ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marc Emmelmann: BuyAnimalArt.com Launches 'Enchanted Animals': 40 Unique Animal Artworks and Wildlife Prints by Marc E. Spark Supporting Vet Mother Earth

Finanznachrichten News

Discover a whimsical collection of animal-inspired designs, including wildlife and nature prints, available as wall art, greeting cards, home décor, and more-all while supporting charity veterinary care for animals in need.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / BuyAnimalArt.com is thrilled to announce the launch of 'Enchanted Animals', a new collection of 40 unique animal and wildlife artworks by Marc E. Spark, designed to inspire art lovers and support a meaningful cause.

Enchanted Animals: A Glimpse into Marc E. Spark's Art Collection

This collection celebrates the spirit and personality of animals blending storytelling, whimsy, and timeless beauty to create pieces that inspire art and animal enthusiasts alike. Each piece in 'Enchanted Animals' transforms your space into a sanctuary of creativity and compassion while celebrating the beauty of the animal kingdom.

The collection is available in versatile formats such as wall art, greeting cards, posters, stickers, cell phone cases, apparel, journals, and more - providing endless ways to bring wildlife charm, humor, and heart into your life and home. Every design in 'Enchanted Animals' is infused with charm and creativity, blending whimsy and timeless beauty. These pieces fit effortlessly into modern home décor.

Highlights from the Collection:

  • Llama: Spit Happens

  • Otters: Flowing in Love's River

  • Horse: Lessons in Patience

  • Starfish: Ocean's Keystone Species

  • Elephant: Whimsical Giant of Grace

  • Tripawd: Power of Perseverance

  • Owl: Nature's Night Guardian

  • Hippo: Fertilizing the Ecosystem

  • Squirrel and Rabbit: The Unexpected Kiss

Through these unique stories, Marc E. Spark invites you to connect with the natural world and the animals who share it.

Art with Purpose

What sets 'Enchanted Animals' apart is its charitable heart. A portion of each purchase supports Vet Mother Earth, a nonprofit founded by Marc E. Spark, to provide accessible veterinary care and improve animal welfare.

Artist Statement

With 'Enchanted Animals,' my goal is to create art that sparks joy, laughter, and reflection while making a real difference. Many of the designs are inspired by my personal experiences with animals while others are born from educational ideas and creative storytelling. Every piece begins with a spark of a story.
- Marc E. Spark

Exploring the Collection

Shop the 'Enchanted Animals' collection today.

  • BuyAnimalArt.com

  • Marc E Spark Redbubble

Bring home a piece of 'Enchanted Animals' that reminds you of the joy, resilience, love animals bring to our lives.

Follow Behind-the-Scenes Creations

  • Instagram:@Marc.E.Spark

  • X (formerly Twitter): @Marc_E_Spark

About Marc E. Spark (Marc Emmelmann)

Marc E. Spark (Marc Emmelmann) is a San Diego-based creative visionary blending art, storytelling, and social impact.

About Vet Mother Earth (FED ID# 92-3375424)

Vet Mother Earth is a nonprofit charity startup dedicated to accessible veterinary care and improving animal welfare. Learn more at: www.VetMotherEarth.org

Contact Information

Marc Emmelmann
Creative Director
marcespark@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: Marc Emmelmann



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
