,028
4.21 %
Retail time deposits
373,191
4,080
4.35 %
389,574
4,477
4.56 %
Wholesale time deposits
278,213
3,955
5.66 %
259,972
3,285
5.01 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,281,918
13,024
4.04 %
1,160,910
12,197
4.17 %
Senior debt
14,935
269
7.17 %
20,000
409
8.11 %
Subordinated debt
9,966
167
6.67 %
9,911
164
6.56 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
60,326
737
4.86 %
145,217
1,669
4.56 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,367,145
14,197
4.13 %
1,336,038
14,439
4.29 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
256,142
254,795
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
13,926
11,328
Total liabilities
1,637,213
1,602,161
Total shareholders' equity
132,493
120,362
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,769,706
$
1,722,523
Tax-equivalent net interest income
9,557
8,078
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
294,699
$
286,449
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
122 %
121 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.56 %
1.22 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.29 %
1.98 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,423,931
82,573
5.80 %
$
1,355,226
72,671
5.36 %
Loans - imputed tax credits (2)
28,974
1,955
6.75 %
27,969
1,889
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
117,879
4,611
3.91 %
132,768
5,229
3.94 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,237
148
3.50 %
5,234
192
3.68 %
Interest earning deposits
88,390
4,155
4.70 %
69,474
3,338
4.80 %
Other investments, at cost
6,117
630
10.30 %
10,465
952
9.10 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,669,528
94,072
5.63 %
1,601,136
84,271
5.26 %
Noninterest earning assets
106,174
86,945
Total assets
$
1,775,702
$
1,688,081
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
129,790
4,935
3.80 %
$
82,963
2,882
3.47 %
Savings accounts
228,726
6,715
2.94 %
279,940
6,779
2.42 %
Money market accounts
278,753
10,828
3.88 %
192,732
7,188
3.73 %
Retail time deposits
382,599
16,948
4.43 %
325,301
13,459
4.14 %
Wholesale time deposits
268,025
15,499
5.78 %
224,414
10,744
4.79 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,287,893
54,925
4.26 %
1,105,350
41,052
3.71 %
Senior debt
17,964
1,425
7.93 %
17,692
1,451
8.20 %
Subordinated debt
9,947
660
6.64 %
9,891
658
6.65 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
68,169
3,529
5.18 %
148,726
6,363
4.28 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,383,973
60,539
4.37 %
1,281,659
49,524
3.86 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
252,151
274,980
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
11,904
11,046
Total liabilities
1,648,028
1,567,685
Total shareholders' equity
127,674
120,396
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,775,702
$
1,688,081
Tax-equivalent net interest income
33,533
34,747
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
285,555
$
319,477
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
121 %
125 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.26 %
1.40 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.01 %
2.17 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,992
2,324
1,515
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
8
(77)
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(57)
7
20
Loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(30)
Recovery of credit losses
(1,282)
(499)
(469)
Net recoveries of credit losses
15
13
230
Software conversion expense
271
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments
275
123
85
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,214
1,976
1,274
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.48
0.37
0.24
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
-
(0.01)
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(0.01)
-
-
Loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
Recovery of credit losses
(0.20)
(0.08)
(0.07)
Net recoveries of credit losses
0.00
0.00
0.04
Software conversion expense
0.04
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments
0.04
0.02
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.35
0.31
0.22
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.67 %
0.53 %
0.34 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
Recovery of credit losses
-0.29 %
-0.11 %
-0.11 %
Net recoveries of credit losses
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.05 %
Software conversion expense
0.06 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.06 %
0.03 %
0.03 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.49 %
0.45 %
0.28 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
9.17 %
7.46 %
4.92 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.00 %
0.03 %
-0.25 %
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.17 %
0.02 %
0.06 %
Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.10 %
Recovery of credit losses
-3.93 %
-1.60 %
-1.52 %
Net recoveries of credit losses
0.05 %
0.04 %
0.71 %
Software conversion expense
0.83 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.86 %
0.41 %
0.47 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
6.81 %
6.36 %
4.29 %
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.46 %
1.36 %
1.30 %
Software conversion expense
-0.02 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.45 %
1.36 %
1.30 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
2,992
2,324
1,515
Income taxes
740
623
372
Recovery of credit losses
(1,282)
(499)
(469)
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
2,450
2,448
1,418
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
0.67 %
0.53 %
0.34 %
Income taxes
0.17 %
0.14 %
0.08 %
Recovery of credit losses
-0.29 %
-0.11 %
-0.11 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
0.55 %
0.55 %
0.31 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
20.83
19.83
19.46
Impact of AOCI per share
2.02
2.57
2.55
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
22.85
22.39
22.01
SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.