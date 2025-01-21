Blue Eye Integration With Eagle Eye Networks Delivers Proactive Remote Video Monitoring

Partnership brings cyber-secure, easy-to-manage remote video monitoring to stop crime before it happens.

Blue Eye, a leader in remote video monitoring solutions, today announced a technology integration with Eagle Eye Networks, global leader in cloud video surveillance, that delivers customized remote video monitoring to stop crime before it happens.

Blue Eye's service offering includes initial detection, talk-down intervention, and when necessary, managed dispatch of authorities. Blue Eye's remote monitoring services and the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) together offer a powerful solution for businesses across a variety of industries including construction, multifamily, storage, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.

The integration eliminates the need for additional servers or hardware installations on customer networks. Eagle Eye customers can add Blue Eye remote monitoring services without adding or replacing any current equipment. This unified approach reduces complexity, speeds up evaluation and configuration, and minimizes the need for IT involvement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Eagle Eye Networks to deliver the most streamlined and effective remote monitoring solution for our customers," said Steve Jackson, President of Blue Eye. "By leveraging Eagle Eye's cloud infrastructure, we can eliminate unnecessary hardware costs and dramatically accelerate the deployment process. This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to make superior monitoring simple and accessible."

"Our technology teams worked together to create a solution that significantly simplifies operations for customers," said Corey Catten, Chief Technology Officer of Blue Eye. "By leveraging Eagle Eye's cyber-secure, cloud-based infrastructure, we can focus on delivering our best-in-class monitoring services without compromising quality or efficiency."

"Our collaboration with Blue Eye leverages the flexibility and scalability of Eagle Eye's cloud video surveillance to deliver secure, proactive remote video monitoring that protects people, assets, and business operations," said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks.

About Blue Eye

Blue Eye delivers advanced remote video monitoring solutions that replace traditional alarm systems with proactive security, ensuring customers experience superior protection without the need for on-site security personnel.

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose-built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers' security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo.

