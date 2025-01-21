Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company'), a technology-driven private investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality private investments, announces the launch of the Parvis Direct Access Fund (PDAF). Targeting a $60 million fundraise, this innovative vehicle provides investors with diversified exposure to institutional-grade real estate opportunities, breaking down traditional barriers to entry.

Historically, access to private real estate investing has been limited to institutional players or high-net-worth individuals with significant capital. The Parvis Direct Access Fund disrupts this model by enabling eligible and accredited investors to access top-performing real estate projects led by marquee developers. With a portfolio spanning multifamily housing, mixed-use developments, and hospitality the fund allows investors to benefit from long-term growth potential while enjoying the strategic diversification-an approach traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

"Real estate is a cornerstone of wealth creation, yet the best opportunities have often been out of reach for most Canadians," said David Michaud, CEO of Parvis. "The Parvis Direct Access Fund is designed to change that. By delivering institutional-grade opportunities through a streamlined and inclusive structure, we're giving more investors the ability to build diversified portfolios and access the potential of Canada's real estate market."

The PDAF follows a clear and strategic allocation plan, targeting value-add opportunities in high-demand markets. The fund targets 60% Multi-family, 20% Hospitality, 15% Mixed Use, and 5% Industrial projects, ensuring exposure to diverse real estate sectors that align with market trends and investor demand. Geographically, the fund is concentrated in Canada's high-growth regions, with 40% in Ontario, 20% in British Columbia, 20% in Quebec, and 10% in other provinces, reflecting a balanced approach to maximizing growth potential while mitigating risk.

Reimagining Real Estate Investing for Modern Investors

Parvis brings unique market expertise to the PDAF, leveraging its dual role as an Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) and operator of Canada's premier real estate and alternative investment platform. With deep industry insights and a commitment to due diligence, the Parvis team evaluates and selects opportunities that align with evolving market trends, targeting long-term growth potential and risk-adjusted returns.

With an opportunistic and value-add approach, the Fund's strategic focus is on development and redevelopment projects that address critical housing supply challenges in urban centers while supporting the transformation of underutilized properties into vibrant, high-value assets. By partnering with leading builders and developers, the fund supports renovation, expansion, and new development initiatives that deliver strong potential returns while aligning with industry trends. The PDAF also enables foreign investors to access Canada's thriving real estate market, further expanding the fund's reach and appeal.

Key Features of the Parvis Direct Access Fund (PDAF)

Diversification: A portfolio spanning multifamily housing, mixed-use developments, and redevelopment projects.

Lower Capital Thresholds: Access high-quality opportunities with a minimum investment of $25,000.

Registered Account Eligibility: Invest through RRSPs, TFSAs, and other registered accounts.

Value-Add Approach: Focus on urban projects with strong growth potential and community impact.

The launch of the Parvis Direct Access Fund reflects the company's ability to bring together market expertise, a proven platform, and innovative solutions to create meaningful opportunities for investors. By making institutional-grade opportunities accessible to a wider audience, Parvis continues to bridge the gap between investors and high-quality real estate projects, empowering them to build diversified and resilient portfolios.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

