Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Shipment of Waste Treatment Unit to France

VKIN-300 Unit to Undergo Official Certification Process for NFX 30-503 Compliance

Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CEIN) ("Camber" or the "Company") a leader in power solutions and innovative technologies, proudly announces shipment of its VKIN-300 waste treatment unit to France to undergo procedures to obtain official certification of compliance with French Standard NFX 30-503-2, regarded as one of the world's strictest standards for waste decontamination equipment. This landmark event follows results from preliminary tests performed on the VKIN-300 model by specialists indicating the system will attain this standard, as previously disclosed by the Company.

James Doris, the Company's President & CEO, commented "This is a critical development for this division of our organization as obtaining official certification demonstrating adherence to the world's highest standard will, in our view, serve as a major catalyst towards our system becoming the premier option for waste-processing companies throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and other parts of the world."

The testing and certification process will be coordinated by BOX 03 International SA, the Company's distributor in the region, at a waste recycling and energy recovery facility in Les Bouillots, Bayet France which is operated by an international participant in the waste management industry.

The VKIN-300 unit is expected to arrive in France at the end of February or in early March, 2025, and following its assembly at the waste recycling and energy recovery facility the Company anticipates the entire certification process will take several weeks to complete.

About Viking Ozone Technology

Viking Ozone Technology, LLC ("Viking Ozone"), a majority-owned subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc., offers a cleaner, safer and more sustainable alternative for waste treatment, and its system is a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to incineration, chemical treatment, autoclave and heat treatments for regulated medical waste and bio-hazardous waste. Viking Ozone's system reduces the amount of energy required to process waste, which conserves resources, lowers operating costs and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in a cleaner, safer environment. The modular design and low profile allow for multiple configurations and savings for civil work at the site.

There are no assurances the official certification process mentioned above will be successful.

To learn more about Viking Ozone please visit https://vkin-ozone.com/.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through subsidiaries, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a patented, proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to patented and patent pending, proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Broken Conductor Protection Systems. Camber also holds, through a subsidiary, an exclusive license in Canada to a patented clean energy & carbon-capture system.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire