Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of SIO (SAINO) on January 20, 2025. The SIO/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/sio_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.





The integration of blockchain technology with character development and animation production has opened new frontiers in the creative industry. By leveraging decentralized ecosystems, creators can protect intellectual property, ensure transparent royalties, and foster global collaboration. This evolution caters to a growing demand for immersive storytelling and digital collectibles, redefining how characters and narratives are monetized. Blockchain's role in enhancing transparency and fostering community ownership has positioned it as a catalyst in this futuristic, high-value cultural industry.

SAINO: Revolutionizing Character Licensing and Animation with Blockchain Innovation

SAINO is a blockchain-based character licensing and content production project that merges creativity with cutting-edge technology. Positioned as a high-value, soft cultural industry, SAINO focuses on the development and licensing of unique characters. These characters transcend digital platforms to penetrate online and offline markets. By aligning blockchain's capabilities with cultural innovation, SAINO aspires to revolutionize how characters are monetized and distributed, fostering a sustainable ecosystem for creators and investors.

At its core, SAINO thrives on the creation and licensing of diverse characters, which serve as the foundation for animations, merchandise, and other digital and physical content. The project has established a robust infrastructure, including a dedicated website, animation production capabilities, and beta services for its SAINO homepage system. These initiatives aim to create a seamless connection between character-driven content and the broader market, ensuring sustainable engagement. Furthermore, SAINO incorporates blockchain to enable decentralized mining and a unique token circulation model, preventing monopolization while ensuring equitable access for users.

SAINO employs a diversified mining system that enhances decentralization and fairness. By allowing users to earn SAINO tokens through interactive activities like "comic mining" on its platform, the project incentivizes participation and engagement. The SAINO token serves as a versatile utility, enabling payments in SAINO stores, advertiser transactions, and the purchase of SAINO characters. Additionally, real-time token circulation monitoring ensures market stability, further reinforcing user trust. This innovative framework transforms SAINO into a self-sustaining ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders, from creators to consumers.

SAINO Tokenomics

SAINO tokens are central to the project's ecosystem, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. A significant portion, 797 million, is preserved under a smart equity contract for market stabilization until 2028. Other allocations include freemining (2 million globally), free sales (1 million), and Korean investments (200 million) distributed under strict conditions. By integrating these tokens into various applications, such as physical payment systems and exchanges, SAINO ensures utility and liquidity. With a strategic roadmap and commitment to market integrity, SAINO's tokenomics lay the foundation for a thriving blockchain-based cultural enterprise.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT.

