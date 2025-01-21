Jim Bolante and Kevin Kondry join Comgest to support U.S. institutional relationships and drive marketing initiatives

Comgest, the global equity asset manager focused on long-term quality growth, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its U.S. Investor Relations team led by James DuPont, Investor Relations Manager at Comgest. Jim Bolante and Kevin Kondry, who joined the firm in November, bring a wealth of experience to support Comgest's continued growth and enhance its presence in the U.S. market.

"We are excited to welcome Jim and Kevin to our team as we continue to strengthen our commitment to the U.S. institutional market. Their expertise, combined with a deep understanding of investor needs, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional solutions and service," said Jan-Peter Dolff, CEO. "The addition of Jim and Kevin marks an important step in our strategy to deepen client partnerships and expand our presence in the U.S. institutional market. Their proven track record and dedication to building long-term relationships will further the value we bring to our clients."

Kevin Kondry, based in Boston, joins as an Investor Relations Manager and brings more than 30 years of experience to Comgest. Prior to this position, Kevin worked at Amundi Asset Management as a Senior Institutional Consultant Relations Officer. He previously worked at Permal Group and NEPC, where he focused on relationship management and sales. Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University, as well as FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

Jim Bolante, based in Newport Beach, California, also joins Comgest as an Investor Relations Manager, bringing over 18 years of experience in institutional asset management. Specializing in relationship management, sales, and consultant relations, Jim previously held roles at Fiera Capital, GW&K Investment Management, and State Street Global Advisors. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Boston University, an MBA from Boston College, and the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst® (CAIA) designations. Jim is also an active member of the CFA Orange County and Los Angeles Societies and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

Comgest, an independent boutique founded in 1985 and 100%-owned by employees and founders, has always adhered to a disciplined, bottom-up approach to stock selection. The company's investment philosophy is centered around quality growth identifying high-quality companies capable of generating consistent EPS growth over time.

Important Information

This material is for information purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. The views expressed herein are the views of the author and are valid at the time of publication only, do not constitute independent investment research and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. All opinions and estimates are current opinions only and are subject to change.

Comgest S.A. is a portfolio management company regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) whose registered office is at 17, square Edouard VII, 75009 Paris, France.

Comgest Asset Management International Limited is an investment firm regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered as an Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission. Its registered office is at 46 St. Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

About Comgest

Comgest, an independent boutique founded in 1985 with a single focus on equities, is 100%-owned by employees and founders. This broad partnership of over 35 years drives an unconstrained, quality growth and responsible investment approach that is applied to both developed and emerging markets. With headquarters in Paris and offices across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America, Comgest serves investors around the world who share our long-term investment horizon. With more than 200 employees of 30 different nationalities, Comgest serves a diverse global client base and manages assets of over $28.3 billion (estimated data as of 31 December 2024).

