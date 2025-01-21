Scientists have proposed a building-integrated PV system that integrates airflow to cool the panels and control room temperature. The system, which also acts as a shading device, can reportedly mitigate drops in power generation efficiency without additional energy consumption. Researchers from Japan's Nagoya University have proposed a novel building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system that integrates an airflow-type PV-integrated shading device (PVSD) with ventilated louvers. The system enables passive cooling and heat recovery without extra energy input. "An airflow-type PVSD is a façade ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...