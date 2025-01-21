Anzeige
Simpel Enters UK Market, Transforming Construction Operations From the Ground Up

Finanznachrichten News

Delivering a unique 'high-vis' data trail, Simpel's software empowers construction companies to optimise operations and compliance to meet the evolving regulatory environment

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Simpel, a leading innovator in construction technology, has announced its recent entry into the UK market. Designed to address the complexities of document management, quality, compliance, safety and site access, Simpel's end-to-end platform is uniquely positioned to support construction organisations as they navigate increasing regulatory obligations and enforcement of the Building Safety Act (2022).

Building Safety Act's Golden Thread of Compliance

Building Safety Act's Golden Thread of Compliance
Supporting compliance of the BSA's Golden Thread

Established in 2018, Simpel has matured quickly, counting many of construction's largest developers and contractors among its clients. Delivering a breadth and depth of functionality that spans a project's lifecycle, Simpel is the preferred platform for mid to large tier projects including airports, hospitals, civil infrastructure, high rise residential apartments and commercial developments.

Simpel's proven success in Australia's complex construction environment made market expansion into the UK a natural choice. Kurt Robinson, CEO of Simpel, said: "The UK construction sector, valued at over £300 billion annually, continues to evolve, creating significant opportunities for businesses to innovate and streamline their operations. The challenges faced here are similar to those we've successfully addressed in Australia, and industry leaders are increasingly requiring a balance of practical innovation, together with platform scalability and the growing need to leverage construction data and AI into the future."

What sets Simpel apart is its unique project ecosystem- a 'high-vis' data trail that connects workers, files and tasks, delivers real-time project insights, and retains a comprehensive audit trail for the life of the project. The appeal for UK construction organisations who are updating their systems lies in the ease with which Simpel can be implemented, and that it is already equipped with the common data environment needed to help them prioritise safety and comply with emerging regulatory obligations.

Cold Clad Limited are a leading installation specialist for insulated and fire rated construction and are the first UK company to adopt Simpel's construction management platform. The team are adopting the new requirements of the Building Safety Act 2022 and the Golden Thread and they sought software solution that could seamlessly handle the tracking and compliance needs of their business, without adding unnecessary complexity.

Cold Clad's Contracts Director Gareth Pitman commented: "Managing multiple large, complex projects including data centres, temperature-controlled environments and commercial properties requires a lot of resource. Finding a solution to simplify and automate the process, whilst being user friendly was challenging. We are glad to have Simpel on board. The benefits have been realised immediately."

Simpel's robust suite of document management, field and safety tools, including online inductions and RAMS modules save their clients thousands of labour hours on single projects alone - translating to a powerful return on investment that scales across the entire organisation.

Scott Fisher, Group SHEQ Manager at Cold Clad, added: "What appealed to us was that Simpel combined a lot of the functionality that we were looking for within a single platform, which meant that we could more easily meet regulatory requirements as well as eliminate other software and associated costs".

"Due to the ease of use and the level of support we received, we've had no issues with rolling the platform out to our site-based teams. It has also proved invaluable to our subcontractors who are using it to manage their own compliance".

Richard Bray, COO of Simpel, stated:"Our move into the UK reflects our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the construction industry with practical and adaptable solutions. Simpel's platform empowers businesses to meet compliance challenges like the Golden Thread, while streamlining operations and enhancing project outcomes. We're proud to bring our expertise to the UK, equipping construction professionals with the tools to build safer and more innovative projects."

Contact Information

Katie O'Mara
Marketing and Communications Manager
katie@projectsimpel.com

.

SOURCE: Simpel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
