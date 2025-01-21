Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), the leader in AI-powered multilingual communication, announces that its new groundbreaking platform "VerbumAgentis", delivers simultaneous real-time conversations between agents and customers speaking different languages and is now available for beta testing during Q1-2025. This patent pending advanced technology is designed to eliminate traditional interpretation time delays and poor language comprehension and is positioned to seamlessly enhance and elevate global customer experiences.

New Communication Technology

For decades, consecutive interpretation has been the standard solution for multilingual communication in the customer service marketplace. Consecutive interpretation requires each sentence to be repeated in a second language. While effective, consecutive interpretation causes significant time delays and disrupts the natural flow of conversation. VerbumAgentis eliminates these inefficiencies with simultaneous, real-time interpretation that replaces inaccuracies and redundancies with immediate and precise communication.

VerbumAgentis empowers customer service agents to oversee AI-driven responses in their native language, with real-time translation into the customer's preferred language. Key features include:

Simultaneous AI Responses : Customers receive instant responses without delays, creating natural and fluid conversations.

: Customers receive instant responses without delays, creating natural and fluid conversations. Human-AI Collaboration : Agents review and confirm AI-generated responses, increasing accuracy and personalization.

: Agents review and confirm AI-generated responses, increasing accuracy and personalization. Global Reach: Supports over 30 languages with up to 95% accuracy, creating broad distribution and accessibility for worldwide businesses.

"VerbumAgentis is revolutionary multilingual communication technology," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "It's a ready-to-deploy technology that enables businesses to provide accurate, meaningful, real-time connections on a large scale. We are thrilled to invite beta testers to experience the future of multilingual communication firsthand."

Built for Worldwide Businesses

VerbumAgentis is designed for worldwide businesses and industries with complex communication needs:

Customer Support : Deliver exceptional service across borders without the need for multilingual agents.

: Deliver exceptional service across borders without the need for multilingual agents. Healthcare : Facilitate critical interactions between providers and patients in their native languages.

: Facilitate critical interactions between providers and patients in their native languages. E-commerce and Hospitality: Enhance loyalty and satisfaction through instant, native-language support.

Unmatched Innovation and Compliance

With its seamless integration of AI technology, VerbumAgentis ensures 24/7 availability, SOC2, HIPAA-compliant security, and scalable global solutions for any organization.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

Learn more at www.onemeta.ai.

Transforming Communication. Empowering Businesses.

