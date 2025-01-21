China's cumulative installed solar capacity hit 886. 66 GW at the end of 2024, with 277. 17 GW of new annual installations, up 45. 48% year on year. The deployment surge exceeded forecasts, setting a new historical record for PV installations. China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has released the country's 2024 electricity industry statistics, with a significant jump in solar capacity. By the end of 2024, China's total installed PV capacity had reached 886. 66 GW, up 277. 17 GW from 609. 49 GW at the end of 2023. This marks an annual growth rate of 45. 48%, setting a new historical ...

