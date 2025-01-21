Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its seventeenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2025.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We continued to see further improvements in our net interest margin which improved from 2.08% in the third quarter of 2024 to 2.29% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and finished the year at 2.38% for the month of December. The Company anticipates continued improvement in its net interest margin throughout 2025 as the result of rising loan portfolio yields and improved funding costs resulting from contractually scheduled repricing of certain deposits and borrowings. We also believe our net interest margin is well positioned and protected in a variety of potential interest rate scenarios. The average yield on our taxable loans continues to increase, rising 3 bp to 5.92% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 5.89% in the third quarter of 2024, despite the impact of Federal Reserve rate decreases which lowered the rate on approximately $369 million of floating rate loans. Equally as important, our cost of funds declined 22 bp to 3.48% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.70% in the third quarter of 2024.

We continue to experience excellent asset quality with non-performing loans to total loans of 0.09% and an allowance to non-performing loans coverage ratio of over 8x. Our noninterest expense to average assets was 1.40% during the fourth quarter of 2024, which is approximately 145 bp below similarly-sized peer banks based on recent call report data. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.58% at December 31, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, with the Bank's leverage ratio finishing 2024 at 9.31%.

In summary, we are encouraged as we look forward into 2025 where our modeling suggests continued improvement in net interest margin and earnings. A moderate resumption of loan growth should help to further enhance net interest margin."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, net loan charge-offs or recoveries, the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries, and software conversion expenses. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2024



2023























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 2,092

2,481

$ (376)

954 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33

0.39

$ (0.06)

0.15 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.47 %

0.56 %



-0.09 %

0.22 % Return on average equity

6.32 %

7.49 %



-1.25 %

3.17 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.40 %

1.40 %



1.48 %

1.48 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.29 %

2.29 %



1.98 %

1.98 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



3,441

$



1,182 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.78 %







0.07 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2024



2023























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 8,923

7,940

$ 6,914

8,569 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.42

1.26

$ 1.11

1.37 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.50 %

0.45 %



0.41 %

0.51 % Return on average equity

6.99 %

6.22 %



5.74 %

7.12 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.38 %

1.37 %



1.44 %

1.45 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.01 %

2.01 %



2.17 %

2.17 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



9,756

$



9,719 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.55 %







0.58 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.







As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023

























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality

















Non-performing loans $ 1,383

$ 1,381

$ 1,607

Real estate owned $ 2,572

$ -

$ -

Non-performing assets $ 3,955

$ 1,381

$ 1,607

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.09 %



0.09 %



0.11 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.23 %



0.08 %



0.09 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (247)

$ (258)

$ 459

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

835.14 %



805.21 %



811.08 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.79 %



0.76 %



0.90 %



















Other Data

















Cash dividends declared $ 0.050

$ 0.050

$ 0.640

Shares outstanding

6,393,081



6,371,324



6,352,725

Book and tangible book value per share (2) $ 20.70

$ 20.83

$ 19.33

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share

(2.37)



(2.02)



(2.56)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

23.07

$ 22.85

$ 21.89

Closing market price per common share $ 21.52

$ 20.98

$ 18.50

Closing price to book value ratio

103.95 %



100.70 %



95.71 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.58 %



7.50 %



7.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.31 %



9.29 %



9.45 %





















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure







(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets





















For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2024

2023



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2,092

2,992

2,324 $ 1,515 $ (376) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.33

0.48

0.37 $ 0.24 $ (0.06) Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.47 %

0.67 %

0.53 %

0.34 %

-0.09 % Return on average equity

6.32 %

9.17 %

7.46 %

4.92 %

-1.25 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.40 %

1.46 %

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.29 %

2.08 %

2.00 %

1.66 %

1.98 %

























2024

2023



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 2,481

2,214

1,976 $ 1,274 $ 954 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39

0.35

0.31 $ 0.22 $ 0.15 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.56 %

0.49 %

0.45 %

0.28 %

0.22 % Return on average equity

7.49 %

6.81 %

6.36 %

4.29 %

3.17 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.40 %

1.45 %

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.29 %

2.08 %

2.00 %

1.66 %

1.98 %





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 3,441

2,450

2,448 $ 1,418 $ 1,182 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

0.78 %

0.55 %

0.55 %

0.32 %

0.07 %





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.





Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 19.8%, from $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $9.1 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $39.4 million, or 2.4%, from $1.622 billion to $1.662 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans and interest earning deposits.

Average net interest-earning assets grew $8.3 million, or 2.9%, from $286.4 million to $294.7 million, due primarily to a $12.1 million increase in average shareholders' equity balances.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declined 16 bp from 4.29% to 4.13%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 18 bp from 5.51% to 5.69%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 34 bp to 1.56% from 1.22% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 31 bp from 1.98% to 2.29%.

Net interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 3.9%, from $32.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $31.5 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $68.4 million, or 4.3%, from $1.601 billion to $1.670 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans and interest earning deposits.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $33.9 million, or 10.6%, from $319.5 million to $285.6 million, due primarily to a $22.8 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $19.2 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 51 bp from 3.86% to 4.37%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 37 bp from 5.26% to 5.63%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread from 1.40% to 1.26% and a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.17% to 2.01%.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following assets, derivatives and liabilities subject to contractual repricing of interest rates:





December 31, 2024 Interest-earning deposits $ 59,717 Investments available for sale

19,374 Loans receivable

369,233 Interest rate swaps (notional)

225,000

$ 613,607





Deposits $ 64,488 Senior debt

14,000

$ 78,488

Interest Rate Swaps

The Company has the following interest rate swaps hedging loans receivable as of December 31, 2024:









Estimated













Fair Annual



Receive Pay



Notional Value Earnings Term Maturity Rate Rate

















Interest Rate Swap $ 150,000 (1,732) (240) 3 Yrs 10/1/2026 4.53 % 4.69 % Interest Rate Swap

75,000 441 615 2 Yrs 9/1/2026 4.53 % 3.71 %

$ 225,000 (1,291) 375









Provision For (Recovery Of) Credit Losses

The following summarizes the Company's provision for (recovery of) credit losses for each of the last five quarters:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023



















$ 480

(1,282)

(499)

(469)

1,382

The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs which, when combined with favorable economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses or recoveries of credit losses during 2024. Given our limited loss history, the Company utilizes peer data in its estimation of expected loan losses. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company began including peer historical experience on loan recoveries, which resulted in a recovery of credit losses in the approximate amount of $1.0 million.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended December 31 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Service charges and fees $ 386 400 (14) Bank owned life insurance

57 52 5 Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

- (666) 666 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(58) (90) 32 Gain on sale of loans

- 12 (12) Loss on sale of fixed assets

- (55) 55 Wealth management

199 185 14 Swap fees

- 162 (162) Other

(2) 10 (12)









Total noninterest income $ 582 10 572

Noninterest income increased to $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $10 thousand in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale improved by $0.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a loss restructuring that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Swap fees declined $0.2 million due to a decline in the Company's lending volume and decreased customer demand for swaps. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.





Twelve Months Ended December 31 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Service charges and fees $ 1,528 1,536 (8) Bank owned life insurance

223 192 31 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

69 (675) 744 Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

(28) (872) 844 Gain on sale of loans

38 32 6 Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets

30 (254) 284 Wealth management

810 664 146 Swap fees

51 528 (477) Other

24 47 (23)









Total noninterest income $ 2,745 1,198 1,547

Noninterest income increased to $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $1.2 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale improved by $0.7 million due to a loss restructuring that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.8 million as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 which were causing the realized and unrealized losses.

Loss on sale of fixed assets improved by $0.3 million due to the sale of the former headquarters building during the third quarter of 2023.

Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions and balances.

Swap fees declined $0.5 million due to a decline in the Company's lending volume and decreased customer demand for swaps. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended December 31 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,010 3,461 (451) Occupancy

742 580 162 Furniture and equipment

348 266 82 Data processing

634 623 11 FDIC insurance

332 314 18 Office

173 180 (7) Advertising

120 131 (11) Professional fees

450 477 (27) Other noninterest expense

396 361 35









Total noninterest expense $ 6,205 6,393 (188)

Noninterest expense declined $0.2 million, or 2.9%, from $6.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $6.2 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $0.5 million, or 13.0%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 113 to 109, offset, in part, by merit increases.

Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.2 million, or 28.8%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.





Twelve Months Ended December 31 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 11,912 13,269 (1,357) Occupancy

2,753 2,321 432 Furniture and equipment

1,182 809 373 Data processing

2,643 2,220 423 FDIC insurance

1,450 1,186 264 Office

733 783 (50) Advertising

443 525 (82) Professional fees

2,041 1,801 240 Other noninterest expense

1,378 1,383 (5)









Total noninterest expense $ 24,535 24,297 238

Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 1.0%, from $24.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $24.5 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $1.4 million, or 10.2%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 113 to 109, offset, in part, by merit increases.

Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.8 million, or 25.7%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.

Data processing increased $0.4 million, or 19.1%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship.

FDIC insurance increased $0.3 million, or 22.3%, due primarily to an increase in average assets used to determine assessments.

Professional fees increased $0.2 million, or 13.3%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Twelve Months Ended December 31 2024 2023 22.58 % 20.72 %

The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities, and state tax credits on certain loans.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $7.9 million, or 0.5%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.746 billion at December 31, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.7 million, or 9.7%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth.

Available for sale investment security balances decreased $17.3 million, or 13.3%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and principal paydowns.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



Estimated Net

Estimated Net



Fair Unrealized

Fair Unrealized



Value Gain (Loss)

Value Gain (Loss) (in thousands)

























Agency MBS / CMO $ 11,560 (1,960)

12,870 (1,853) Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

7,081 (750)

8,944 (897) Agency floating rate

6,647 18

16,919 (41) Business Development Companies

3,522 (236)

3,420 (345) Corporate

22,832 (1,860)

23,801 (2,673) Municipal

25,987 (7,169)

26,465 (6,790) Non-agency MBS / CMO

35,331 (8,566)

37,805 (9,489)















$ 112,960 (20,522)

130,224 (22,088)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 32% as of December 31, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Loans receivable increased $10.2 million, or 0.7%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.463 billion at December 31, 2024. The Company is actively managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 325% of total risk-based capital as of December 31, 2024 as compared to 318% at December 31, 2023. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 14,831

18,957

18,859

29,716

33,881 Other construction

60,474

48,991

79,309

84,967

89,388 Farmland

4,513

9,462

9,539

9,684

8,614 Home equity

57,972

53,407

53,670

48,059

48,118 Residential

449,056

466,107

459,572

449,894

452,957 Multi-family

114,634

115,069

115,530

115,065

109,859 Owner-occupied commercial

252,615

260,981

244,344

239,010

234,289 Non-owner occupied commercial

382,136

367,918

356,914

335,634

329,204 Commercial & industrial

115,234

122,096

124,712

134,397

137,076 PPP Program

83

101

119

137

154 Consumer

11,559

9,409

9,562

8,779

9,331























$ 1,463,107

1,472,498

1,472,130

1,455,342

1,452,871

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of December 31, 2024. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.





Loan

% of Total



Balance

Loans









Hotels $ 89,180

6.1 % Retail

78,465

5.4 % Office

58,504

4.0 % Marina

31,000

2.1 % Campground

24,694

1.7 % Warehouse

22,554

1.5 % Mini-storage

22,146

1.5 % Vacation Rentals

18,387

1.3 % Car Wash

17,036

1.2 % Entertainment

9,353

0.6 % Restaurant

4,824

0.3 % Other

5,991

0.4 %

$ 382,136

26.1 %

The following summarizes the Company's loan portfolio by market:





December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023









Tri-Cities $ 189,287

193,973 Knoxville

1,019,266

1,061,641 Nashville

254,554

197,257

$ 1,463,107

1,452,871

Premises and equipment increased $8.8 million, or 16.8%, from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the 23,000 sf Johnson City combined branch / corporate center which opened for business on July 1, 2024.

Total deposits increased $54.7 million, or 3.7%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.527 billion at December 31, 2024.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 248,298

268,563

285,446

247,262

243,750 NOW and money market

431,629

437,579

415,772

421,139

271,208 Savings

189,246

207,466

227,282

266,168

248,576 Retail time deposits

370,989

382,386

378,944

381,110

392,638



1,240,162

1,295,994

1,307,444

1,315,679

1,156,172 Wholesale time deposits

286,552

255,739

247,329

272,932

315,862





















Total deposits $ 1,526,714

1,551,733

1,554,773

1,588,611

1,472,034

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of December 31, 2024:











Original Type

Principal Rate Maturity Term











(in thousands)





















Brokered CD

46,673 5.25 % May, 2025 1 Yr Brokered CD

555 4.75 % Dec, 2025 2 Yr Brokered CD

20,000 4.10 % Jan, 2026 15 Months Brokered CD

39,721 4.95 % Mar, 2026 2 Yr Brokered CD

10,579 4.90 % Mar, 2026 2 Yr Brokered CD

48,551 4.50 % Dec, 2026 3 Yr Brokered CD

44,201 4.75 % Apr, 2027 3 Yr Qwickrate

76,272 5.08 % Through June 17, 2027 2.5 Yrs or Less













$ 286,552 4.86 %





The following summarizes deposits by market as of December 31, 2024 and 2023:





December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023









Tri-Cities $ 329,912

322,792 Knoxville

688,049

669,202 Nashville

100,928

74,826

$ 1,118,890

1,066,820

FHLB borrowings decreased $50.0 million, or 50.0%, from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024, and consisted of the following at December 31, 2024:



Amounts Original Current Maturity

(000's) Term Rate Date









$ 25,000 3 months 4.70 % 01/02/25

15,000 1 Year 4.53 % 08/26/25

10,000 2 Years 4.38 % 11/05/26









$ 50,000

4.59 %



Total equity increased $9.6 million, or 7.8%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $132.4 million at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the year ended December 31, 2024:





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2023 $ 122,787 19.33











Net income

8,923 1.42

Dividends paid

(1,468) (0.23)

Stock compensation

1,096 0.17

Share repurchases from stock compensation

(95) (0.01)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

1,110 0.17











December 31, 2024 $ 132,353 20.70 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total









The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.58% at December 31, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.31% at December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.09% at December 31, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.23% at December 31, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023 due to the addition of $2.6 million of Other real estate owned (OREO) in the fourth quarter of 2024. OREO at December 31, 2024 is comprised of a single-family residential property for which no charge-off was recognized upon transfer into REO and no subsequent loss is anticipated. Net recoveries of $0.2 million were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.79% at December 31, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due primarily to the following factors:

payoff in full of a $0.7 million loan during the first quarter of 2024 which was fully-reserved as of December 31, 2023

an improvement in modeled economic projections throughout 2024

inclusion of expected recoveries in the allowance for credit loss model beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was more than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, ransomware attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) loss of key personnel; and (xxi) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31, September 30, December 31,



December 31, December 31,





2024 2024 2023



2024 2023 Interest income

















Loans $ 21,055 21,131 19,734

$ 82,573 72,671

Investment securities - taxable

1,076 1,100 1,342



4,611 5,229

Investment securities - tax exempt

29 29 37



117 152

Dividends and other

1,101 1,224 891



4,784 4,290





23,261 23,484 22,004



92,085 82,342 Interest expense

















Savings

1,227 1,550 1,876



6,715 6,779

Interest bearing transaction accounts

3,762 4,178 2,559



15,763 10,070

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

4,397 4,319 4,689



17,877 15,513

Other time deposits

3,638 3,710 3,072



14,570 8,690

Total deposits

13,024 13,757 12,196



54,925 41,052

Senior debt

269 347 409



1,425 1,451

Subordinated debt

167 164 164



660 658

FHLB advances

737 964 1,669



3,529 6,363





14,197 15,232 14,438



60,539 49,524



















Net interest income

9,064 8,252 7,565



31,546 32,818



















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

480 (1,282) 1,382



(1,770) 998



















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

8,584 9,534 6,183



33,316 31,820



















Noninterest income

















Service charges and fees

386 389 400



1,528 1,536

Bank owned life insurance

57 56 52



223 192

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

- - (666)



69 (675)

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(58) 57 (90)



(28) (872)

Gain on sale of loans

- 12 12



38 32

Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets

- - (55)



30 (254)

Wealth management

199 193 185



810 664

Swap fees

- - 162



51 528

Other

(2) 3 10



24 47





582 710 10



2,745 1,198 Noninterest expense

















Compensation and employee benefits

3,010 2,904 3,461



11,912 13,269

Occupancy

742 780 580



2,753 2,321

Furniture and equipment

348 320 266



1,182 809

Data processing

634 955 623



2,643 2,220

FDIC insurance

332 371 314



1,450 1,186

Office

173 214 180



733 783

Advertising

120 121 131



443 525

Professional fees

450 441 477



2,041 1,801

Other noninterest expense

396 406 361



1,378 1,383





6,205 6,512 6,393



24,535 24,297



















Income (loss) before income taxes

2,961 3,732 (200)



11,526 8,721



















Income taxes

869 740 176



2,603 1,807



















Net income (loss) $ 2,092 2,992 (376)

$ 8,923 6,914



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















Basic $ 0.33 0.48 (0.06)

$ 1.42 1.11

Diluted $ 0.33 0.48 (0.06)

$ 1.42 1.11



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

6,284,585 6,271,047 6,250,262



6,268,048 6,235,949

Diluted

6,297,259 6,279,212 6,255,789



6,277,887 6,243,642

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 15,819

$ 13,796

$ 21,193 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

59,717



72,112



47,688

Cash and cash equivalents

75,536



85,908



68,881



















Investments available for sale

112,960



117,867



130,224 Equity securities

2,695



2,727



1,882 Premises and equipment held for sale

3,762



3,762



3,762



















Loans receivable

1,463,107



1,472,498



1,452,871 Allowance for credit losses

(11,550)



(11,120)



(13,034)

Net loans receivable

1,451,557



1,461,378



1,439,837



















Premises and equipment, net

61,215



61,715



52,397 Accrued interest receivable

5,587



5,622



5,479 Other real estate owned

2,572



-



- Bank owned life insurance

10,190



10,134



9,968 Restricted stock

4,317



4,563



8,145 Deferred tax assets, net

7,762



7,200



9,101 Other assets

7,516



10,156



8,094



















Total assets $ 1,745,669

$ 1,771,032

$ 1,737,770



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing $ 248,298

$ 268,563

$ 243,750 Interest-bearing

991,864



1,027,431



912,422 Wholesale

286,552



255,739



315,862

Total deposits

1,526,714



1,551,733



1,472,034



















FHLB borrowings

50,000



45,000



100,000 Senior debt, net

14,000



16,000



20,000 Subordinated debt, net

9,971



9,957



9,917 Accrued interest payable

4,435



3,482



2,258 Post-employment liabilities

3,285



3,319



3,414 Other liabilities

4,911



8,798



7,360



















Total liabilities

1,613,316



1,638,289



1,614,983



















Total shareholders' equity

132,353



132,743



122,787



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,745,669

$ 1,771,032

$ 1,737,770

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted Net Income











Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,092 (376) $ 8,923 6,914 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

- 666

(69) 675 Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

58 90

28 872 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

- 55

(38) 254 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

480 1,382

(1,770) 998 Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

(11) (393)

247 (459) Recovery of fraud loss

- -

- (100) Software conversion expense

- -

271 - Tax effect of adjustments

(138) (470)

348 (585) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,481 954 $ 7,940 8,569













Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.33 (0.06) $ 1.42 1.11 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

- 0.11

(0.01) 0.11 Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

0.01 0.01

0.00 0.14 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

- 0.01

(0.01) 0.04 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.08 0.22

(0.28) 0.16 Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(0.00) (0.06)

0.04 (0.07) Recovery of fraud loss

- -

- (0.02) Software conversion expense

- -

0.04 - Tax effect of adjustments

(0.02) (0.08)

0.06 (0.09) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.39 0.15 $ 1.26 1.37













Adjusted Return on Average Assets











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.47 % -0.09 %

0.50 % 0.41 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % 0.15 %

0.00 % 0.04 % Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

0.01 % 0.02 %

0.00 % 0.05 % (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.01 %

0.00 % 0.02 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.11 % 0.32 %

-0.10 % 0.06 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries

0.00 % -0.09 %

0.01 % -0.03 % Recovery of fraud loss

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % -0.01 % Software conversion expense

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.02 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.03 % -0.11 %

0.02 % -0.03 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.56 % 0.22 %

0.45 % 0.51 %













Adjusted Return on Average Equity











Return on average equity (GAAP)

6.32 % -1.25 %

6.99 % 5.74 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % 2.21 %

-0.05 % 0.56 % Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

0.18 % 0.30 %

0.02 % 0.72 % (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.18 %

-0.03 % 0.21 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

1.45 % 4.59 %

-1.39 % 0.83 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries

-0.03 % -1.31 %

0.19 % -0.38 % Recovery of fraud loss

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % -0.08 % Software conversion expense

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.21 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.42 % -1.56 %

0.27 % -0.49 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

7.49 % 3.17 %

6.22 % 7.12 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets











Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.40 % 1.48 %

1.38 % 1.44 % Recovery of fraud loss

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.01 % Software conversion expense

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.02 % 0.00 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.40 % 1.48 %

1.37 % 1.45 %













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings











Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,092 (376) $ 8,923 6,914 Income taxes

869 176

2,603 1,807 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

480 1,382

(1,770) 998 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 3,441 1,182 $ 9,756 9,719













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.47 % -0.09 % $ 0.50 % 0.41 % Income taxes

0.20 % 0.04 %

0.15 % 0.11 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.11 % 0.32 %

-0.10 % 0.06 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.78 % 0.07 % $ 0.55 % 0.58 %













Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI











Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 20.70 19.33





Impact of AOCI per share

2.37 2.56





Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 23.07 21.89







Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,425,857 21,055 5.87 %

$ 1,399,953 19,734 5.59 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

28,583 485 6.75 %



29,601 504 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

114,214 1,076 3.75 %



124,219 1,342 4.29 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,280 37 3.41 %



4,802 47 3.87 %

Interest earning deposits

82,796 970 4.66 %



55,261 688 4.94 %

Other investments, at cost

6,114 131 8.52 %



8,651 203 9.31 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,661,844 23,754 5.69 %



1,622,487 22,517 5.51 %

Noninterest earning assets

107,862







100,036





Total assets $ 1,769,706





$ 1,722,523

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 127,447 1,120 3.50 %

$ 67,483 531 3.12 %

Savings accounts

197,239 1,227 2.47 %



252,943 1,876 2.94 %

Money market accounts

305,828 2,642 3.44 %



190,938 2,028 4.21 %

Retail time deposits

373,191 4,080 4.35 %



389,574 4,477 4.56 %

Wholesale time deposits

278,213 3,955 5.66 %



259,972 3,285 5.01 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,281,918 13,024 4.04 %



1,160,910 12,197 4.17 %























Senior debt

14,935 269 7.17 %



20,000 409 8.11 %

Subordinated debt

9,966 167 6.67 %



9,911 164 6.56 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,326 737 4.86 %



145,217 1,669 4.56 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,367,145 14,197 4.13 %



1,336,038 14,439 4.29 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

256,142







254,795





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

13,926







11,328





Total liabilities

1,637,213







1,602,161



























Total shareholders' equity

132,493







120,362





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,769,706





$ 1,722,523



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



9,557







8,078

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 294,699





$ 286,449



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

122 %







121 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.56 %







1.22 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.29 %







1.98 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate





(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.













(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets



















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,423,931 82,573 5.80 %

$ 1,355,226 72,671 5.36 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

28,974 1,955 6.75 %



27,969 1,889 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

117,879 4,611 3.91 %



132,768 5,229 3.94 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,237 148 3.50 %



5,234 192 3.68 %

Interest earning deposits

88,390 4,155 4.70 %



69,474 3,338 4.80 %

Other investments, at cost

6,117 630 10.30 %



10,465 952 9.10 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,669,528 94,072 5.63 %



1,601,136 84,271 5.26 %

Noninterest earning assets

106,174







86,945





Total assets $ 1,775,702





$ 1,688,081

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 129,790 4,935 3.80 %

$ 82,963 2,882 3.47 %

Savings accounts

228,726 6,715 2.94 %



279,940 6,779 2.42 %

Money market accounts

278,753 10,828 3.88 %



192,732 7,188 3.73 %

Retail time deposits

382,599 16,948 4.43 %



325,301 13,459 4.14 %

Wholesale time deposits

268,025 15,499 5.78 %



224,414 10,744 4.79 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,287,893 54,925 4.26 %



1,105,350 41,052 3.71 %























Senior debt

17,964 1,425 7.93 %



17,692 1,451 8.20 %

Subordinated debt

9,947 660 6.64 %



9,891 658 6.65 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

68,169 3,529 5.18 %



148,726 6,363 4.28 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,383,973 60,539 4.37 %



1,281,659 49,524 3.86 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

252,151







274,980





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,904







11,046





Total liabilities

1,648,028







1,567,685



























Total shareholders' equity

127,674







120,396





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,775,702





$ 1,688,081



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



33,533







34,747

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 285,555





$ 319,477



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

121 %







125 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.26 %







1.40 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.01 %







2.17 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate







(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average





interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.













(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets



















Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures























Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 2,992 2,324 1,515 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

- 8 (77) Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(57) 7 20 Loss on sale of fixed assets

- - (30) Recovery of credit losses

(1,282) (499) (469) Net recoveries of credit losses

15 13 230 Software conversion expense

271 - - Tax effect of adjustments

275 123 85 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,214 1,976 1,274









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.48 0.37 0.24 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

- - (0.01) Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.01) - - Loss on sale of fixed assets

- - - Recovery of credit losses

(0.20) (0.08) (0.07) Net recoveries of credit losses

0.00 0.00 0.04 Software conversion expense

0.04 - - Tax effect of adjustments

0.04 0.02 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.35 0.31 0.22









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.67 % 0.53 % 0.34 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Recovery of credit losses

-0.29 % -0.11 % -0.11 % Net recoveries of credit losses

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.05 % Software conversion expense

0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.06 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.49 % 0.45 % 0.28 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

9.17 % 7.46 % 4.92 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % 0.03 % -0.25 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.17 % 0.02 % 0.06 % Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 % -0.10 % Recovery of credit losses

-3.93 % -1.60 % -1.52 % Net recoveries of credit losses

0.05 % 0.04 % 0.71 % Software conversion expense

0.83 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.86 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

6.81 % 6.36 % 4.29 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued























Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.46 % 1.36 % 1.30 % Software conversion expense

-0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.45 % 1.36 % 1.30 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,992 2,324 1,515 Income taxes

740 623 372 Recovery of credit losses

(1,282) (499) (469) Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,450 2,448 1,418









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 0.67 % 0.53 % 0.34 % Income taxes

0.17 % 0.14 % 0.08 % Recovery of credit losses

-0.29 % -0.11 % -0.11 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.31 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 20.83 19.83 19.46 Impact of AOCI per share

2.02 2.57 2.55 Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 22.85 22.39 22.01

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.