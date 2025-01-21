browsi.com: Browsi Partners With Copper6 to Enhance Video Capabilities and Drive Publisher Revenue

Leading AI-driven SaaS company Browsi LTD (Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel & New York, USA; CEO: Asaf Shamly) has partnered with Copper6, a premier AdTech solution for publishers, to deliver enhanced video solutions tailored to publisher needs. This collaboration allows Copper6 to leverage Browsi's advanced video capabilities, empowering them to provide publishers with data-driven video management features and new revenue-generating opportunities.

With Browsi's real-time optimization and sophisticated video player technology, Copper6 will now offer publishers streamlined access to its SSP. This will allow publishers access to high-quality programmatic demand, which alongside its dedicated account management, and ad operation expertise will contribute to a stronger monetization potential. Publishers partnering with Copper6 can now look forward to an elevated video experience supporting both revenue growth and a seamless user experience.

"We're thrilled to help Copper6 enhance their video offerings with our cutting-edge technology," said Asaf Shamly, CEO and co-founder of Browsi. "Together, we're equipping publishers with powerful tools to make smarter decisions, predict audience behaviors, improve profitability and enrich their audience's experience."

For Browsi, this partnership exemplifies its mission to drive innovation and support the evolving needs of the publishing industry, with a clear focus on delivering value to clients through impactful, data-driven solutions.

About Browsi

Browsi is a leading AI-driven SaaS company that empowers businesses to make intelligent, data-driven decisions. By leveraging its advanced AI predictive platform, powered by a vast dataset of first-party data collected since 2017 from millions of URLs, Browsi empowers data-driven businesses with actionable insights into audience behavior and performance predictions. Browsi is trusted by premium establishments such as CNN, TMZ, Kobe Shimbun, Reworld Media, LADbible, GMX and more. Browsi's technology is available worldwide and sold directly or via authorized partners and resellers like Fluct, Flux, Magnite and more.

About Copper6

Copper6 brings vast experience in the programmatic advertising space and a commitment to driving substantial growth in publishers' bottom lines. Copper6 offers publishers a complete suite of monetization solutions alongside exceptional client service all aimed at extracting the full potential of publisher media strategies.

SOURCE: browsi.com

