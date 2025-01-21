Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 14:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its seventeenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2025.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We continued to see further improvements in our net interest margin which improved from 2.08% in the third quarter of 2024 to 2.29% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and finished the year at 2.38% for the month of December. The Company anticipates continued improvement in its net interest margin throughout 2025 as the result of rising loan portfolio yields and improved funding costs resulting from contractually scheduled repricing of certain deposits and borrowings. We also believe our net interest margin is well positioned and protected in a variety of potential interest rate scenarios. The average yield on our taxable loans continues to increase, rising 3 bp to 5.92% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 5.89% in the third quarter of 2024, despite the impact of Federal Reserve rate decreases which lowered the rate on approximately $369 million of floating rate loans. Equally as important, our cost of funds declined 22 bp to 3.48% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.70% in the third quarter of 2024.

We continue to experience excellent asset quality with non-performing loans to total loans of 0.09% and an allowance to non-performing loans coverage ratio of over 8x. Our noninterest expense to average assets was 1.40% during the fourth quarter of 2024, which is approximately 145 bp below similarly-sized peer banks based on recent call report data. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.58% at December 31, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, with the Bank's leverage ratio finishing 2024 at 9.31%.

In summary, we are encouraged as we look forward into 2025 where our modeling suggests continued improvement in net interest margin and earnings. A moderate resumption of loan growth should help to further enhance net interest margin."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, net loan charge-offs or recoveries, the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries, and software conversion expenses. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2024



2023













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

2,092


2,481


$

(376)


954

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.33


0.39


$

(0.06)


0.15

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.47 %


0.56 %



-0.09 %


0.22 %

Return on average equity


6.32 %


7.49 %



-1.25 %


3.17 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.40 %


1.40 %



1.48 %


1.48 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.29 %


2.29 %



1.98 %


1.98 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



3,441


$



1,182

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.78 %





0.07 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2024



2023













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

8,923


7,940


$

6,914


8,569

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.42


1.26


$

1.11


1.37

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.50 %


0.45 %



0.41 %


0.51 %

Return on average equity


6.99 %


6.22 %



5.74 %


7.12 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.38 %


1.37 %



1.44 %


1.45 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.01 %


2.01 %



2.17 %


2.17 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



9,756


$



9,719

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.55 %





0.58 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.




As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the




3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended




December 31,



September 30,



December 31,




2024



2024



2023














(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality










Non-performing loans

$

1,383


$

1,381


$

1,607


Real estate owned

$

2,572


$

-


$

-


Non-performing assets

$

3,955


$

1,381


$

1,607


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.09 %



0.09 %



0.11 %


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.23 %



0.08 %



0.09 %


Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(247)


$

(258)


$

459


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


835.14 %



805.21 %



811.08 %


Allowance for credit losses to total loans


0.79 %



0.76 %



0.90 %











Other Data










Cash dividends declared

$

0.050


$

0.050


$

0.640


Shares outstanding


6,393,081



6,371,324



6,352,725


Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

20.70


$

20.83


$

19.33


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share


(2.37)



(2.02)



(2.56)


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)


23.07


$

22.85


$

21.89


Closing market price per common share

$

21.52


$

20.98


$

18.50


Closing price to book value ratio


103.95 %



100.70 %



95.71 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.58 %



7.50 %



7.07 %


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.31 %



9.29 %



9.45 %












(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure





(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets











For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2024


2023



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income (loss)

$

2,092


2,992


2,324

$

1,515

$

(376)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.33


0.48


0.37

$

0.24

$

(0.06)

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.47 %


0.67 %


0.53 %


0.34 %


-0.09 %

Return on average equity


6.32 %


9.17 %


7.46 %


4.92 %


-1.25 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.40 %


1.46 %


1.36 %


1.30 %


1.48 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.29 %


2.08 %


2.00 %


1.66 %


1.98 %














2024


2023



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

2,481


2,214


1,976

$

1,274

$

954

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.39


0.35


0.31

$

0.22

$

0.15

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.56 %


0.49 %


0.45 %


0.28 %


0.22 %

Return on average equity


7.49 %


6.81 %


6.36 %


4.29 %


3.17 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.40 %


1.45 %


1.36 %


1.30 %


1.48 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.29 %


2.08 %


2.00 %


1.66 %


1.98 %












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

3,441


2,450


2,448

$

1,418

$

1,182

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA


0.78 %


0.55 %


0.55 %


0.32 %


0.07 %












(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 19.8%, from $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $9.1 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $39.4 million, or 2.4%, from $1.622 billion to $1.662 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans and interest earning deposits.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $8.3 million, or 2.9%, from $286.4 million to $294.7 million, due primarily to a $12.1 million increase in average shareholders' equity balances.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declined 16 bp from 4.29% to 4.13%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 18 bp from 5.51% to 5.69%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 34 bp to 1.56% from 1.22% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 31 bp from 1.98% to 2.29%.

Net interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 3.9%, from $32.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $31.5 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $68.4 million, or 4.3%, from $1.601 billion to $1.670 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans and interest earning deposits.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $33.9 million, or 10.6%, from $319.5 million to $285.6 million, due primarily to a $22.8 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $19.2 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 51 bp from 3.86% to 4.37%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 37 bp from 5.26% to 5.63%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread from 1.40% to 1.26% and a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.17% to 2.01%.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following assets, derivatives and liabilities subject to contractual repricing of interest rates:



December 31, 2024

Interest-earning deposits

$

59,717

Investments available for sale


19,374

Loans receivable


369,233

Interest rate swaps (notional)


225,000


$

613,607




Deposits

$

64,488

Senior debt


14,000


$

78,488

Interest Rate Swaps

The Company has the following interest rate swaps hedging loans receivable as of December 31, 2024:





Estimated








Fair

Annual



Receive

Pay



Notional

Value

Earnings

Term

Maturity

Rate

Rate










Interest Rate Swap

$

150,000

(1,732)

(240)

3 Yrs

10/1/2026

4.53 %

4.69 %

Interest Rate Swap


75,000

441

615

2 Yrs

9/1/2026

4.53 %

3.71 %


$

225,000

(1,291)

375





Provision For (Recovery Of) Credit Losses

The following summarizes the Company's provision for (recovery of) credit losses for each of the last five quarters:


Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2024


2024


2024


2024


2023











$

480


(1,282)


(499)


(469)


1,382

The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs which, when combined with favorable economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses or recoveries of credit losses during 2024. Given our limited loss history, the Company utilizes peer data in its estimation of expected loan losses. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company began including peer historical experience on loan recoveries, which resulted in a recovery of credit losses in the approximate amount of $1.0 million.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Service charges and fees

$

386

400

(14)

Bank owned life insurance


57

52

5

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


-

(666)

666

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(58)

(90)

32

Gain on sale of loans


-

12

(12)

Loss on sale of fixed assets


-

(55)

55

Wealth management


199

185

14

Swap fees


-

162

(162)

Other


(2)

10

(12)






Total noninterest income

$

582

10

572

Noninterest income increased to $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $10 thousand in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale improved by $0.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a loss restructuring that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Swap fees declined $0.2 million due to a decline in the Company's lending volume and decreased customer demand for swaps. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.


Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Service charges and fees

$

1,528

1,536

(8)

Bank owned life insurance


223

192

31

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


69

(675)

744

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


(28)

(872)

844

Gain on sale of loans


38

32

6

Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets


30

(254)

284

Wealth management


810

664

146

Swap fees


51

528

(477)

Other


24

47

(23)






Total noninterest income

$

2,745

1,198

1,547

Noninterest income increased to $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $1.2 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale improved by $0.7 million due to a loss restructuring that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.8 million as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 which were causing the realized and unrealized losses.
  • Loss on sale of fixed assets improved by $0.3 million due to the sale of the former headquarters building during the third quarter of 2023.
  • Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions and balances.
  • Swap fees declined $0.5 million due to a decline in the Company's lending volume and decreased customer demand for swaps. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,010

3,461

(451)

Occupancy


742

580

162

Furniture and equipment


348

266

82

Data processing


634

623

11

FDIC insurance


332

314

18

Office


173

180

(7)

Advertising


120

131

(11)

Professional fees


450

477

(27)

Other noninterest expense


396

361

35






Total noninterest expense

$

6,205

6,393

(188)

Noninterest expense declined $0.2 million, or 2.9%, from $6.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $6.2 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $0.5 million, or 13.0%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 113 to 109, offset, in part, by merit increases.
  • Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.2 million, or 28.8%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.


Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

11,912

13,269

(1,357)

Occupancy


2,753

2,321

432

Furniture and equipment


1,182

809

373

Data processing


2,643

2,220

423

FDIC insurance


1,450

1,186

264

Office


733

783

(50)

Advertising


443

525

(82)

Professional fees


2,041

1,801

240

Other noninterest expense


1,378

1,383

(5)






Total noninterest expense

$

24,535

24,297

238

Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 1.0%, from $24.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $24.5 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $1.4 million, or 10.2%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 113 to 109, offset, in part, by merit increases.
  • Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.8 million, or 25.7%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.
  • Data processing increased $0.4 million, or 19.1%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship.
  • FDIC insurance increased $0.3 million, or 22.3%, due primarily to an increase in average assets used to determine assessments.
  • Professional fees increased $0.2 million, or 13.3%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Twelve Months Ended December 31

2024

2023

22.58 %

20.72 %

The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities, and state tax credits on certain loans.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $7.9 million, or 0.5%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.746 billion at December 31, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.7 million, or 9.7%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth.
  • Available for sale investment security balances decreased $17.3 million, or 13.3%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and principal paydowns.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



Estimated

Net


Estimated

Net



Fair

Unrealized


Fair

Unrealized



Value

Gain (Loss)


Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)














Agency MBS / CMO

$

11,560

(1,960)


12,870

(1,853)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)


7,081

(750)


8,944

(897)

Agency floating rate


6,647

18


16,919

(41)

Business Development Companies


3,522

(236)


3,420

(345)

Corporate


22,832

(1,860)


23,801

(2,673)

Municipal


25,987

(7,169)


26,465

(6,790)

Non-agency MBS / CMO


35,331

(8,566)


37,805

(9,489)









$

112,960

(20,522)


130,224

(22,088)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 32% as of December 31, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
  • Loans receivable increased $10.2 million, or 0.7%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.463 billion at December 31, 2024. The Company is actively managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 325% of total risk-based capital as of December 31, 2024 as compared to 318% at December 31, 2023. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

14,831


18,957


18,859


29,716


33,881

Other construction


60,474


48,991


79,309


84,967


89,388

Farmland


4,513


9,462


9,539


9,684


8,614

Home equity


57,972


53,407


53,670


48,059


48,118

Residential


449,056


466,107


459,572


449,894


452,957

Multi-family


114,634


115,069


115,530


115,065


109,859

Owner-occupied commercial


252,615


260,981


244,344


239,010


234,289

Non-owner occupied commercial


382,136


367,918


356,914


335,634


329,204

Commercial & industrial


115,234


122,096


124,712


134,397


137,076

PPP Program


83


101


119


137


154

Consumer


11,559


9,409


9,562


8,779


9,331













$

1,463,107


1,472,498


1,472,130


1,455,342


1,452,871

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of December 31, 2024. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.



Loan


% of Total



Balance


Loans






Hotels

$

89,180


6.1 %

Retail


78,465


5.4 %

Office


58,504


4.0 %

Marina


31,000


2.1 %

Campground


24,694


1.7 %

Warehouse


22,554


1.5 %

Mini-storage


22,146


1.5 %

Vacation Rentals


18,387


1.3 %

Car Wash


17,036


1.2 %

Entertainment


9,353


0.6 %

Restaurant


4,824


0.3 %

Other


5,991


0.4 %


$

382,136


26.1 %

The following summarizes the Company's loan portfolio by market:



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023






Tri-Cities

$

189,287


193,973

Knoxville


1,019,266


1,061,641

Nashville


254,554


197,257


$

1,463,107


1,452,871

  • Premises and equipment increased $8.8 million, or 16.8%, from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the 23,000 sf Johnson City combined branch / corporate center which opened for business on July 1, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased $54.7 million, or 3.7%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.527 billion at December 31, 2024.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

248,298


268,563


285,446


247,262


243,750

NOW and money market


431,629


437,579


415,772


421,139


271,208

Savings


189,246


207,466


227,282


266,168


248,576

Retail time deposits


370,989


382,386


378,944


381,110


392,638



1,240,162


1,295,994


1,307,444


1,315,679


1,156,172

Wholesale time deposits


286,552


255,739


247,329


272,932


315,862












Total deposits

$

1,526,714


1,551,733


1,554,773


1,588,611


1,472,034

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of December 31, 2024:






Original

Type


Principal

Rate

Maturity

Term







(in thousands)












Brokered CD


46,673

5.25 %

May, 2025

1 Yr

Brokered CD


555

4.75 %

Dec, 2025

2 Yr

Brokered CD


20,000

4.10 %

Jan, 2026

15 Months

Brokered CD


39,721

4.95 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD


10,579

4.90 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD


48,551

4.50 %

Dec, 2026

3 Yr

Brokered CD


44,201

4.75 %

Apr, 2027

3 Yr

Qwickrate


76,272

5.08 %

Through June 17, 2027

2.5 Yrs or Less








$

286,552

4.86 %



The following summarizes deposits by market as of December 31, 2024 and 2023:



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023






Tri-Cities

$

329,912


322,792

Knoxville


688,049


669,202

Nashville


100,928


74,826


$

1,118,890


1,066,820

  • FHLB borrowings decreased $50.0 million, or 50.0%, from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024, and consisted of the following at December 31, 2024:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity


(000's)

Term

Rate

Date






$

25,000

3 months

4.70 %

01/02/25


15,000

1 Year

4.53 %

08/26/25


10,000

2 Years

4.38 %

11/05/26






$

50,000


4.59 %


  • Total equity increased $9.6 million, or 7.8%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $132.4 million at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the year ended December 31, 2024:


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2023

$

122,787

19.33







Net income


8,923

1.42


Dividends paid


(1,468)

(0.23)


Stock compensation


1,096

0.17


Share repurchases from stock compensation


(95)

(0.01)


Change in fair value of investments available for sale


1,110

0.17







December 31, 2024

$

132,353

20.70

*

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total





The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.58% at December 31, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.31% at December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.09% at December 31, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.23% at December 31, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023 due to the addition of $2.6 million of Other real estate owned (OREO) in the fourth quarter of 2024. OREO at December 31, 2024 is comprised of a single-family residential property for which no charge-off was recognized upon transfer into REO and no subsequent loss is anticipated. Net recoveries of $0.2 million were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.79% at December 31, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due primarily to the following factors:

  • payoff in full of a $0.7 million loan during the first quarter of 2024 which was fully-reserved as of December 31, 2023
  • an improvement in modeled economic projections throughout 2024
  • inclusion of expected recoveries in the allowance for credit loss model beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was more than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, ransomware attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) loss of key personnel; and (xxi) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)














Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended




December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



December 31,

December 31,




2024

2024

2023



2024

2023

Interest income










Loans

$

21,055

21,131

19,734


$

82,573

72,671


Investment securities - taxable


1,076

1,100

1,342



4,611

5,229


Investment securities - tax exempt


29

29

37



117

152


Dividends and other


1,101

1,224

891



4,784

4,290




23,261

23,484

22,004



92,085

82,342

Interest expense










Savings


1,227

1,550

1,876



6,715

6,779


Interest bearing transaction accounts


3,762

4,178

2,559



15,763

10,070


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


4,397

4,319

4,689



17,877

15,513


Other time deposits


3,638

3,710

3,072



14,570

8,690


Total deposits


13,024

13,757

12,196



54,925

41,052


Senior debt


269

347

409



1,425

1,451


Subordinated debt


167

164

164



660

658


FHLB advances


737

964

1,669



3,529

6,363




14,197

15,232

14,438



60,539

49,524











Net interest income


9,064

8,252

7,565



31,546

32,818











Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


480

(1,282)

1,382



(1,770)

998











Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses


8,584

9,534

6,183



33,316

31,820











Noninterest income










Service charges and fees


386

389

400



1,528

1,536


Bank owned life insurance


57

56

52



223

192


Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


-

-

(666)



69

(675)


Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(58)

57

(90)



(28)

(872)


Gain on sale of loans


-

12

12



38

32


Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets


-

-

(55)



30

(254)


Wealth management


199

193

185



810

664


Swap fees


-

-

162



51

528


Other


(2)

3

10



24

47




582

710

10



2,745

1,198

Noninterest expense










Compensation and employee benefits


3,010

2,904

3,461



11,912

13,269


Occupancy


742

780

580



2,753

2,321


Furniture and equipment


348

320

266



1,182

809


Data processing


634

955

623



2,643

2,220


FDIC insurance


332

371

314



1,450

1,186


Office


173

214

180



733

783


Advertising


120

121

131



443

525


Professional fees


450

441

477



2,041

1,801


Other noninterest expense


396

406

361



1,378

1,383




6,205

6,512

6,393



24,535

24,297











Income (loss) before income taxes


2,961

3,732

(200)



11,526

8,721











Income taxes


869

740

176



2,603

1,807











Net income (loss)

$

2,092

2,992

(376)


$

8,923

6,914











Earnings (loss) per common share:










Basic

$

0.33

0.48

(0.06)


$

1.42

1.11


Diluted

$

0.33

0.48

(0.06)


$

1.42

1.11











Weighted average common shares outstanding:










Basic


6,284,585

6,271,047

6,250,262



6,268,048

6,235,949


Diluted


6,297,259

6,279,212

6,255,789



6,277,887

6,243,642

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














December 31,



September 30,



December 31,




2024



2024



2023

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

15,819


$

13,796


$

21,193

Interest-earning deposits in other banks


59,717



72,112



47,688


Cash and cash equivalents


75,536



85,908



68,881











Investments available for sale


112,960



117,867



130,224

Equity securities


2,695



2,727



1,882

Premises and equipment held for sale


3,762



3,762



3,762











Loans receivable


1,463,107



1,472,498



1,452,871

Allowance for credit losses


(11,550)



(11,120)



(13,034)


Net loans receivable


1,451,557



1,461,378



1,439,837











Premises and equipment, net


61,215



61,715



52,397

Accrued interest receivable


5,587



5,622



5,479

Other real estate owned


2,572



-



-

Bank owned life insurance


10,190



10,134



9,968

Restricted stock


4,317



4,563



8,145

Deferred tax assets, net


7,762



7,200



9,101

Other assets


7,516



10,156



8,094











Total assets

$

1,745,669


$

1,771,032


$

1,737,770











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing

$

248,298


$

268,563


$

243,750

Interest-bearing


991,864



1,027,431



912,422

Wholesale


286,552



255,739



315,862


Total deposits


1,526,714



1,551,733



1,472,034











FHLB borrowings


50,000



45,000



100,000

Senior debt, net


14,000



16,000



20,000

Subordinated debt, net


9,971



9,957



9,917

Accrued interest payable


4,435



3,482



2,258

Post-employment liabilities


3,285



3,319



3,414

Other liabilities


4,911



8,798



7,360











Total liabilities


1,613,316



1,638,289



1,614,983











Total shareholders' equity


132,353



132,743



122,787











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,745,669


$

1,771,032


$

1,737,770

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures










Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31


December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2024

2023


2024

2023

Adjusted Net Income







Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

2,092

(376)

$

8,923

6,914

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


-

666


(69)

675

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


58

90


28

872

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets


-

55


(38)

254

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


480

1,382


(1,770)

998

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


(11)

(393)


247

(459)

Recovery of fraud loss


-

-


-

(100)

Software conversion expense


-

-


271

-

Tax effect of adjustments


(138)

(470)


348

(585)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,481

954

$

7,940

8,569








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.33

(0.06)

$

1.42

1.11

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


-

0.11


(0.01)

0.11

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


0.01

0.01


0.00

0.14

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets


-

0.01


(0.01)

0.04

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.08

0.22


(0.28)

0.16

Net (charge-offs) recoveries


(0.00)

(0.06)


0.04

(0.07)

Recovery of fraud loss


-

-


-

(0.02)

Software conversion expense


-

-


0.04

-

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.02)

(0.08)


0.06

(0.09)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.39

0.15

$

1.26

1.37








Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.47 %

-0.09 %


0.50 %

0.41 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00 %

0.15 %


0.00 %

0.04 %

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


0.01 %

0.02 %


0.00 %

0.05 %

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.01 %


0.00 %

0.02 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.11 %

0.32 %


-0.10 %

0.06 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries


0.00 %

-0.09 %


0.01 %

-0.03 %

Recovery of fraud loss


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

-0.01 %

Software conversion expense


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.02 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.03 %

-0.11 %


0.02 %

-0.03 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.56 %

0.22 %


0.45 %

0.51 %








Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)


6.32 %

-1.25 %


6.99 %

5.74 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00 %

2.21 %


-0.05 %

0.56 %

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


0.18 %

0.30 %


0.02 %

0.72 %

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.18 %


-0.03 %

0.21 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


1.45 %

4.59 %


-1.39 %

0.83 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries


-0.03 %

-1.31 %


0.19 %

-0.38 %

Recovery of fraud loss


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

-0.08 %

Software conversion expense


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.21 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.42 %

-1.56 %


0.27 %

-0.49 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


7.49 %

3.17 %


6.22 %

7.12 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31


December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2024

2023


2024

2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.40 %

1.48 %


1.38 %

1.44 %

Recovery of fraud loss


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

0.01 %

Software conversion expense


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.02 %

0.00 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.40 %

1.48 %


1.37 %

1.45 %








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

2,092

(376)

$

8,923

6,914

Income taxes


869

176


2,603

1,807

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


480

1,382


(1,770)

998

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

3,441

1,182

$

9,756

9,719








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.47 %

-0.09 %

$

0.50 %

0.41 %

Income taxes


0.20 %

0.04 %


0.15 %

0.11 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.11 %

0.32 %


-0.10 %

0.06 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


0.78 %

0.07 %

$

0.55 %

0.58 %








Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

20.70

19.33




Impact of AOCI per share


2.37

2.56




Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

23.07

21.89




Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Three Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,425,857

21,055

5.87 %


$

1,399,953

19,734

5.59 %


Loans - imputed tax credits (2)


28,583

485

6.75 %



29,601

504

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


114,214

1,076

3.75 %



124,219

1,342

4.29 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,280

37

3.41 %



4,802

47

3.87 %


Interest earning deposits


82,796

970

4.66 %



55,261

688

4.94 %


Other investments, at cost


6,114

131

8.52 %



8,651

203

9.31 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,661,844

23,754

5.69 %



1,622,487

22,517

5.51 %


Noninterest earning assets


107,862





100,036




Total assets

$

1,769,706




$

1,722,523














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

127,447

1,120

3.50 %


$

67,483

531

3.12 %


Savings accounts


197,239

1,227

2.47 %



252,943

1,876

2.94 %


Money market accounts


305,828

2,642

3.44 %



190,938

2,028

4.21 %


Retail time deposits


373,191

4,080

4.35 %



389,574

4,477

4.56 %


Wholesale time deposits


278,213

3,955

5.66 %



259,972

3,285

5.01 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,281,918

13,024

4.04 %



1,160,910

12,197

4.17 %













Senior debt


14,935

269

7.17 %



20,000

409

8.11 %


Subordinated debt


9,966

167

6.67 %



9,911

164

6.56 %


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


60,326

737

4.86 %



145,217

1,669

4.56 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,367,145

14,197

4.13 %



1,336,038

14,439

4.29 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


256,142





254,795




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


13,926





11,328




Total liabilities


1,637,213





1,602,161















Total shareholders' equity


132,493





120,362




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,769,706




$

1,722,523















Tax-equivalent net interest income



9,557





8,078














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

294,699




$

286,449















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


122 %





121 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.56 %





1.22 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.29 %





1.98 %















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate




(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.








(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total




interest-earning assets










Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,423,931

82,573

5.80 %


$

1,355,226

72,671

5.36 %


Loans - imputed tax credits (2)


28,974

1,955

6.75 %



27,969

1,889

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


117,879

4,611

3.91 %



132,768

5,229

3.94 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,237

148

3.50 %



5,234

192

3.68 %


Interest earning deposits


88,390

4,155

4.70 %



69,474

3,338

4.80 %


Other investments, at cost


6,117

630

10.30 %



10,465

952

9.10 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,669,528

94,072

5.63 %



1,601,136

84,271

5.26 %


Noninterest earning assets


106,174





86,945




Total assets

$

1,775,702




$

1,688,081














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

129,790

4,935

3.80 %


$

82,963

2,882

3.47 %


Savings accounts


228,726

6,715

2.94 %



279,940

6,779

2.42 %


Money market accounts


278,753

10,828

3.88 %



192,732

7,188

3.73 %


Retail time deposits


382,599

16,948

4.43 %



325,301

13,459

4.14 %


Wholesale time deposits


268,025

15,499

5.78 %



224,414

10,744

4.79 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,287,893

54,925

4.26 %



1,105,350

41,052

3.71 %













Senior debt


17,964

1,425

7.93 %



17,692

1,451

8.20 %


Subordinated debt


9,947

660

6.64 %



9,891

658

6.65 %


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


68,169

3,529

5.18 %



148,726

6,363

4.28 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,383,973

60,539

4.37 %



1,281,659

49,524

3.86 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


252,151





274,980




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


11,904





11,046




Total liabilities


1,648,028





1,567,685















Total shareholders' equity


127,674





120,396




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,775,702




$

1,688,081















Tax-equivalent net interest income



33,533





34,747














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

285,555




$

319,477















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


121 %





125 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.26 %





1.40 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.01 %





2.17 %















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate





(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average




interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.








(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total




interest-earning assets










Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,992

2,324

1,515

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


-

8

(77)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


(57)

7

20

Loss on sale of fixed assets


-

-

(30)

Recovery of credit losses


(1,282)

(499)

(469)

Net recoveries of credit losses


15

13

230

Software conversion expense


271

-

-

Tax effect of adjustments


275

123

85

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,214

1,976

1,274






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.48

0.37

0.24

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


-

-

(0.01)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


(0.01)

-

-

Loss on sale of fixed assets


-

-

-

Recovery of credit losses


(0.20)

(0.08)

(0.07)

Net recoveries of credit losses


0.00

0.00

0.04

Software conversion expense


0.04

-

-

Tax effect of adjustments


0.04

0.02

0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.35

0.31

0.22






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.67 %

0.53 %

0.34 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

Recovery of credit losses


-0.29 %

-0.11 %

-0.11 %

Net recoveries of credit losses


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.05 %

Software conversion expense


0.06 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.06 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.49 %

0.45 %

0.28 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


9.17 %

7.46 %

4.92 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00 %

0.03 %

-0.25 %

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.17 %

0.02 %

0.06 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.10 %

Recovery of credit losses


-3.93 %

-1.60 %

-1.52 %

Net recoveries of credit losses


0.05 %

0.04 %

0.71 %

Software conversion expense


0.83 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.86 %

0.41 %

0.47 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


6.81 %

6.36 %

4.29 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.46 %

1.36 %

1.30 %

Software conversion expense


-0.02 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.45 %

1.36 %

1.30 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

2,992

2,324

1,515

Income taxes


740

623

372

Recovery of credit losses


(1,282)

(499)

(469)

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,450

2,448

1,418






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

0.67 %

0.53 %

0.34 %

Income taxes


0.17 %

0.14 %

0.08 %

Recovery of credit losses


-0.29 %

-0.11 %

-0.11 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.55 %

0.55 %

0.31 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

20.83

19.83

19.46

Impact of AOCI per share


2.02

2.57

2.55

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.85

22.39

22.01

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
