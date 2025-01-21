Moves ahead with 12-year Heat as a Service ("HaaS") agreement with Partner in Pet Food Hungaria KFT ("PPF"), one of Europe's leading private label pet food producers





Brenmiller to build, own, and operate a bGen ZERO thermal energy storage ("TES") system adjacent to PPF's factory in Dombovar, Hungary, and provide PPF with electric steam at a fixed price, which is expected to allow the pet food manufacturer to use 25-30% less gas, lowering its energy costs and carbon footprint

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BNRG), a leading global energy provider of TES solutions to industrial and utility markets, today announced that Brenmiller Europe S.L. ("Brenmiller Europe"), its joint venture with renewable energy developers Green Enesys and Viridi RE, has established a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle ("SPV") subsidiary in Hungary, called Bren-Dom-TES Kft. The local entity recently executed agreements to secure an option to acquire the land adjacent to PPF's factory.

The 10,000+ square meter plot is where Brenmiller Europe plans to build a 30 MWh bGen ZERO TES system, which will take precedence over PPF's fossil fuel boilers. It will charge using electricity from the local grid, and Brenmiller Europe will deliver electric steam to PPF through a HaaS agreement. Transitioning from traditional combustion practices to Brenmiller's TES system is expected to allow PPF to reduce its gas consumption by 25-30%, significantly lowering energy costs and its carbon footprint. When the bGen is operational, Brenmiller Europe will be in a position to earn additional recurring revenue streams by providing grid balancing services to the local transmission system operator.

"We believe that our local operation in Hungary unlocks critical project-based financing, enabling us to meet our customer commitments on time while helping fast-track this European clean industry initiative," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our TES project for PPF is among the first commercial projects of its kind and serves as a model for scaling our technology worldwide."

Approximately 50% of Brenmiller's $440 million global pipeline of commercial opportunities originates in Europe, spanning nine industries across eleven European countries. The Company delivers its solutions through multiple flexible business models, including direct technology sales and HaaS. The latter lowers electrification costs for industrial customers and will potentially allow Brenmiller to capture additional recurring revenues through participation in local electricity market programs.

PPF produces more than 700,000 tons of pet food per year, which is distributed from its 12 production facilities to over 400 retailers across more than 35 European countries. Brenmiller's arrangement with PPF will help the company achieve its emissions reduction targets of 42% by the end of 2030.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com and follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

About Brenmiller Europe, S.L.

Brenmiller Europe is a joint venture between Brenmiller Energy, Viridi RE, and Green Enesys aimed at accelerating the adoption of the innovative bGen thermal energy storage technology across Europe. This partnership combines Brenmiller's cutting-edge technology with the renewable energy expertise of European project developers Viridi RE and Green Enesys, who bring an 18-year proven track record in developing, funding, and building over 100 renewable energy projects. For more information, visit Green Enesys and Viridi.

Forward-Looking Statements

