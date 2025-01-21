Anzeige
AmeriServ Financial, Inc.: Ameriserv Financial Reports Earnings For The Full Year Of 2024 And Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $889,000, or $0.05 per diluted common share. This compares to a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5,321,000, or $0.31 per diluted common share. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $3,601,000, or $0.21 per diluted common share. This compares to a net loss of $3,346,000, or $0.20 per diluted common share, for the full year of 2023. The following table details the Company's financial performance for both the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:















Fourth
Quarter
2024


Fourth
Quarter
2023


Year Ended
December 31, 2024


Year Ended
December 31, 2023










Net income (loss)


$

889,000


$

(5,321,000)


$

3,601,000


$

(3,346,000)

Diluted earnings per share


$

0.05


$

(0.31)


$

0.21


$

(0.20)

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the 2024 financial results: "We concluded 2024 with positive momentum driven by our strongest quarterly loan and deposit growth during the fourth quarter. Total loans grew by $30 million, or 2.9%, and deposits increased by $43 million, or 3.7%, for the full year of 2024. We also saw solid growth in net interest income as our fourth quarter net interest margin increased by 17 basis points on a sequential basis. We believe that our balance sheet is well positioned for further quarterly net interest income growth and net interest margin improvement in 2025. Our community banking business also continued to benefit from diversified revenue streams, with strong revenue and profit contribution from our wealth management business which caused total non-interest income to represent 33% of total revenue for 2024. Finally, because of the changing interest rate environment and effective capital management, our tangible book value per share increased by 11.4% to $5.75 (1) during the 2024 year."

All fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the fourth quarter and full year 2023 unless otherwise noted.

The Company's net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $950,000, or 11.1%, from the prior year's fourth quarter and, for the full year 2024, increased by $28,000, or 0.1%, when compared to the full year 2023. The Company's net interest margin of 2.88% for the fourth quarter 2024 and 2.81% for the full year 2024 represents a 25-basis point increase for the quarter but a 5-basis point decrease for the full year. The decrease for the full year reflects net interest margin compression which existed for most of 2024 due to inversion in the U.S. Treasury yield curve. However, after demonstrating relative stability through the first three quarters of 2024, the net interest margin percentage improved meaningfully since the third quarter of 2024 by 17-basis points. With the Federal Reserve's action to ease monetary policy beginning in September 2024 and continuing through the end of the year, the net interest margin improved as the U.S. Treasury yield curve became less inverted in the short end and began to exhibit a more normal shape in the mid to longer portion of the curve. Because of this favorable change to national interest rates and the Company's balance sheet positioning, management believes the net interest margin will continue to improve through 2025. Earnings performance was also favorably impacted by the Company benefitting from a significantly lower provision for credit losses in both the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Both total non-interest income and non-interest expense demonstrated improvement in both time periods compared to what was experienced in 2023. Overall, earnings improvement for the quarter and full year 2024 was driven by the favorable comparison in the provision for credit losses, improved total revenue and lower non-interest expense.

Total average loans in the fourth quarter and full year 2024 are higher than the 2023 average by $36.3 million, or 3.6%, and $40.5 million, or 4.1%, respectively. In 2024, new loan originations exceeded payoff activity, resulting in total loans, on an end of period basis, demonstrating growth of $30.0 million, or 2.9%, since December 31, 2023. Loan originations were strongest in the fourth quarter of 2024 and more than doubled payoff activity. Overall, total loans averaged $1.058 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loan interest income improved in both time periods between years due to the higher national interest rate environment during 2024, the increased level of average total loans outstanding, and, also, a portion of CRE loans, that were booked at the onset of the COVID pandemic when interest rates were low, repriced upward during the fourth quarter of 2024. These favorable items resulted in total loan interest income improving by $1.1 million, or 8.0%, for the fourth quarter and by $5.1 million, or 9.9%, for the full year when compared to both time periods of last year.

Total investment securities averaged $253.5 million for the full year 2024, which was $8.7 million, or 3.3%, lower than the $262.2 million average for the full year 2023. The decrease reflects management's strategy to allocate more cash flow from the securities portfolio to higher yielding loans while the Company controlled the amount of high cost overnight borrowed funds. Thus, new investment security purchases were primarily used to replace cash flow from maturing securities to maintain appropriate balances for pledging purposes related to public fund deposits. The improved yields for new securities purchases, along with management's execution of an investment portfolio repositioning strategy in late December 2023, caused interest income from investments to increase by $514,000, or 5.6%, for the full year 2024 compared to the full year 2023. Overall, the full year average balance of total interest earning assets increased from last year's full year average by $31.8 million, or 2.5%, while total interest income increased by $5.6 million, or 9.3%, from the full year 2023.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, full year 2024 total average deposits were $15.0 million, or 1.3%, higher while total average deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $28.3 million, or 2.4%, higher when compared to 2023. The increase reflects the Company's successful business development efforts, which more than offset a portion of the funds leaving the balance sheet from normal deposit run-off caused by greater pricing competition in the market to retain deposits because of the interest rate environment. The Company's core deposit base continued to demonstrate the strength and stability that it has for many years. On December 31, 2024, total deposits grew by $42.6 million, or 3.7%, since December 31, 2023, demonstrating customer loyalty and confidence in AmeriServ Financial Bank. The Company does not utilize brokered deposits as a funding source. The loan to deposit ratio averaged 89.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.

Total interest expense increased by $145,000, or 2.0%, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and by $5.6 million, or 22.6%, for the full year 2024 when compared to both time periods of last year. Deposit interest expense was higher by $192,000, or 3.1%, for the quarter and by $4.4 million, or 21.1%, for the full year as the average volume of total interest-bearing deposits grew by $31.8 million, or 3.3%, for the quarter and by $27.9 million, or 2.9%, for the year. The year over year increase in total interest expense was primarily due to the impact of the rising national interest rates experienced during 2023, which resulted in certain deposit products, particularly public funds, that are tied to a market index, repricing upward. Additionally, increased market competition resulted in the Company raising rates on certain shorter-term certificates of deposit to retain funds. Also, there was an unfavorable deposit mix shift as the 2024 average of non-interest-bearing demand deposits declined by $3.5 million, or 1.9%, for the quarter and by $12.9 million, or 6.7%, for the full year while, as mentioned above, total interest-bearing deposits increased. The pace of deposit cost increases slowed during the first three quarters of 2024 and then decreased during the fourth quarter as the Federal Reserve eased monetary policy during the final four months of 2024 by reducing short term interest rates by 100-basis points. This slowdown and reduction in deposit costs contributed to the previously mentioned stabilization and recent improvement in the net interest margin. Management believes that deposit costs will decline further as the Federal Reserve continues their expected-tempered approach to reduce interest rates. Total deposit cost averaged 2.13% in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is a 9-basis point improvement from the third quarter of 2024. Overall, though, for the full year 2024, total deposit costs were 2.18%, which is 36-basis points higher than total deposit cost of 1.82% for the full year 2023.

Total borrowings interest expense decreased by $47,000, or 3.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 but was $1.2 million, or 30.9%, higher when compared to the full year 2023. The quarterly decrease reflects the Federal Reserve's recent action to ease monetary policy which had an immediate and favorable impact on the cost of overnight borrowed funds. The full year increase primarily results from the impact that the higher national interest rates had on total borrowings cost through the first nine months of 2024. The Company's utilization of overnight borrowed funds in 2024 was lower than the 2023 level in both time periods while the level of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank increased. Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank averaged $51.6 million for the full year 2024, which is $29.4 million, or 132.7%, higher than the $22.2 million average for the full year 2023. Management's strategy to increase term advances to lock in lower rates than overnight borrowings due to the inversion in the short end of the yield curve has favorably impacted net interest income.

The Company recorded a $1.1 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 after recording a provision of $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in a favorable change of $4.9 million. For the full year of 2024, the Company recognized an $884,000 provision for credit losses after recognizing a $7.4 million provision in 2023, resulting in a favorable change of $6.5 million. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects the unfavorable impact on loss rates used to calculate the allowance for loan credit losses in accordance with CECL and a $400,000 specific reserve established on a new non-accrual loan. The unfavorable impact on loss rates resulted from a $1.6 million charge-down of a $3.6 million commercial real estate (CRE) loan that was transferred to non-accrual status during the fourth quarter on which a specific reserve had already been established earlier this year. Also causing the higher provision expense was the strong level of loan growth experienced during the fourth quarter of 2024. The lower provision for credit losses for the full year 2024 reflects provision recoveries recognized in both the loan and securities portfolios in the first and third quarters. Additionally, the 2023 fourth quarter and full year provision was significantly higher due to the negative impact that the Rite Aid bankruptcy had on several commercial real estate properties.

Non-performing assets increased since the third quarter of 2024 by $1.0 million and totaled $13.7 million. This increase occurred due to the previously mentioned transfer of a $2.0 million CRE loan and a $400,000 C&I loan into non-accrual status, which more than offset a $1.2 million C&I loan returning to accruing status and a $200,000 reduction in non-accrual residential mortgage loans. Non-performing assets from the loan portfolio represent 1.18% of total loans. The Company recognized net loan charge-offs of $2.0 million, or 0.19% of total average loans, in the full year 2024 compared to net loan charge-offs of $3.5 million, or 0.35% of total average loans, in the full year 2023. Overall, the Company continues to maintain solid coverage of both total loans and non-performing loans as the allowance for loan credit losses provided 127% coverage of non-performing loans and 1.30% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

Total non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $1.7 million, or 61.1%, from the prior year's fourth quarter and increased by $1.6 million, or 9.7%, for the full year of 2024 when compared to the full year 2023. The significant improvement in both time periods was partially due to the Company recognizing a $922,000 loss on an investment portfolio repositioning strategy that was executed during the fourth quarter of 2023. There were no investment security gains or losses recognized in 2024. Also, the variances for both time periods reflect the necessary adjustments to the fair market value of an interest rate swap related risk participation agreement as well as the credit valuation adjustment to the market value of the interest rate swap contracts that the Company executed to accommodate the needs of certain borrowers while managing our interest rate risk position. These adjustments reflect the changing national interest rates and improved by $678,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024 and by $866,000 for the full year 2024 compared to both time periods from last year. Wealth management fees improved by $49,000, or 1.7%, for the quarter and by $1.1 million, or 9.3%, for the full year due in part to a strong performance from our Financial Services division that resulted from new business growth. Also, the increase in wealth management fees reflects the improving market conditions particularly for equity securities as major market indexes continued their ascent to record highs in 2024. Overall, the fair market value of wealth management assets totaled $2.6 billion at December 31, 2024 and increased by $37.7 million, or 1.5%, since December 31, 2023. Finally, and favorably impacting other income for the full year of 2024 was the Company recognizing a $250,000 signing bonus that resulted from successful negotiations related to the renewal of an expiring contract with Visa. The favorable items for the full year were partially offset by the Company recognizing a $1.7 million gain in the first quarter of 2023 from AmeriServ Financial Bank selling all 7,859 shares of the Class B common stock of Visa Inc; there was no such gain during 2024.

Total non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by $275,000, or 2.3%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and decreased by $628,000, or 1.3%, for the full year 2024 when compared to the full year 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $1.2 million, or 4.2%, for the full year 2024 due to the net favorable impact of certain items within this broad category. Total salaries cost was down by $847,000, or 4.0%, after the Company incurred additional salary expense in 2023 related to a strategy to consolidate certain executive level positions in the wealth management business. This benefit was successfully recognized in 2024 and was part of our previously announced earnings improvement program that was designed to lower employee costs. Also, total health care cost was $516,000, or 13.4%, lower compared to last year and reflects management's effective negotiations with our current health care provider that resulted in not having to recognize any premium costs in January 2024. These favorable items were partially offset by an increased level of incentive compensation by $294,000, or 25.1%, which corresponds to the strong performance of our wealth management division. Also, favorably impacting total non-interest expense for the full year was a lower level of professional fees by $533,000, or 10.0%. Other expenses were $488,000, or 10.3%, higher for the full year 2024 when compared to 2023. The Company was required to recognize a settlement charge in connection with its defined benefit pension plan during 2024. The amount of the 2024 charge was $471,000. A settlement charge must be recognized when the total dollar amount of lump sum distributions paid from the pension plan to retired employees exceeds a threshold of expected annual service and interest costs in the current year. It is important to note that since the retired employees have chosen to take the lump sum payments, these individuals are no longer included in the pension plan. Therefore, it is expected that the Company's normal annual pension expense will continue to be lower in the future. This was evident in 2023 and in 2024 as the Company has recognized a pension credit in both years. FDIC insurance increased by $306,000, or 42.8%, due to an increase in both the asset assessment base as well as the assessment rate. Data processing and IT expenses increased by $385,000, or 8.7%, for the full year of 2024 due to additional expenses related to monitoring our computing and network environment.

Professional fees in both 2024 and 2023 were impacted by litigation and responses to the actions of an activist investor. The Company reached a Cooperation and Settlement Agreement with activist investor Driver Opportunity Partners (Driver), which was described in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 14, 2024. The Company's activist related costs declined by approximately $137,000 when the fourth quarter of 2024 is compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, activist related costs totaled $1.5 million compared to $2.2 million recognized for the full year 2023.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $187,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and income tax expense of $798,000, or an effective tax rate of 18.1%, for the full year 2024, which compares to an income tax credit of $1.5 million, in the fourth quarter 2023 and an income tax credit of $1.0 million, for the full year 2023.

The Company had total assets of $1.4 billion, shareholders' equity of $108.6 million, a book value of $6.57 per common share and a tangible book value of $5.75 (1) per common share on December 31, 2024. Book value per common share increased by $0.61, or 10.2%, and tangible book value per common share increased by $0.59, or 11.4%, since December 31, 2023, due to a favorable adjustment for both the unrealized loss on available for sale securities and the Company's defined benefit pension plan and the accretive repurchase of 628,003 shares of common stock from Driver. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status as of December 31, 2024.

QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable February 18, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2025. This cash dividend represents a 4.35% annualized yield using the January 16, 2025 closing stock price of $2.76 and a 57% payout ratio based upon 2024 full year earnings. The Company's Board of Directors elected to continue the common dividend at its current level given the Company's strong capital position and earnings improvement in 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program, and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial markets, the level of inflation, and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; ability to successfully execute the Earnings Improvement Program and achieve the anticipated benefits in the amounts and at times estimated; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects to our banking platform; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

____________________

(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)


2024























1QTR


2QTR



3QTR


4QTR


YEAR TO
DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:




















Net income (loss)

$

1,904



$

(375)



$

1,183



$

889



$

3,601






















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):




















Return on average assets


0.55

%



(0.11)

%



0.34

%



0.25

%



0.26

%

Return on average equity


7.51




(1.47)




4.51




3.30




3.46


Return on average tangible common equity (1)


8.67




(1.70)




5.19




3.78




3.98


Net interest margin


2.70




2.74




2.71




2.88




2.81


Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans


0.05




0.08




0.06




0.58




0.19


Efficiency ratio (3)


86.60




100.33




89.49




84.71




90.18






















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




















Basic

$

0.11



$

(0.02)



$

0.07



$

0.05



$

0.21


Average number of common shares outstanding


17,147




17,030




16,519




16,519




16,802


Diluted

$

0.11



$

(0.02)



$

0.07



$

0.05



$

0.21


Average number of common shares outstanding


17,147




17,030




16,519




16,519




16,802


Cash dividends paid per share

$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.12



2023






















1QTR


2QTR



3QTR


4QTR


YEAR TO
DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:




















Net income (loss)

$

1,515



$

(187)



$

647



$

(5,321)



$

(3,346)






















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):




















Return on average assets


0.45

%



(0.06)

%



0.19

%



(1.53)

%



(0.25)

%

Return on average equity


5.85




(0.72)




2.49




(20.85)




(3.23)


Return on average tangible common equity (1)


6.73




(0.82)




2.88




(24.11)




(3.72)


Net interest margin


3.03




2.89




2.76




2.63




2.86


Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans


0.05




(0.02)




0.05




1.27




0.35


Efficiency ratio (3)


79.58




101.55




92.60




106.81




94.17






















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




















Basic

$

0.09



$

(0.01)



$

0.04



$

(0.31)



$

(0.20)


Average number of common shares outstanding


17,131




17,147




17,147




17,147




17,143


Diluted

$

0.09



$

(0.01)



$

0.04



$

(0.31)



$

(0.20)


Average number of common shares outstanding


17,155




17,147




17,147




17,147




17,144


Cash dividends paid per share

$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.12


AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

--CONTINUED--

(Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data)

(Unaudited)


2024



1QTR



2QTR


3QTR


4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:














Assets

$

1,384,516



$

1,403,438



$

1,405,187



$

1,423,725


Short-term investments/overnight funds


3,353




2,925




4,877




3,855


Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -
securities


230,419




230,425




230,042




220,239


Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income


1,026,586




1,039,258




1,040,421




1,068,409


Allowance for credit losses - loans


14,639




14,611




14,420




13,912


Intangible assets


13,705




13,699




13,693




13,688


Deposits


1,176,578




1,170,359




1,189,330




1,200,995


Short-term and FHLB borrowings


60,858




85,495




66,312




70,700


Subordinated debt, net


26,695




26,706




26,716




26,726


Shareholders' equity


103,933




103,661




108,182




108,611


Non-performing assets


12,161




12,817




12,657




13,657


Tangible common equity ratio (1)


6.58

%



6.47

%



6.79

%



6.73

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio


13.10




12.77




12.87




12.70


PER COMMON SHARE:
















Book value

$

6.06



$

6.28



$

6.55



$

6.57


Tangible book value (1)


5.26




5.45




5.72




5.75


Market value (2)


2.60




2.26




2.61




2.68


Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)

$

2,603,493



$

2,580,402



$

2,603,856



$

2,559,155


















STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:
















Full-time equivalent employees


304




310




302




302


Branch locations


16




16




16




16


Common shares outstanding


17,147,270




16,519,267




16,519,267




16,519,267



2023



1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:













Assets

$

1,345,957



$


1,345,721



$

1,361,789



$

1,389,638


Short-term investments/overnight funds


4,116





3,366




3,598




4,349


Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses - securities


238,613





232,259




229,335




229,690


Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income


980,877





988,221




1,002,306




1,038,401


Allowance for credit losses - loans


12,132





12,221




12,313




15,053


Intangible assets


13,731





13,724




13,718




13,712


Deposits


1,131,789





1,127,569




1,129,290




1,158,360


Short-term and FHLB borrowings


69,124





72,793




85,568




85,513


Subordinated debt, net


26,654





26,665




26,675




26,685


Shareholders' equity


105,899





103,565




101,326




102,277


Non-performing assets


4,599





5,650




5,939




12,393


Tangible common equity ratio (1)


6.92

%




6.74

%



6.50

%



6.44

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio


14.17





14.00




13.72




13.03


PER COMMON SHARE:

















Book value

$

6.18



$


6.04



$

5.91



$

5.96


Tangible book value (1)


5.38





5.24




5.11




5.16


Market value (2)


3.05





2.54




2.65




3.24


Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)

$

2,354,498



$


2,446,639



$

2,385,590



$

2,521,501



















STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:

















Full-time equivalent employees


308





315




308




307


Branch locations


17





17




17




17


Common shares outstanding


17,147,270





17,147,270




17,147,270




17,147,270



NOTES:

(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

(2)

Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period.

(3)

Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income.

(4)

Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


2024



1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


4QTR


YEAR TO
DATE

INTEREST INCOME















Interest and fees on loans

$

13,776


$

14,003


$

14,301


$

14,679


$

56,759

Interest on investments


2,448



2,507



2,407



2,384



9,746

Total Interest Income


16,224



16,510



16,708



17,063



66,505
















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits


6,199



6,389



6,515



6,345



25,448

All borrowings


1,278



1,246



1,306



1,179



5,009

Total Interest Expense


7,477



7,635



7,821



7,524



30,457
















NET INTEREST INCOME


8,747



8,875



8,887



9,539



36,048

Provision (recovery) for credit losses


(557)



434



(51)



1,058



884

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)
FOR CREDIT LOSSES


9,304



8,441



8,938



8,481



35,164
















NON-INTEREST INCOME















Wealth management fees


3,266



3,059



3,050



2,943



12,318

Service charges on deposit accounts


293



293



304



298



1,188

Net realized gains on loans held for sale


10



59



55



50



174

Mortgage related fees


29



48



30



23



130

Net realized losses on investment securities


0



0



0



0



0

Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares


0



0



0



0



0

Bank owned life insurance


337



240



244



246



1,067

Other income


1,012



673



520



893



3,098

Total Non-Interest Income


4,947



4,372



4,203



4,453



17,975
















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits


7,117



7,108



7,122



7,040



28,387

Net occupancy expense


791



730



706



741



2,968

Equipment expense


386



391



371



391



1,539

Professional fees


1,002



2,094



792



896



4,784

Data processing and IT expense


1,159



1,142



1,287



1,227



4,815

FDIC deposit insurance expense


255



250



255



261



1,021

Other expense


1,154



1,582



1,188



1,302



5,226

Total Non-Interest Expense


11,864



13,297



11,721



11,858



48,740
















PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)


2,387



(484)



1,420



1,076



4,399

Income tax expense (benefit)


483



(109)



237



187



798

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

1,904


$

(375)


$

1,183


$

889


$

3,601


2023



1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


4QTR


YEAR TO
DATE

INTEREST INCOME















Interest and fees on loans

$

12,276


$

12,609


$

13,154


$

13,589


$

51,628

Interest on investments


2,298



2,270



2,285



2,379



9,232

Total Interest Income


14,574



14,879



15,439



15,968



60,860
















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits


4,189



5,019



5,653



6,153



21,014

All borrowings


863



750



987



1,226



3,826

Total Interest Expense


5,052



5,769



6,640



7,379



24,840
















NET INTEREST INCOME


9,522



9,110



8,799



8,589



36,020

Provision (recovery) for credit losses


1,179



43



189



6,018



7,429

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)
FOR CREDIT LOSSES


8,343



9,067



8,610



2,571



28,591
















NON-INTEREST INCOME















Wealth management fees


2,738



2,789



2,845



2,894



11,266

Service charges on deposit accounts


266



280



311



306



1,163

Net realized gains on loans held for sale


26



38



59



46



169

Mortgage related fees


33



34



41



23



131

Net realized losses on investment securities


0



0



0



(922)



(922)

Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares


1,748



0



0



0



1,748

Bank owned life insurance


239



242



321



245



1,047

Other income


457



479



679



172



1,787

Total Non-Interest Income


5,507



3,862



4,256



2,764



16,389
















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits


7,175



7,728



7,358



7,367



29,628

Net occupancy expense


772



713



719



713



2,917

Equipment expense


415



422



376



410



1,623

Professional fees


1,308



1,907



1,146



956



5,317

Data processing and IT expense


1,078



1,080



1,139



1,133



4,430

FDIC deposit insurance expense


125



175



195



220



715

Other expense


1,090



1,152



1,162



1,334



4,738

Total Non-Interest Expense


11,963



13,177



12,095



12,133



49,368
















PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)


1,887



(248)



771



(6,798)



(4,388)

Income tax expense (benefit)


372



(61)



124



(1,477)



(1,042)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

1,515


$

(187)


$

647


$

(5,321)


$

(3,346)

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)














2024


2023


4QTR


TWELVE

MONTHS


4QTR


TWELVE

MONTHS

Interest earning assets:












Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

$

1,058,273


$

1,037,734


$

1,021,950


$

997,204

Short-term investments and bank deposits


3,908



3,853



4,470



3,942

Total investment securities


246,111



253,487



260,705



262,167

Total interest earning assets


1,308,292



1,295,074



1,287,125



1,263,313













Non-interest earning assets:












Cash and due from banks


14,695



14,333



14,087



15,446

Premises and equipment


18,628



18,610



17,264



17,270

Other assets


87,137



84,041



75,366



75,111

Allowance for credit losses


(15,026)



(15,310)



(13,398)



(13,066)

Total assets

$

1,413,726


$

1,396,748


$

1,380,444


$

1,358,074













Interest bearing liabilities:












Interest bearing deposits:












Interest bearing demand

$

233,474


$

225,741


$

225,470


$

225,713

Savings


119,342



120,231



121,373



127,539

Money market


319,415



314,138



310,609



302,964

Other time


337,073



330,013



320,033



306,044

Total interest bearing deposits


1,009,304



990,123



977,485



962,260

Borrowings:












Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings


21,209



27,963



41,361



35,755

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank


54,348



51,590



32,316



22,167

Subordinated debt


27,000



27,000



27,000



27,000

Lease liabilities


4,297



4,337



3,332



3,238

Total interest bearing liabilities


1,116,158



1,101,013



1,081,494



1,050,420













Non-interest bearing liabilities:












Demand deposits


178,457



178,686



181,978



191,580

Other liabilities


11,896



12,973



15,685



12,507

Shareholders' equity


107,215



104,076



101,287



103,567

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,413,726


$

1,396,748


$

1,380,444


$

1,358,074

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


2024






















COMMON
STOCK


TREASURY
STOCK


SURPLUS


RETAINED
EARNINGS


ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
(LOSS) INCOME


TOTAL

Balance at December 31, 2023


$

268


$

(83,280)


$

146,364


$

58,901


$

(19,976)


$

102,277

Net income



0



0



0



1,904



0



1,904

Exercise of stock options and stock
option expense



0



0



8



0



0



8

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



(131)



(131)

Adjustment for unrealized loss on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(241)



(241)

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



630



630

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(514)



0



(514)

Balance at March 31, 2024


$

268


$

(83,280)


$

146,372


$

60,291


$

(19,718)


$

103,933

Net loss



0



0



0



(375)



0



(375)

Treasury stock, purchased at cost



0



(1,511)



0



0



0



(1,511)

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



2,177



2,177

Adjustment for unrealized loss on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(119)



(119)

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



71



71

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(515)



0



(515)

Balance at June 30, 2024


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

59,401


$

(17,589)


$

103,661

Net income



0



0



0



1,183



0



1,183

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



753



753

Adjustment for unrealized gain on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



3,966



3,966

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



(886)



(886)

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495)

Balance at September 30, 2024


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

60,089


$

(13,756)


$

108,182

Net income



0



0



0



889



0



889

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



2,224



2,224

Adjustment for unrealized loss on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(2,590)



(2,590)

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



402



402

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(496)



0



(496)

Balance at December 31, 2024


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

60,482


$

(13,720)


$

108,611


2023






















COMMON
STOCK


TREASURY
STOCK


SURPLUS


RETAINED
EARNINGS


ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
(LOSS) INCOME


TOTAL

Balance at December 31, 2022


$

267


$

(83,280)


$

146,225


$

65,486


$

(22,520)


$

106,178

Net income



0



0



0



1,515



0



1,515

Exercise of stock options and stock
option expense



1



0



106



0



0



107

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



0



0

Adjustment for unrealized gain on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



449



449

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



(655)



(655)

Cumulative effect adjustment for change
in accounting principle



0



0



0



(1,181)



0



(1,181)

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(514)



0



(514)

Balance at March 31, 2023


$

268


$

(83,280)


$

146,331


$

65,306


$

(22,726)


$

105,899

Net loss



0



0



0



(187)



0



(187)

Exercise of stock options and stock
option expense



0



0



12



0



0



12

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



0



0

Adjustment for unrealized loss on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(2,560)



(2,560)

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



916



916

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(515)



0



(515)

Balance at June 30, 2023


$

268


$

(83,280)


$

146,343


$

64,604


$

(24,370)


$

103,565

Net income



0



0



0



647



0



647

Exercise of stock options and stock
option expense



0



0



11



0



0



11

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



0



0

Adjustment for unrealized loss on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(2,700)



(2,700)

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



316



316

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(513)



0



(513)

Balance at September 30, 2023


$

268


$

(83,280)


$

146,354


$

64,738


$

(26,754)


$

101,326

Net loss



0



0



0



(5,321)



0



(5,321)

Exercise of stock options and stock
option expense



0



0



10



0



0



10

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



1,688



1,688

Adjustment for unrealized gain on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



6,019



6,019

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



(929)



(929)

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(516)



0



(516)

Balance at December 31, 2023


$

268


$

(83,280)


$

146,364


$

58,901


$

(19,976)


$

102,277

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK
VALUE PER SHARE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)


The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share". This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance. We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.


2024




1QTR



2QTR



3QTR



4QTR



FULL
YEAR
2024


RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE
COMMON EQUITY





















Net income (loss)


$

1,904



$

(375)



$

1,183



$

889



$

3,601























Average shareholders' equity



101,997




102,677




104,416




107,215




104,076


Less: Average intangible assets



13,708




13,701




13,695




13,690




13,699


Average tangible common equity



88,289




88,976




90,721




93,525




90,377























Return on average tangible common equity
(annualized)



8.67

%



(1.70)

%



5.19

%



3.78

%



3.98

%













































1QTR



2QTR



3QTR



4QTR






TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





















Total shareholders' equity


$

103,933



$

103,661



$

108,182



$

108,611






Less: Intangible assets



13,705




13,699




13,693




13,688






Tangible common equity



90,228




89,962




94,489




94,923



























TANGIBLE ASSETS





















Total assets



1,384,516




1,403,438




1,405,187




1,423,725






Less: Intangible assets



13,705




13,699




13,693




13,688






Tangible assets



1,370,811




1,389,739




1,391,494




1,410,037



























Tangible common equity ratio



6.58

%



6.47

%



6.79

%



6.73

%


























Total shares outstanding



17,147,270




16,519,267




16,519,267




16,519,267



























Tangible book value per share


$

5.26



$

5.45



$

5.72



$

5.75







2023




1QTR



2QTR



3QTR



4QTR



FULL
YEAR
2023


RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE
COMMON EQUITY





















Net income (loss)


$

1,515



$

(187)



$

647



$

(5,321)



$

(3,346)























Average shareholders' equity



105,092




104,913




102,976




101,287




103,567


Less: Average intangible assets



13,734




13,727




13,720




13,714




13,724


Average tangible common equity



91,358




91,186




89,256




87,573




89,843























Return on average tangible common equity
(annualized)



6.73

%



(0.82)

%



2.88

%



(24.11)

%



(3.72)

%













































1QTR



2QTR



3QTR



4QTR






TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





















Total shareholders' equity


$

105,899



$

103,565



$

101,326



$

102,277






Less: Intangible assets



13,731




13,724




13,718




13,712






Tangible common equity



92,168




89,841




87,608




88,565



























TANGIBLE ASSETS





















Total assets



1,345,957




1,345,721




1,361,789




1,389,638






Less: Intangible assets



13,731




13,724




13,718




13,712






Tangible assets



1,332,226




1,331,997




1,348,071




1,375,926



























Tangible common equity ratio



6.92

%



6.74

%



6.50

%



6.44

%


























Total shares outstanding



17,147,270




17,147,270




17,147,270




17,147,270



























Tangible book value per share


$

5.38



$

5.24



$

5.11



$

5.16






SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
