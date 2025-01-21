CELUS, revolutionizing electronics engineering with AI-driven design automation, empowering engineers to design faster and more efficiently, today announced a partnership with embedded intelligence leader Blues that will enable engineers and designers to seamlessly incorporate Blues' technology into their electronic designs, enhancing functionality and connectivity while reducing development time and costs.

Blues provides wireless products that enable developers to build connected, intelligent solutions. The company's Notecard product line combines prepaid connectivity, low-power design and secure "off the internet" communication in a single System-on-Module (SoM). Under the agreement, Blues' cutting-edge IoT connectivity will be accessible on the CELUS design platform, providing a simplistic path to leveraging Notecard products into designs.

"We are constantly looking for ways to make connectivity easier for our customers and partners so that they can gain insight into their businesses and improve the customer experience," said Alistair Fulton, COO VP of Ecosystem at Blues. "By teaming up with CELUS, we've made it even easier to bring information-connected devices to life. With Notecard, customers can speed up their time to market and spend more time on the tasks that really move the needle."

The CELUS Design Platform simplifies and accelerates the design process by automated, AI-driven recommendations capable of evaluating the 600 million-plus components available to electronics engineers. The platform enables users to go from design requirements to schematic in less than an hour. Designers input their technical requirements and other objectives such as environmental or design constraints, then the CELUS Design Platform's proprietary AI algorithms analyse specs and capabilities of available components to offer guided suggestions. With electronic devices typically containing from 200 to 1,000 individual components, using CELUS radically shortens the time it takes to bring new projects from concept to reality-and to market. This provides component suppliers and technology manufacturers with greater access to a wider customer base, increased orders for their components, and enhanced visibility and promotion of preferred parts.

"The CELUS Design Platform connects component providers and engineers in a way that allows for enhanced efficiency, improved product development times and increased market penetration," said Tobias Pohl, CEO of CELUS. "By partnering with Blues and adding Notecard to the CELUS Design Platform, engineers and designers gain access to production-ready embeddable communication modules as part of an ecosystem of components collected to enable better integration and improve innovation."

In addition to adding Blues products to the CELUS Design Platform, the partnership will also include joint marketing efforts and other activities driving a seamless experience for end users. The collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to leading innovation and delivering exceptional value to customers.

About Blues

Every individual has the power to make a positive impact. At Blues, our mission is to improve the world around us by equipping communities and businesses with the ability to retrieve data from the physical world using embedded intelligence that is speedy, secure, sustainable, simple, and scalable.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently build reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value through IoT-driven data intelligence. Our customers securely and reliably send and receive information to and from their devices anytime, anywhere, allowing them to utilize their data to improve business operations and cut costs. This is made possible by our flagship products, Notecard and Notehub, which work in concert to simplify the challenge of IoT connectivity.

Organizations worldwide, from systems integrators to hardware manufacturers, comprise a rich ecosystem of partners, building with Blues and benefitting from operational efficiency, enhanced customer experience and new revenue stream. Follow Blues on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and X.

About CELUS

Founded by a team of engineers and backed by an advisory board of top industry experts, CELUS GmbH is revolutionizing electronics design while fostering collaboration and innovation within the $1.4 trillion electronic component industry. CELUS provides a unique ecosystem uniting component manufacturers, distributors, EDA suppliers and engineers to enable better, faster development cycles, cost savings and increasing revenue opportunities. The pioneering CELUS Design Platform uses AI-driven automation, its proprietary CUBO component knowledge base, and comprehensive design resources to transform technical requirements into schematics in record time so developers and engineers can bring projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision. The company is based in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Porto, Portugal and Austin, Texas. For more information, to access the CELUS Design Platform, or to become a CUBO Partner visit www.celus.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121721921/en/

Contacts:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424