Smith-Midland Corporation: Easi-Set Worldwide Signs Building License Agreement with Infrastructure Precast, Inc.

Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), is excited to announce a new licensing agreement with Infrastructure Precast Inc. (ICast) of Kentucky. Under this agreement, ICast will produce Easi-Set and Easi-Span precast concrete modular buildings for Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, and Southern Indiana. ICast is currently licensed to manufacture the Easi-Set J-J Hooks precast concrete barrier.

"We truly consider it a privilege to partner with Easi-Set on various product lines and look forward to growing markets together," said Jonathon Ross, PE, President and CEO of Infrastructure Precast, Inc.

ICast began in 2015 with three employees and has evolved into an NPCA-certified, highly reputable company with over 50 staff members, manufacturing multiple high-quality precast products for various industries. ICast continues to drive innovation and excellence in the industry through strategic partnerships with industry leaders.

"This agreement reinforces our strong relationship with ICast, and we look forward to collaborating with them on both product lines, introducing more Easi-Set products to the country," said Art Miles, President of Easi-Set Industries.

To learn more about using Easi-Set precast concrete buildings for your next project or to inquire about becoming a licensee, contact Easi-Set Worldwide at 540-439-8911, or info@easiset.com.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries. Management and the board own approximately five percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and Concrete Safety Systems, our J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division.

About Easi-Set Worldwide

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information regarding licensing or sales, please call (540) 439-8911 or visit www.easiset.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, inflationary factors including potential recession, general business, and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

