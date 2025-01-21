Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Canada's premier Bitcoin-backed strategy LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce that the Company has added an additional 4 Bitcoin to its holdings.

With this purchase, LQWD now holds ~157 Bitcoin, equivalent to 15.7 billion Satoshis (Sats). The Company remains entirely debt-free, with all Bitcoin holdings unencumbered.

LQWD deploys Bitcoin on the Company's highly scalable global Lightning Network infrastructure to expand its transaction and liquidity on demand services. To date, LQWD has facilitated over 1.150 million transactions routing over 978 Bitcoin through the Company's network.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-based, publicly traded company committed to expanding its Bitcoin Lightning Network transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand services. By leveraging enterprise-grade infrastructure, LQWD supports the rapid growth of the Lightning Network and delivers scalable solutions for the open payments market. With ~157 Bitcoin in its treasury and a debt-free status, LQWD is focused on enhancing shareholder value through its innovative Bitcoin accumulation strategy and yield-generating operations.



For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

