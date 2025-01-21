Automox Redefines Endpoint Management with FastAgent for Unmatched Reliability, Speed, and User Control

The leader in cloud-native IT operations and endpoint management solutions, launches FastAgent, a breakthrough in modern agent technology designed to deliver unprecedented speed, reliability, and control for IT professionals.

AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 21, 2025, the leader in cloud-native IT operations and endpoint management solutions, launches FastAgent, a breakthrough in modern agent technology designed to deliver unprecedented speed, reliability, and control for IT professionals.

With reimagined communication protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing functionality, FastAgent modernizes endpoint management to meet the evolving demands of secure enterprise environments.

"FastAgent represents a significant leap forward for IT teams seeking uncompromising reliability and empowered endpoint control," said Jason Kikta, CISO/VP of Product at Automox. "This innovation demonstrates our commitment to simplifying IT operations without sacrificing security or speed."

Key Innovations of FastAgent:

Industry-Leading Reliability: Agent-aware command tracking and hyper-efficient backend communication protocols ensure consistent, secure, device-centric management across Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. Persistent outgoing response queuing enables the agent to operate intelligently, even in high-traffic or intermittent connectivity situations.

Agent-aware command tracking and hyper-efficient backend communication protocols ensure consistent, secure, device-centric management across Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. Persistent outgoing response queuing enables the agent to operate intelligently, even in high-traffic or intermittent connectivity situations. Unparalleled Scalability and Control: FastAgent enhances reliability without compromising security policies. With dynamic reconnection delay, configuration IT teams can tailor agent reconnection attempts for environments with strict network policies, such as those using network access control (NAC) solutions, to maximize reliability and connectivity between Automox and devices.

FastAgent enhances reliability without compromising security policies. With dynamic reconnection delay, configuration IT teams can tailor agent reconnection attempts for environments with strict network policies, such as those using network access control (NAC) solutions, to maximize reliability and connectivity between Automox and devices. Intuitive User Experience with Automox Tray: Automox Tray provides end users with an intuitive, familiar, and friendly interface for managing system updates and device reboots. This innovative experience maintains security SLAs while delivering transparency and control to end users.

FastAgent's advanced capabilities are built to scale, offering IT decision-makers certainty in maintaining secure, efficient, and consistent configurations across all their Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints.

Up Next: End-User Empowerment with Automox Tray

Automox Tray redefines the end-user experience between IT and the workforce with an approachable, modern notification system for Windows, macOS, and third-party updates. IT teams can implement deadline-based notifications to streamline updates and reboot processes while ensuring business-critical systems stay compliant and secure.

Enhanced IT Efficiency with Automox FastAgent

FastAgent brings a comprehensive set of industry-leading capabilities:

Redesigned Backend Protocols ensure scalability and low latency. Persistent Response Queuing enables command delivery under any network condition. Enhanced Security Controls allow configurable reconnection delays to improve stability in highly controlled environments.

By combining enhanced functionality with industry-leading automation, FastAgent empowers organizations to address key IT challenges, maintain compliance, and improve operational efficiency.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Policy-driven human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2025 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

Attachment