Selco Lays the Foundation for Smarter Loss Prevention With Agilence Analytics

Agilence, Inc., the leading provider of analytics solutions for retail, restaurant, supermarket, and hospitality businesses, is proud to announce Selco Builders Warehouse has chosen Agilence Analytics to bolster its loss prevention efforts. This partnership represents a significant milestone as Agilence continues to build on the strong foundation laid by IntelliQ, which joined Agilence earlier this year. With an established presence of customer success, product development, and data security and operations teams in the UK, Agilence is well-positioned to support Selco with AI data-driven insights.

Selco Builders Warehouse is the fastest growing builders merchant in the UK with a strong reputation for operational excellence and customer service. A subsidiary of Grafton Group plc, Selco Builders Warehouse operates 75 branches across the UK, primarily catering to trade customers with a focus on small residential Repair, Maintenance, and Improvement (RMI) projects. With deep loss prevention expertise already in place, Selco is now adopting Agilence Analytics to gain actionable insights into transactions such as refunds, discounts, and item voids across its stores.

"We're excited to work with Agilence to elevate our loss prevention processes," said Dale Weatherson, Group Head of Profit Protection & Risk at Selco Builders Warehouse. "This solution will enable us to better identify various risk areas within our business and help improve our operational efficiency. The collaborative spirit and dedicated support from Agilence's team in the UK have already been outstanding. We're looking forward to implementing the system and reaping the significant profit margin improvements it will deliver."

Gareth Davies, Business Development Director for Agilence UK, said, "At Agilence, we pride ourselves on the substantial year-on-year value our analytics platform delivers to our customers. Selco's decision to invest in the Agilence solution strengthens our commitment to helping UK retailers rapidly identify and reduce fraud using our analytics platform."

Agilence's AI-powered analytics platform is designed reduce shrink and loss while improving operations through intuitive dashboards, reports, and alerts. For Selco, the adoption of Agilence Analytics marks a pivotal step in expanding their data-driven approach to loss prevention.

"Partnering with Selco underscores our commitment to expanding Agilence's reach to the global loss prevention markets, particularly in the UK and EMEA," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence, Inc. "This collaboration highlights the hard work and dedication of our teams who are more equipped than ever to support our customers with actionable insights that deliver quantifiable business impact. We're thrilled to embark on this journey with Selco and look forward to supporting their growth and success."

With this new partnership, Agilence takes a significant step forward in delivering actionable intelligence to organisations worldwide, further solidifying its position as the trusted leader in loss prevention and operational analytics.

For more information about Agilence and its loss prevention and operations solutions, visit www.agilenceinc.com.

