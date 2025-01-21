In a new monthly column for pv magazine, the Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) describes how carbon dioxide removal may support the world's energy transition from a portfolio perspective. New research by LUT University, Finland, and OTH Regensburg, Germany, presents the techno-economic assessment of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) from a portfolio perspective. Two climate targets of 1. 5 C and a more ambitious 1. 0 C until 2100 have been studied. The publication is entitled "Assessment of technologies and economics for carbon dioxide removal from a portfolio perspective" and published ...

