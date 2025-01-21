Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL"" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the opening of the brand-new Corporate Headquarters for The Brick along with a leading-edge Shared Services Distribution Centre that has a combined total footprint of 500,000 square feet. This represents one of the more significant single property investments in the company's 100-year history and sets a solid foundation for continued growth and improved service levels for the next generation. The building will also serve as the new head office for Trans Global Insurance. The combined facility will employ more than 400 Team Members in Edmonton.

"Our new shared services Distribution Centre represents another important milestone in our ongoing efforts to generate significant efficiencies throughout our network," said Mike Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of the LFL Group. "The new DC will enhance product availability and shipping times, throughout the prairies and territories. Our new Corporate Headquarters for both The Brick and Trans Global Insurance provides a modern and innovative space to promote excellence."





Exterior of New Shared Distribution Centre and The Brick Corporate Office





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4576/237145_leons1.jpg

"This new building marks a monumental step forward for The Brick as it demonstrates our commitment to growth. As we embark on this new chapter, we're excited to create an inspiring environment that supports our team's dedication to delivering exceptional products and services to our valued customers," said Darci Walker, President of The Brick.

This combined facility was built under a 50/50 joint venture partnership with Qualico Properties, a leading real estate developer and was built on 28 acres of purchased land in the NW quadrant of Edmonton.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, The Brick offers a wide range of home furnishings, mattresses, electronics and appliances. Serving Canadians since 1971, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited:

Leon's Furniture Limited (LFL) is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances, and electronics in Canada. Its retail banners include Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet. The addition of The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner, alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, makes the company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. LFL has over 300 retail stores from coast to coast.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237145

SOURCE: Leon's Furniture Limited