Fantribe Inc.: Fantribe.com Announces Unique and Alternative Platform to TikTok for Athletes and Creators in Response to Potential US Ban

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Fantribe Inc. (www.Fantribe.com), a creator economy social platform recently acquired by public company Tritent International Corp. (OTC PINK:TICJ), today announced the upcoming re-launch of the Fantribe.com platform as a unique alternative for athletes, celebrities, and creators to TikTok amidst recent uncertainty surrounding the popular platform.

TikTok app owner ByteDance voluntarily shut down service in the U.S. just hours before Sunday's January 19 deadline, cutting off access to tens of millions of users after the Supreme Court this week upheld a law that effectively banned it over concerns about its ties to China. Shortly thereafter, the company stated that it was in the process of reinstating access after President Donald Trump vowed to pause the ban by executive order on his first day in office. In light of a potential 90-day extension for TikTok to avoid a ban, the spotlight is once again on the challenges of data privacy, platform stability, and creator sustainability in the digital economy.

Fantribe, a platform dedicated to empowering athletes and creators, sees this as a critical moment to provide a reliable, ethical, and community-driven alternative for content creators and their fans. Originally designed to empower teams and leagues, with past clients including Sony, Disney, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fantribe is now being reimagined as a "B2C" creator economy platform, allowing athletes, celebrities, and creators to communicate directly with fans and monetize their communities.

Fantribe: A Secure and Reliable Home for Creators

While platforms like TikTok and its rival site Red Note face ongoing scrutiny in the United States and abroad, Fantribe will offer a stable and transparent environment where athletes and creators can thrive. Fantribe's mission is to create deeper connections between creators and fans while enabling sustainable revenue generation through tools like sponsored watch parties, video streams, digital trading cards, and tiered memberships.

"Our brand-safe environment, free from nudity and explicit content, will ensure Fantribe subscribers receive only the highest calibre of approved and premium content through our growing roster of athletes and creators in real time. We plan to compete with rival platforms like Patreon, Passes, Snap, and others by being one of the few public companies where small investors can get involved at the ground level of the estimated $250 billion creator economy sector, according to a recent Goldman Sachs report. The February re-launch of Fantribe.com will offer functionality not presently available on other platforms, including one-to-one chat, live video streaming with athlete and celebrity watch parties through our mobile app releasing next month, coinciding with the platform's re-launch. Top Fantribe athletes and creators will receive monthly revenue once approved to create content for Fantribe. Our focus is on empowering creators and athletes to build their brands on a platform they can trust," said Michael Friedman, CEO at Fantribe.

"As a platform designed to empower creators and athletes, Fantribe is uniquely positioned to offer a secure and sustainable alternative in these uncertain times. Our focus has always been on fostering authentic connections and providing creators with the tools to build meaningful communities and lasting brands. With the upcoming re-launch, we are excited to offer features that prioritise trust, transparency, and value for both creators and their fans," said Shaun Dobbin, Founder of Fantribe.

Reno Calabrigo, CEO of Tritent International Corp., added, "The growing regulatory challenges facing platforms like TikTok are a wake-up call for creators and athletes who need a more reliable, transparent, and ethical home for their content. With Fantribe, we are not just offering an alternative-we will be providing a superior platform that is uniquely positioned to help creators thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. As Tritent continues to expand its footprint in the creator economy, Fantribe represents a key growth driver for our portfolio. Our focus is on creating sustainable, community-first solutions that empower creators to grow their brands, while fostering deeper fan engagement and providing investors with a high-growth opportunity in a $250 billion industry. This re-launch marks an exciting new chapter for Tritent, as we help shape the future of digital content creation and connect creators with their audiences in ways no other platform can."

A Unique Opportunity for Athletes and Creators

Fantribe is designed to address the growing uncertainty in the creator economy by offering features that prioritize direct engagement, ethical monetization, and meaningful relationships with fans. Unlike TikTok's short-form viral content model, Fantribe will focus on creating personalized, immersive experiences that foster loyalty and authentic connections.

Why Now?

The ongoing regulatory concerns surrounding TikTok underscore the importance of diversifying income streams and establishing a presence on platforms with a clear focus on security, ethical practices, and longevity. "This announcement highlights the risks associated with relying on platforms that face regulatory challenges, and we are here to provide a long-term, community-first solution," added Friedman.

Fantribe will seek to provide athletes and creators with the tools they need to succeed in an evolving digital landscape, ensuring they are not at the mercy of external political or regulatory forces. Most importantly, it will give fans following Fantribe creators the experience and loyalty they deserve.

About Fantribe Inc.

Fantribe is an end-to-end community engagement digital platform that bridges the gap between athletes, creators, and their fans through premium, engaging, and monetisable experiences. The platform includes one-to-one chat, video streaming, e-commerce, and push campaigns for brand endorsements to its users. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tritent International Corp. (OTC PINK:TICJ), Fantribe is committed to empowering creators and redefining the $250 billion creator economy. For more information about Fantribe and how it offers a stable and reliable alternative in the evolving digital landscape, visit www.fantribe.com.

About Tritent International Corp.

Tritent International Corp. is a publicly traded company and diversified corporation focusing on strategic alliances within the Real Estate, Energy and Logistic sector. Our strategy is aimed towards the acquisition of controlling equity interests in disruptive companies by taking an active role to improve their growth, provide capital and management expertise.

