On request of District Metals Corp., company registration number C0753480, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's Swedish Depositary Receipts ("SDR") to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from January 23, 2025.

The company has 130,592,952 shares as per today's date.

Short name: DMXSE SDB Maximum Number of SDRs to be listed: 130,592,952 ISIN code: SE0023112941 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 376116 Company Registration Number: C0753480 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on +46 739 49 62 50.