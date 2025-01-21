Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 January to 17 January 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/13/2025
FR0010313833
3500
70,4688
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/14/2025
FR0010313833
3500
72,8628
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/15/2025
FR0010313833
3500
72,8847
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/16/2025
FR0010313833
3500
74,0575
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/17/2025
FR0010313833
3500
74,4908
XPAR
TOTAL
17 500
72,9529
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
