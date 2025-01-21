IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Appoints Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe as Strategic Advisor

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC Pharma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry McAuliffe, the 72nd Governor of Virginia, as a strategic advisor. Governor McAuliffe's extensive leadership experience across public and private sectors will play a pivotal role in advancing IGC Pharma's mission to redefine Alzheimer's care and position the Company for growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

As strategic advisor, Governor McAuliffe will focus on refining IGC Pharma's growth strategies, driving business development initiatives, and fostering partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations. His expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and fostering collaborations is expected to accelerate the Company's clinical development efforts, expand its market footprint, and strengthen engagement with key stakeholders.

Governor McAuliffe's career spans industries such as banking, public service, and biosciences. At the 2016 BIO International Convention, he was honored as BIO Governor of the Year for his commitment to strengthening the biosciences industry. His proven ability to lead transformative initiatives and create sustainable value across sectors makes him a vital addition to IGC Pharma's leadership team.

"Alzheimer's affects over 7 million Americans, and the need for innovative therapies has never been more critical," said Terry McAuliffe. "IGC Pharma's work on effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease and obesity gives real hope to patients and families facing these devastating diseases. I'm proud to join a team leveraging its diverse pipeline to address the greatest healthcare challenges of our time."

"We are excited to welcome Governor McAuliffe to IGC Pharma," said Ram Mukunda, CEO. "His leadership, vision, and breadth of experience will be invaluable as we pursue strategic partnerships, position IGC-AD1 as a transformative therapy in Alzheimer's care, and expand our clinical programs, including the upcoming clinical trials of our metabolic disorder candidates and the integration of artificial intelligence to drive drug discovery. Together, we aim to address unmet medical needs while delivering long-term value for patients, caregivers, and shareholders alike."

IGC Pharma is at the forefront of Alzheimer's innovation with IGC-AD1, an investigational therapy targeting agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Preclinical research indicates that IGC-AD1 may have disease-modifying potential, including reducing amyloid plaques and tau tangles. Beyond Alzheimer's, IGC Pharma is building a diverse pipeline, exploring therapies for metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes while leveraging cutting-edge AI initiatives to enhance drug discovery and development.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. Our portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. Our lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 trial for agitation in dementia ("CALMA") associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials.gov, IGC Pharma Phase II). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medications. Additionally, our AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 24, 2024, and on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

