TigerGraph, Inc.: TigerGraph Unleashes the Industry's Most Innovative Cloud Native Graph Database Platform for Supercharging AI Systems

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025, the next generation cloud offering, extending its market leadership as the graph database designed for companies that need to quickly discover relationships, analyze complex patterns, and make mission critical decisions across large amounts of highly connected data. This innovative new offering comes as the demand for TigerGraph's products is exploding with TigerGraph becoming the vendor of choice for transformational graph database solutions that supercharge AI systems.

TigerGraph is delivering the next stage in the evolution of the graph database. Its Native Parallel Graph (NPG) design focuses on both storage and computation, supporting real-time graph updates, and offering built-in parallel computation. "Graph analytics are also a critical enabler of natural language processing and data fabrics, and can enrich and accelerate data preparation, analytics and AI. Graph analytics processing has also become a core technology underlying many other advanced technologies such as virtual personal assistants, smart advisors and other smart machines." - Gartner® Exploring the Top Use Cases for Graph Analytics report, published on May 10, 2024.

TigerGraph Savanna enables NPG massively parallel storage and computation to scale independently and without size limits, to meet the changing workloads and growing data volumes required by AI adoption within enterprises. New compute resources provision 6 times faster than alternative graph database offerings. Companies are able to rely on the fully managed service to handle underlying infrastructure and maintenance, freeing them to leverage the user-friendly interface and the 300+ APIs to effortlessly automate deployment, configuration, and monitoring.

TigerGraph Savanna users will benefit from:

Nine new pre-configured solution kits encapsulating TigerGraph's expertise for mission-critical uses: Transaction Fraud, Application Fraud, Product Recommendation, Mule Account Detection, Entity Resolution, Entity Resolution KYC, Customer 360, Supply Chain Management, and Network Infrastructure.

"We already offer the fastest, most scalable graph database and analytics platform," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of TigerGraph. "Our Savanna cloud-native platform accelerates setup speed six-fold while providing agility in how companies consume storage, compute, and managed service options. Savanna demonstrates our continued market leadership in providing the industry's most comprehensive enterprise-grade graph analytics. Customers turn to us for their mission critical applications where faster resolution supports business continuity and customer retention."

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph, the enterprise AI infrastructure and graph database leader, delivers massively parallel storage and computation that scales independently and without size limits, to meet the changing workloads and growing data volumes required for crucial business needs and AI adoption within companies. By providing visibility into the multidimensional data connections and relationships, TigerGraph has become a trusted partner to leading companies including JPMC, Intuit, United Healthcare, and Unilever successfully solving fraud detection, entity resolution, customer 360, supply chain management, and many other problems. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world TigerGraph is backed by Tiger Global Management, Softbank, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Oceanpine Capital, Celesta Capital, Nvidia, Blackopal Ventures, and Qiming Venture Partners.

