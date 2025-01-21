Media Technology Pioneer Rajiv Pant to Lead AI Innovation at Flatiron Software and Snapshot Reviews

Former New York Times CTO and Wall Street Journal Chief Product & Technology Officer Brings Transformative Leadership to Rising AI Technology Companies

Flatiron Software and Snapshot Reviews today announced the appointment of Rajiv Pant as President of both companies, marking a significant milestone in their growth trajectories. Pant, renowned for transforming digital operations at The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and other major media organizations, will lead both companies' expansion in artificial intelligence and technology innovation.

"We're entering an era where AI can significantly augment and enhance human potential and innovation," said Pant. "Flatiron Software and Snapshot Reviews are uniquely positioned to help enterprises harness these capabilities. I'm excited to build upon the remarkable foundation created by founders Ovunc Sezer and Kirimgeray Kirimli."

Under Pant's technology leadership, The New York Times achieved unprecedented digital growth, scaling its pioneering paywall to nearly one million digital-only subscribers and delivering award winning mobile apps for news and games. At The Wall Street Journal, he led groundbreaking initiatives in CMS and artificial intelligence, including innovative applications in content analytics and digital security. Most recently, as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Hearst Magazines, he unified product, design, and engineering teams across one of the world's largest publishing groups. Earlier in his career, he led the Reddit team following its acquisition by Conde Nast.

Flatiron Software partners with enterprises to transform their technology operations through AI-powered solutions and strategic consulting. The company has established itself as a trusted advisor to major media and technology organizations, helping them navigate digital transformation and innovation challenges.

Snapshot Reviews, a recent graduate of the prestigious Techstars San Francisco accelerator program, has developed an AI-powered platform that provides engineering leaders with actionable insights to enhance team performance and productivity. The company's rapid growth reflects increasing market demand for intelligent solutions in technology team management.

"Rajiv's track record of driving innovation at scale, combined with his deep understanding of both technology and media, makes him the ideal leader to guide our next phase of growth," said Ovunc Sezer, CEO of Flatiron Software and CTO of Snapshot Reviews. "His vision for AI-enabled transformation aligns perfectly with our mission."

Named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, Pant brings a unique perspective on global technology trends and their impact on business transformation. His leadership philosophy, centered on fostering cultures of innovation while maintaining operational excellence, has consistently delivered exceptional results across organizations.

"Rajiv's appointment represents a pivotal moment in our companies' evolution," said Kirimgeray Kirimli, CEO of Snapshot Reviews and leader at Flatiron Software. "His expertise in scaling technology operations and driving digital transformation will be invaluable as we expand our impact in the market."

