Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software and leading SaaS platform simplifying sales and configuration processes for manufacturers of complex products, today announced the launch of its Connect to Anything integration capability, powered by Workato, the leading enterprise orchestration platform. This innovative solution transforms how manufacturers integrate Tacton CPQ into their digital ecosystems, enabling seamless connections to over 600 enterprise applications, including CRM, ERP, PLM, PIM, and analytics tools.

Manufacturers often face costly inefficiencies from data silos and integration roadblocks as IT teams struggle to keep pace with complex connections. The stakes are high: poor data quality costs organizations an average of $12.9 million annually, according to Gartner's® 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions. Connect to Anything solves this challenge by making it simple to connect data across applications without heavy reliance on IT. With pre-built connectors, reusable recipes, and a no-code approach, Tacton empowers manufacturers to eliminate silos, streamline workflows, and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

"As manufacturers embrace digital transformation, seamless integration across systems has become mission-critical," saidJesper Alfredsson, Chief Product Officer, Tacton. "Connect to Anything simplifies this process by enabling manufacturers to unify their digital ecosystems, reduce IT dependency, and achieve faster, smarter operations that drive tangible business outcomes."

With Connect to Anything, manufacturers can:

Simplify Integration: Seamlessly connect Tacton CPQ to essential systems with pre-built connectors and no-code recipes.

Accelerate ROI: Achieve faster implementation and operational efficiency with reduced dependency on IT.

Maximize CPQ Value: Unlock greater returns from CPQ investments with integration capabilities available from the start of implementation.

Connect to Anything brings together unmatched innovation through this partnership. Tacton has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for CPQ Applications, while Workato is a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). Together, these industry leaders deliver a powerful solution that helps manufacturers simplify integrations, optimize workflows, and scale operations seamlessly.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tacton, providing manufacturers with seamless integration capabilities that accelerate their journey towards smart factories," said Nam Le, General Manager of Workato's Embed Business. "This collaboration exemplifies how leaders in their respective industries can drive powerful outcomes for manufacturers. By embedding Workato's no-code platform into Tacton CPQ, manufacturers gain unmatched flexibility and efficiency in connecting and optimizing their digital ecosystems. Together, we're empowering manufacturers to build connected, agile operations that deliver real business value."

Connect to Anything is available now for manufacturers looking to simplify and accelerate their digital transformation. To learn more about our integration capabilities, visit our website.

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company redefining how manufacturers of complex products engage with their buyers. Its cutting-edge buyer engagement platform empowers manufacturers to streamline the buyer journey, deliver personalized, customer-centric experiences, and bring complex products to market faster and more efficiently.

Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's® Magic Quadrant for CPQ Applications, Tacton partners with manufacturers to drive smart factory initiatives and align operations with customer needs. With over 25 years of experience and trusted by more than 100 global leaders like ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa, Tacton is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

About Workato

Workato transforms technology complexity into business opportunity. As the leader in enterprise orchestration, Workato helps businesses globally streamline operations by connecting data, processes, applications, and experiences. Its AI-powered platform enables teams to navigate complex workflows in real time, driving efficiency and agility. Trusted by a community of 400,000 global users, Workato empowers organizations of every size to unlock new value and lead in today's fast-changing world. Learn how Workato helps businesses of all sizes achieve more at www.workato.com.

